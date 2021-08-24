ACC Positional Rankings: Defensive Backs (Coastal)

As part of our summer ACC rankings series, in addition to the more fun categories (stadiums, uniforms, etc.), we’ll also be ranking each position group for every ACC team. This exercise provides an excellent opportunity to take stock of not only BC’s talent and depth at each position but also compare to the rest of the conference. At the end of this series, we should see how each team stacks up against each other and predict how each team will finish. One note before we begin: this process will take all players into account, not just the starters. At certain positions, depth is arguably just as important as talent.

Last time, we ranked the defensive backs from the Atlantic division and with no surprise, Clemson took home the top spot. BC couldn't get into the top half of the division but the conference as a whole is very strong in the secondary. Given defenses’ proclivities towards five defensive back packages, I have projected five starters for almost every defensive backfield: two cornerbacks (CB), two safeties (S), and one slot defender (SD). Some teams use safeties in the slot and others use corners; therefore, it felt appropriate to give that designation its own name. After that, all the backups are generally broken up into cornerbacks or safeties. Let’s get into the rankings!

7. Duke: Jeremiah Lewis (CB), Lummie Young IV (FS), J’Marick Woods (SS), Nate Thompson (SD), Leonard Johnson (CB); Jalen Alexander (S), Josh Blackwell (CB), Jaylen Stinson (CB), Tony Davis (CB), Isaiah Fisher-Smith (S), Da’Quan Johnson (S), Steve Mann (S), Khilan Walker (CB), James Hopson (S), Dominique Long (CB), Ken Torain (CB), Cole Carteaux (S), Cameron Bergeron (CB), Trent Broadnax (S), Dylan Merrell (CB), Placide Djungu-Sungu (S), Joshua Pickett (CB), Brandon Johnson (S)

As with Syracuse, it seems fitting that we finish this series with Duke finishing in last again. The Blue Devils have some intriguing players but there are still holes among the starters and the rest of the depth chart lacks experience. Jeremiah Lewis and Leonard Johnson return as the starting cornerbacks. Both took over the starting jobs in Duke’s third game against Virginia; Lewis started every game after, while Johnson missed a game and did not start another. They are both solid in coverage but they also struggled with missing tackles.

The safety spots are a bit in flux. Marquis Waters, one of the Blue Devils’ best defenders at free safety, transferred to Texas Tech this offseason. Lummie Young IV should start there this year; he made four starts at safety last year, but only played in five games. J’Marick Woods transferred over from Michigan last year and played in nine games, starting two early in the year, but his playing time was very inconsistent. Nate Thompson and Jalen Alexander could also earn either of the starting safety jobs, but they will also be competing against each other for the slot defender spot. Thompson played in 10 games but had more snaps than Alexander, who played 11 games. Alexander is more of the typical slot defender while Thompson is more of a box safety but they can each play both.

Josh Blackwell began the year as one of the starters at corner but only played in two games before missing the rest of the season due to a torn meniscus. He could take Johnson’s spot if he struggles again. Jaylen Stinson is a very undersized defensive back (5’8”, 165 lbs) who will most likely be relegated to slot duties and special teams. Tony Davis is a big, long backup at cornerback who has only appeared in five games. Isaiah Fisher-Smith and Da’Quan Johnson are a pair of sophomore safeties who played extensively on special teams last year. Steve Mann, Khilan Walker, and James Hopson each appeared on one special teams snap last year.

Dominique Long is a graduate transfer from Michigan State; he played primarily on special teams for the Spartans for the last three years. Ken Torain and Cole Carteaux are a pair of older players that have only played a handful of snaps in their careers. The Blue Devils brought in a big class of true freshmen to fill out the secondary. Cameron Bergeron, Trent Broadnax, Dylan Merrell, Placide Djungu-Sungu, Joshua Pickett, and Brandon Johnson are all three-star recruits, with Broadnax being the only safety. Duke has experienced starters and depth players but these freshmen could see playing time on special teams or if injuries occur. The Blue Devils will be breaking in multiple new starters this season. But most of the players have had some starting experience. With that being said, the question marks at multiple positions relegate Duke to the bottom of these rankings.

