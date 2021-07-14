ACC Positional Group Rankings: Tight Ends

Boston College had one of the ACC’s best tight ends last year in Hunter Long. With Long off to the NFL, what does the Eagles’ tight end room look like without him? And how do they stack up to the rest of the ACC?

As part of our summer ACC rankings series, in addition to the more fun categories (stadiums, uniforms, etc.), we’ll also be ranking each position group for every ACC team. This exercise provides an excellent opportunity to take stock of not only BC’s talent and depth at each position but also compare to the rest of the conference. At the end of this series, we should see how each team stacks up against each other and predict how each team will finish. One note before we begin: this process will take all players into account, not just the starters. At certain positions, depth is arguably just as important as talent. Last week, we looked at the wide receiver position, and the Eagles came out on top, pulling a somewhat surprising upset over established programs like Clemson and Miami. Can the Eagles stay at the top of the hill, even in the wake of Hunter Long’s departure to the NFL?

Starter or presumed starter in italics

14. Syracuse: Chris Elmore (FB), Luke Benson, Maximilian Mang, Steven Mahar Jr., Landon Morris

The Orange bring up the rear once again as they struggle to get out of the basement of the ACC. Part of the reason why Syracuse ranks so low in this position is by design. Tight ends are not prioritized in Dino Babers’ spread offense, preferring to line up with four wide receivers. Occasionally, Babers likes to use a fullback or H-back as a blocker in the backfield, and Chris Elmore will fill this role. Elmore played offensive line last year due to injuries, and at 6’ and 283 pounds, he was serviceable there. But he’s back to his more traditional fullback role, where he’ll serve primarily as a blocker when Cuse elects to run the ball. Luke Benson is a more traditional type of tight end; he played in every game the last two seasons and made seven starts. However, he is not a very dynamic player overall, as he was only targeted 13 times last season and only caught six passes for 63 yards.

Maximilian Mang and Steven Mahar Jr. are sophomores that played almost exclusively on special teams last year; Mang is a 6’7” German who could be an interesting player down the road. Finally, Landon Morris is a true freshman who will most likely redshirt this season due to the lack of usage of the tight end in the Orange’s offense. As has been repeatedly stated, the tight end position is of little importance to Syracuse, so their low placement in this ranking does not mean much. With that being said, it is emblematic of a greater issue, which is Dino Babers’ ability to consistently recruit talent to remain competitive in the ACC.

13. Georgia Tech: Dylan Deveney, Dylan Leonard, Jack Coco, Billy Ward, Chris Miller Ben Wilhelm, Joseph Macrina, Ben Postma

Similar to Syracuse, Georgia Tech’s offense does not frequently use a tight end. However, the reasoning behind that is less by design and more dictated by circumstance. Obviously, for many years, Georgia Tech did not even roster traditional tight ends because they were not part of the triple-option flexbone offense. Tight-end recruits either slimmed down to become big WRs or put on weight to become offensive linemen. Under Geoff Collins, the tight end position is still building some depth in the early-post-Paul Johnson era. The Yellow Jackets run a spread offense, using four-wide receiver sets, to overcome their deficiencies at this position.

However, of the players on the roster, the two Dylans (Deveney and Leonard) look like the future at the position. Deveney played in seven of GT’s ten games (six starts) last year, while Leonard played in seven as well but only made two starts when Deveney didn’t play. Both are big juniors that might get some more playing time this year.

Jack Coco also serves as the Yellow Jackets’ long snapper but can fill in at tight end as well. Billy Ward played in two games early in the season and preserved his redshirt. Chris Miller got some snaps as well but ultimately redshirted. Ben Wilhelm is in his third year with the program and has yet to receive an offensive snap. Joseph Macrina is a sixth-year senior but has switched positions several times and only has eight offensive snaps to his name.

As mentioned at the beginning of this section, Georgia Tech has traditionally eschewed using a tight end and seemingly continued that trend in a new offense. But now, there are some dynamic young players on the roster that could make an impact this season. With that being said, there are still plenty of question marks at this position and not much meaningful experience.

