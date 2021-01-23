ACC to Release '21 Football Schedule This Week

The ACC will be releasing their 2021 football schedule this week according to a tweet. Teams from around the conference will find out what the '21 schedule will look like for the upcoming season. There are still a lot of questions that will need to be answered. Here are some thoughts before the conference releases the schedule.

* Divisions are returning. Nate Mink of Syracuse.com is reporting that teams agreed before 2020 that the division-less system would only be a one year experiment. The Atlantic and Coastal Divisions will be returning in 2021. This is unfortunate, the division-less scheduling would have allowed teams to play more teams more frequently and allowed the two best teams in the conference to get to the conference championship.

* How will certain schedule issues impact the expected schedule? For instance Boston College is scheduled to play Clemson at Death Valley for the third straight season. This is a sizable disadvantage for the Eagles. Will the ACC adjust the schedule to fix these issues, or just have teams deal with these problems for a year.

Read More: Travis Levy Announces Return to Boston College in 2021

* Cross divisional games. Boston College for instance is scheduled to play Georgia Tech this season. But the Eagles played the Yellow Jackets last season. Will the conference keep the cross divisional games the same or will they tweak it?