6. Pittsburgh: Marquis Williams (CB), Brandon Hill (FS), Erick Hallett (SS), Damarri Mathis (CB); A.J. Woods (CB), Rashad Battle (CB), Judson Tallandier (S), Buddy Mack III (CB), Jahvante Royal (CB), Anthony Scott-Naji (S), MJ Devonshire (CB), Myles Canton (S), Hunter Sellers (CB), Hudson Primus (S), Dante Caputo (CB), PJ O’Brien (CB), Tamarion Crumpley (CB), Javon McIntyre (S), Noah Biglow (CB), Stephon Hall (CB), Khalil Anderson (S), Ak’bar Shabazz (CB)

Pitt is one of the few teams that does not have a designated slot defender. The Panthers like to remain in their 4-3 defensive package and play their smaller linebackers (Cam Bright and SirVocea Dennis) in the slot/overhang area. Additionally, they lost three very experienced defensive backs to the NFL in Damar Hamlin, Paris Ford, and Jason Pinnock. However, they still bring back multiple starters. Marquis Williams is one of those starters; despite being only 5’9” and 175 pounds, he started eight of the 10 games he played in and performed very well. If the Panthers do want to go into Nickel and Dime defenses, they may start experimenting with Williams in the slot. Damarri Mathis should be the other starting corner. He missed all of 2020 with an injury but played in every game in 2018 and 2019.

Pitt’s defense asks a lot of their safeties. Because they like to stay in Base and play press quarters, their safeties frequently have to cover slot receivers. Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett will be stepping in as the new starters at safety. Hallett has a lot of experience covering the slot so that should not be a problem for him. Hill will most likely sit in deep coverage as a true free safety. If the Panthers want to go in nickel and kick Williams inside, A.J. Woods would probably replace him at outside corner. Woods played in all 11 games last year and started three games at corner.

Rashad Battle could be another contender to start at corner. He’s massive (6’3”, 205 lbs) and played in every game last year, albeit primarily on special teams. Judson Tallandier II is a versatile defensive back that played in every game last year (again, mostly on special teams) and can play outside, in the slot, or at safety. Buddy Mack III is another player who almost exclusively contributed on special teams last year. Jahvante Royal played in two games last year as a true freshman, preserving his redshirt. Anthony Scott-Naji is a walk-on that saw his first action last year: a single snap on defense and seven on special teams, all in one game.

M.J. Davonshire is a transfer from Kentucky and is originally from nearby football Mecca, Aliquippa. Devonshire will be a redshirt freshman this year after only playing in 12 games the last two years for Kentucky. Myles Canton is a walk-on transfer from Robert Morris where he played in 33 games and made 13 starts at safety for the FCS program. Hudson Primus and Dante Caputo are redshirt sophomores that have yet to see any action after walking on to the team. Jehvonn Lewis redshirted after not seeing any playing time in 2020; Hunter Sellers is a former walk-on who also failed to get on the field.

PJ O’Brien is an early-enrollee true freshman that is a top-20 cornerback in the class and one of the top-60 prospects from Florida. Khalil Anderson, Javon McIntyre, Tamarion Crumpley, and Noah Biglow are the other scholarship true freshmen, all of whom are consensus three-stars. Ak’Barr Shabazz is a walk-on true freshman. The Panthers return two starters at corner. But they’ll be breaking in two new safeties in a scheme that will put a lot of weight on them.

5. Virginia Tech: Dorian Strong (CB), Keonta Jenkins (BS), Tae Daley (FS), Chamarri Conner (SD), Armani Chatman (CB); Brion Murray (CB), Jermaine Waller (CB), Tyler Matheny (S), Nadir Thompson (CB), J.R. Walker (S), Nyquee Hawkins (S), Devon Hunter (S), Nasir Peoples (S), Keondre Ko (CB), Ed Robinson (CB), DJ Harvey (CB), Jalen Stroman (S), Nyke Johnson (CB), Jalen Hoyle (S), Jabari Parker (S), Elijah Howard (CB), Jayden McDonald (S), Jorden McDonald (S), Da’Shawn Elder (CB)

As usual, the Hokies bring back an exceptionally experienced, talented, and versatile secondary. However, they’ll be breaking in two new starters at safety. They also need to figure out exactly who will be their starting corners. Chamarri Conner is the slot defender for the Hokies and one of the best players on their roster. Dorian Strong, Arman Chatman, and Brion Murray will be competing for the outside corner spots. Chatman and Murray began the year as the two starters, Strong took over in the middle of the season as a true freshman, and then Chatman took over again late in the season. All three would be solid starters. The questions begin at the safety position. Devin Taylor returned at strong safety after transferring from Illinois State but as of last week, he is no longer on the team. Divine Deablo moved onto the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders. Tae Daley transferred in from Vanderbilt last year then opted out of the season. He was projected to play free safety early on, recently moved over to boundary, and might now move back to free. Keonta Jenkins earned the starting safety job as a true freshman and started the first two contests but barely played after that.

