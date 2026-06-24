ACC Kickoff Selection Confirms Bill O'Brien's QB Decision: Mason McKenzie is the Guy

If the state of Boston College football’s quarterback room was not obvious already, it surely is now. Mason McKenzie is the guy, QB1, and Bill O’Brien is not keeping it a secret to the public anymore.

On Wednesday afternoon, BC announced its representatives for ACC Kickoff, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s official annual preseason media event for college football, selecting McKenzie, transfer linebacker Anthony Palano, and defensive back KP Price.

QB Mason McKenzie, LB Anthony Palano, and DB KP Price will represent @BCFootball at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.



This marks the second year in a row that Price was chosen to represent the Eagles. https://t.co/htrRBLxsgl — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) June 24, 2026

This marks the second year in a row that Price will attend the event for the Eagles, which is no surprise. He was the Eagles’ leading tackler in both 2024 and 2025, and captured All-ACC Second-Team honors as a junior captain last season. He is likely to be named a captain again, and he arguably has the most potential to go pro of any player on the roster.

Palano has emerged as a leader for BC’s defensive unit ever since he transferred into the program at mid-year from Washington State, where he registered 65 tackles, four quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups as a redshirt freshman in 2025.

The Eagles lacked production from their linebacker unit in 2025, but Palano boasts the physical composition and football acumen to be a sturdy presence in the second layer next year, and he evidently made quite an impression on the coaching staff throughout spring practices.

But for those who were still curious about whether McKenzie, who was a mid-year transfer as well, was really going to be the Eagles’ starting quarterback in 2026 — or if he would have to earn the role like Dylan Lonergan last summer — those inquiries have now been definitely answered.

O’Brien is not playing around with his quarterback room this year. He is not letting the fans guess who will be under center when September 6, the day of BC’s 2026 season opener on the road against Cincinnati, arrives.

McKenzie, the former Division-II standout from Saginaw Valley State, who is the reigning Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Player of the Year, has seemingly already been told that it is his position to lose, and the idea of a competition between him and Arkansas transfer Grayson Wilson during fall camp for the starting job can be put to rest.

If history tells us anything, this decision by O’Brien makes the most sense.

Unlike a year ago, when O’Brien had former quarterback Grayson James return for his redshirt-senior campaign after making five starts for the Eagles in the latter half of 2024, there is no incumbent in the quarterback room.

O’Brien opted to name Lonergan the starter despite James’ clear edge in overall experience, and the way it played out was not good. And that’s putting it lightly.

The dilemma it formed midway through 2025, after Lonergan’s performance dipped, which paved the way for James to give it a go, was one of utter confusion, and there was a point where it seemed like even O’Brien was unsure of who would start leading up to gamedays.

While McKenzie lacks game exposure in Division I, he is far from an inexperienced quarterback at the collegiate level, and O’Brien’s decision to hand him the reins of the offense right from the jump is a leap of accountability that a coach must be willing to take in order to succeed.

Naming McKenzie the starter inside the confines of the facility is one thing, but sending him to Charlotte, N.C., as a bastion for the program itself tells BC’s fanbase everything it needs to know about where O’Brien stands on him.

That stance is one of utter confidence.

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