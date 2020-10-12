SI.com
Phil Jurkovec & Zay Flowers Gain ACC Player of the Week Honors

A.J. Black

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec, and wide receiver Zay Flowers were honored with All-ACC awards this week. 

Jurkovec, was named Co-Quarterback of the Week for his performance against Pitt. In the game he went 19-for-35 for 358 yards with three passing touchdowns plus one rushing score. In the overtime frame he hit a 25-yard TD pass to Flowers that ended up being the game winner. It was a big game for the transfer from Notre Dame, who faced a fierce pass rush all game, and was till able to throw effectively. 

Jurkovec is just the sixth BC quarterback to be named quarterback or offensive back of the week since the Eagles joined the ACC in 2005. It has been a huge start for Jurkovec as his 1,181 yards over his first four games are the most by any BC quarterback in school history.

Zay Flowers was electric on Saturday afternoon/evening finishing the game with six receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns. He is the first BC receiver to have three TDs in a game since Kelvin Martin did it against Holy Cross in 1986.  He is also the first BC receiver ever to win multiple ACC Receiver of the Week awards in the same season. 

The one big snub was Brandon Sebastian, who did not win Defensive Back of the Week. In one game he had six pass breakups and was dominant in his matchups. He was beat out by Bubba Bolden of Miami, who had a blocked kick against Clemson, along with ten tackles, and zero pass defenses. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
BC78
BC78

Not sure when BC will get its due. Jurkovic is #7 in the country in passing yards. As we know, its his first year starting and will only get better. No hype yet. BC opens as an 11 point underdog to VT.

DoubleGolden68
DoubleGolden68

As BC continues to play well, other players are sure to get their due recognition. It's coming!