Jermaine Waller earned All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2019, but struggled with injuries throughout 2020 that limited him to two starts. He could be another contender to start at outside corner. Nadir Thompson also started a game at corner early in the season but he played on defense in four games. Tyler Matheny is a reserve safety that made two starts last year but he does not appear to be in contention for one of the starting spots. J.R. Walker is a redshirt freshman that started one game last year and struggled greatly; his name is being mentioned as a possible starter, however. Ny’Quee Hawkins is another redshirt freshman that only appeared in four games last season as a reserve slot player.

Devon Hunter did not play last year but he played in every game in 2019 and made two starts at safety. He’s a former five-star recruit that will be fighting for playing time as well. Nasir Peoples also didn’t play in 2020 after appearing in 12 games, primarily on special teams, in 2019. Keondre Ko is a redshirt senior that exclusively plays on special teams. Ed Robinson has yet to see any snaps in two years with the Hokies.

Virginia Tech brought in a bunch of defensive backs in this year’s recruiting class. The highest-rated is DJ Harvey, their only four-star in this class. He is a cornerback, so his path to playing time is somewhat blocked. Jalen Stroman, brother of former Hokie standout, Greg Jr., enrolled early and apparently, is already pushing for the starting job at safety. Nyke Johnson is an athlete that played all over the secondary and will most likely settle into corner. Jalen Hoyle and Jabari Parker are two future safeties. Elijah Howard was recruited as a running back but is making the switch to defensive back. Jayden Mcdonald and Jorden McDonald are two big twin athletes that will most likely play safety or even linebacker. Da’Shawn Elder spent a year at nearby Fork Union Military Academy before coming over to Blacksburg. As previously mentioned, the Hokies are extremely deep, sporting multiple players with starting experience. However, they still need to identify who exactly will be starting at almost every position in the secondary.

4. Miami: DJ Ivey (CB), Gurvan Hall Jr. (FS), Bubba Bolden (SS), Tyrique Stevenson (SD), Te’Corey Couch (CB); Al Blades Jr. (CB), Amari Carter (S), Brian Balom (S), Isaiah Dunson (CB), Marcus Clarke (CB), Keshawn Washington (S), Jalen Harrell (S), Luis Gutierrez Jr. (CB), James Williams (S), Kamren Kitchens (S), Malik Curtis (CB)

Miami brings back most of their starters along with multiple backups with starting experience. However, their group as a whole is a bit thin. DJ Ivey started every game last year and is back for his third year as a starter. Te’Corey Couch took over across from him late in the season; he started the final four games and has played in every game the last two seasons. Tyrique Stevenson is a transfer from Georgia who started four games in the slot. He should take over playing in the slot for the Hurricanes as well. Gurvan Hall Jr. should start at free safety again; he has played 36 games and made 27 starts there the last three seasons. Finally, Bubba Bolden broke out last season at strong safety, starting nine of eleven games en route to earning All-ACC Second-Team honors and being named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Thanks to injuries and lineup shuffling, there are several backups with extensive experience. Al Blades Jr. played in every game his first two seasons and started seven games the last two years before missing the final three games of the season. Amari Carter started nine games at safety as well last year and could fill in at either spot. Brian Balom and Isaiah Dunson are two sophomores that saw extensive playing time as true freshmen last season, playing in ten and nine games respectively. Marcus Clarke also played as a true freshman, appearing in six games and preventing the use of a redshirt. Keshawn Washington and Jalen Harrell saw action in five games, mostly at the end of the season. Luis Gutierrez Jr. enters his second year with the program without seeing the field.

