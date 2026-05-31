Live Updates For Boston College Baseball's Elimination Game vs. Liberty in Athens Regional

The Boston College Eagles (37-22) baseball team will look to keep its season alive again as it takes on the Liberty Flames (42-20) in an elimination game in the Athens Regional on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles earned an 8-4 win over Long Island on Saturday afternoon to survive to another day and put themselves in another elimination game.

The Flames dropped into the loser’s bracket after suffering a 6-2 loss to No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night.

Boston College and Liberty have already met once this weekend. The two squared off in the opening game of the regional on Friday afternoon which the Flames won 4-3.

The win put the Flames in the winner’s bracket of the regional and dropped the Eagles into the loser’s bracket.

The Eagles went into the ninth inning up 3-2 after a solo home run from Jack Toomey, but surrendered a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to hand Liberty the victory.

The winner of this game will keep their season alive and play Georgia in the Athens Regional Final this evening at 5 p.m. ET. The loser’s season will come to a close.

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Pregame

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller (2-3, 5.79 ERA) is getting the start for Boston College this afternoon.

First pitch is set for noon ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Liberty Flames

Where: Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

When: Sunday, May 31 at noon ET

TV: ESPN+

Last Outing, Long Island: The Flames suffered a 6-2 loss to Georgia on Saturday night to move into the loser's bracket.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up an 8-4 win over Long Island on Saturday afternoon to keep their season alive.

Last Meeting:The last time these two teams met was in the first game of the regional. Liberty defeated Boston College 4-3 on Friday afternoon to move into the winner's bracket.

Schedule:

Friday

Game 1 - #3 Liberty 4, #2 Boston College 3

Game 2 - #1 Georgia 18, #4 Long Island 2

Saturday

Game 3 - #2 Boston College 8, #4 Long Island 4

Game 4 - #1 Georgia 6, #3 Liberty 2

Sunday

Game 5 - #2 Boston College vs. #3 Liberty, noon - ESPN+

Game 6 - #1 Georgia vs. Winner Game 5 - 5 p.m.- TBD

Monday

Game 7 - IF Necessary - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 - TBD

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