James Williams is the jewel of the Hurricanes’ recruiting class. At 6’5” and 224 pounds, he’s a five-star prospect and a consensus top-five safety and top-10 prospect in Florida. He’ll most likely see playing time at strong safety or at Striker, Miami’s hybrid position. Kamren Kinchens is another highly-ranked prospect at safety. Finally, Malik Curtis is a three-star cornerback. Miami has several players that could be playing on Sundays as early as next year. They also have plenty of experience behind the starters. If they can all stay healthy, this could be one of the most dominant secondaries in the country, let along the conference.

3. Georgia Tech: Zamari Walton (CB), Juanyeh Thomas (FS), Tariq Carpenter (SS), Wesley Walker (SD), Tre Swilling (CB); Kenan Johnson (CB), Myles Sims (CB), Derrik Allen (S), Tobias Oliver (CB), Jaylon King (S), Miles Brooks (CB), Jalen Huff (CB), Cole Neuber (S), Kenyatta Watson (CB), Nate Moon (CB), Thomas Culwell (CB), Kaleb Edwards (S), Sirad Bryant (S), Tyler Morehead (S), Casey Gunn (CB)

The Yellow Jackets return all five of their primary starters on the back end of their defense. However, they have plenty of room to improve. Zamari Walton played in every game the previous two years and started all but one; he led the team in passes defended (7) last year. Tre Swilling enters his fourth year as a starter for Georgia Tech; he missed the first three games of the season along with the final game due to injury. Juanyeh Thomas also played in every game the last two years, along with only missing one start. Tariq Carpenter is back to start at strong safety as well; he’s an extremely versatile player with great size (6’4”, 225 lbs), tons of experience (39 GP, 22 GS), and the athleticism to cover all kinds of players. Finally, Wesley Walker returns to start at nickelback; he played in all but one game last year and started five as a redshirt freshman.

Kenan Johnson started three games, including the final two when injuries struck. He’s only a redshirt freshman so he could develop into a starter down the road but provides solid depth right now. Myles Sims began 2020 as one of the starters but only started the first two contests and did not play much after that. Derrik Allen played in nine games as a reserve safety and on special teams in his first year with the Yellow Jackets after transferring from Notre Dame. Tobias Oliver played his third position in as many years last year, making the move from wide receiver after playing quarterback in 2018 and 2019. He played in every game last season, taking nearly equal snaps on defense and on special teams.

Jaylon King has been a mainstay on special teams for Georgia Tech for several seasons. Miles Brooks appeared in four games last year, preserving his redshirt as a true freshman. Jalen Huff did the same, only appearing in three games. Cole Neuber enters his second season with the football team after spending 2019 with the baseball team; he played in the final two games but did not record any statistics. Kenyatta Watson is a transfer from Texas who only played six games for the Longhorns in two years. Nate Moon did not see any playing time as a true freshman and subsequently redshirted.

Kaleb Edwards is a four-star recruit and one of the top-25 safeties in the country and players from Georgia. Sirad Bryant and Tyler Morehead are two three-star safety recruits. Casey Gunn is a three-star cornerback. Finally, Thomas Culwell is a senior walk-on who earned a spot on the team during spring practice. Georgia Tech has tons of experience among their starters and they should have one of the more dynamic secondaries in the conference. They also have plenty of depth in case injuries occur.

2. Virginia: Nick Grant (CB), Joey Blount (FS), De’Vante Cross (SS), Coen King (SD), Anthony Johnson (CB); Darius Bratton (CB), Antonio Clary (S), Elijah Gaines (CB), Chayce Chalmers (S), Joseph White (S), Josh Hayes (CB), Jake Dewease (S), Donovan Johson (CB), Fentrell Cypress II (CB), Darren Klein (S), Tenyeh Dixon (CB), Perris Jones (CB), Sean Moore (CB), Dave Herard (CB), Joe Comer (CB), Javin Burke (CB), Micah Gaffney (S), Langston Long (S), Aidan Ryan (S), Jonas Sanker (S), William Simpkins III (CB)

Virginia brings back basically all of their starting defensive backfield. But they are moving some players around, returning some to their old positions, and shifting others to new ones. Nick Grant started every game at cornerback for the last two seasons. De’Vante Cross has also started every game for the Cavaliers the last two seasons. However, last season, he switched from free safety to corner due to injuries. This year, he’ll be shifting back to safety where he will be more comfortable. Joey Blount will be the other starter at safety; he missed multiple games due to injury but earned multiple All-ACC honors in 2019. Coen King should be the primary slot defender, even though Virginia does not use as much Nickel defense; he started the final four games last year at safety and slot cornerback. Across from Grant, Anthony Johnson, the transfer from Louisville, is projected to be the starter, after playing in 32 games for the Cardinals.

Darius Bratton can play both outside and in the slot so his versatility could earn him playing time; he played a lot more in 2018 but missed all of 2019 due to injury. Antonio Clary started three games at safety last season and appeared in all but one game. Elijah Gaines played in four games as a true freshman, appearing on defense in two, to maintain his redshirt. Chayce Chalmers appeared on defense for only one game but appeared on special teams in all of them. Joseph White has been a mainstay on special teams for the Cavaliers for the last three seasons. Josh Hayes is a graduate transfer from North Dakota State; he played 52 games for the Bison on the way to winning three national championships.

Jake Dewease appeared in five games, only earning defensive snaps in one. Donovan Johnson appeared in four as a true freshman, maintaining his redshirt. Fentrell Cypress II appeared in only one game as a redshirt freshman in 2020; Darren Klein did the same. Tenyeh Dixon did not appear in any games last year but saw action in nine games (mostly on special teams) in 2019. Perris Jones has appeared in 24 games across three years for the Cavaliers; however, they were all as a running back and return specialist. Sean Moore and Dave Herard have not seen any playing time yet for Virginia. Joe Comer is a transfer from Louisville but he did not see a single snap for the Cardinals in three seasons.

Langston Long and Javin Burke are the two early-enrollees among the freshmen class for the Cavaliers. Long played linebacker in high school and his long-term future might be there if he can add 10-15 pounds. Micah Gaffney was the highest-rated defensive back in this class and has a future at cornerback. Aidan Ryan, Jonas Sanker, and William Simpkins III round out the rest of the recruiting class, all of them being three-stars. The Cavaliers have one of the deepest secondaries in the conference in terms of experience. They also have several very talented players with NFL futures.

1. North Carolina: Kyler McMichael (CB), Don Chapman (FS), Cam’Ron Kelly (SS), Trey Morrison (SD), Tony Grimes (CB); Storm Duck (CB), Ja’Qurious Conley (S), Ladaseon DeAndre Hollins (CB), Obi Egbunna (CB), Giovanni Biggers (S), Cameron Roseman-Sinclair (S), Christopher Holliday (S), Val Edwards (S), DeAndre Boykins (CB), Dontae Balfour (CB), Dontavius Nash (S), Tymir Brown (CB)

The Tar Heels bring back every starter, along with multiple other players with starting experience. Kyler McMichael should start at one of the corner spots. He only played in nine of North Carolina’s games but led the team’s cornerbacks in snaps. Tony Grimes and Storm Duck will battle it out for the other cornerback spot. Duck began the year as the starter but was lost for the season after only two games. Grimes took over that job late in the year, starting the final four games of the season.

All three of UNC’s starting safeties are back and all three can perform the others’ duties adequately. Don Chapman should play free safety, Cam’Ron Kelly strong, and Trey Morrison as the slot defender. However, all three were relatively inconsistent throughout the season. Ja’Qurious Conley can also fill in a play in the slot so if any of the first three safeties get hurt, he can play there and the other two can adjust. Conley was arguably better than the other three, playing in ten games as a true freshman, but did not play as much.

The Tar Heels may not have as many players as some of the teams behind them in the rankings. However, the vast majority of them have legitimate playing experience. Ladaeson DeAndre Hollins started three games last year at corner in the middle of the season but he did not play that much outside of that. Obi Egbuna and Giovanni Biggers are two true juniors who played a lot last year albeit mostly on special teams; Biggers can play all three safety spots. Cameron Rose-Sinclair, Christopher Holliday, and Val Edwards all played last year as true freshmen. But none of them played in more than two games, thus preserving their redshirts.

The Tar Heels secured four commitments from very talented recruits. DeAndre Boykins, Donte Balfour, and Dontavius Nash were all four-star recruits; Boykins and Nash both enrolled early as safeties. Tymir Brown is a three-star that will most likely recruit due to the depth at corner. North Carolina returns a bevy of talented and experienced players, earning them the final top spot in our rankings. Keep an eye out for the Defensive All-ACC Preseason teams!