12. Duke: Jake Marwede, Matt Smith, Nicky Dalmolin, Mason Russell, Patrick Leiten, Cole Finney, Brendan Pernecky

Duke loses their top target at the tight end position in Noah Gray, who the Kansas City Chiefs drafted in the fifth round. Jake Marwede is the most experienced in the group by far. He’s missed some time due to injury, but he played in every game last season and even started the last two contests. Gray was a significant part of the Blue Devils offense, and Marwede should be able to step into that role and contribute.

However, after him, there is not much left. Matt Smith and Nicky Dalmolin each played in five games last year but recorded less than 50 snaps combined. Mason Russell is a redshirt sophomore that converted from linebacker this offseason. Patrick Leiten is a converted offensive tackle with excellent size (6’8”, 270 lbs), but he’s missed significant time due to injuries.

Cole Finney is another big target (6’7”, 250) that redshirted last year; he’s a former consensus three-star recruit from Hingham, Massachusetts, that could press for playing time due to the lack of depth. Brendan Pernecky is a sophomore walk-on. Marwede could be a solid player for a Duke offense that has some decent starters but not much depth; look for Finney to break into the lineup as the season goes on.

11. North Carolina State: Dylan Parham, Kameron Walker, Andrew Jayne, Camden Woods, Matthew Alderfer, Yates Johnson, Ezemdi Udoh, Fredrick Seabrough, Cedric Seabrough

The Wolfpack lost Cary Angeline to the NFL after many productive years from the former-USC tight end. Dylan Parham is a former quarterback who missed almost all of 2018 and some of 2019 due to injuries, but he played in 11 games and started three last year; he has the most experience among the group by far.

Unfortunately, there is barely any experience behind Parham; only one of the eight remaining tight ends on the roster has taken any offensive snaps. Kameron Walker is a 6’5” 250 lbs redshirt sophomore that could play a much more significant role in the offense after only playing on special teams last year. Andrew Jayne played in seven games last year, including three offensive snaps against North Carolina.

Camden Woods is a redshirt junior with two years of extensive experience on special teams. Matthew Alderfer is a redshirt sophomore who has yet to see any playing time. Yates Johnson and Ezemdi Udoh redshirted last season as true freshmen. Frederick and Cedric Seabrough were both three-star recruits, but I would not anticipate either getting much playing time, as there are several experienced players ahead of them, and they need to put on some weight (both are listed at 215 pounds) to survive in the college game.

The Wolfpack have one of the better wide receiver corps in the conference, and they will need to rely on them to help carry the passing game, as the tight end group has minimal experience and should not be relied upon. This group has some names to keep an eye on for future seasons, but it leaves a lot to be desired right now.

10. Virginia: Jelani Woods, Grant Misch, Mike Kosar, Sackett Wood Jr., Joshua Rawlings, Jack Witmer

Last year, the Cavaliers dipped into the transfer portal to shore up their tight end room, bringing in Tony Poljan from Central Michigan. Poljan was a big part of the offense in 2020, leading the team in receiving touchdowns. Virginia went back to the transfer portal this year and grabbed former Oklahoma State Cowboy Jelani Woods. Woods is another massive target (6’7” 275 lbs) like Poljan (6’7”, 265) but was not used very much in Stillwater. Woods has never been targeted more than 20 times nor recorded more than 129 yards in a season. Given how Bronco Mendenhall used Poljan last season, expect Woods to see a similar uptick in production.

Grant Misch enters his fourth year with the program and should serve a more traditional role. Whereas the vast majority of Misch’s snaps were from the backfield and in-line, Woods can be used in the slot and split out wide much more. Misch played in eight of Virginia’s ten games last year and made three starts. With Misch as the blocker and Woods as the receiver, Virginia has a solid tight end duo for this season.

The problem is that after Woods and Misch, there is barely any depth and even less experience. There are only four other tight ends on the roster, and they only have 42 combined snaps. Mike Kosar redshirted in 2019 and played in only four games last year, and Sackett Wood Jr. earned a redshirt after playing in only two games in 2020. Joshua Rawlings is a 6’5” 260 lbs true freshman that was a consensus three-star recruit; given the lack of depth, he could see some playing time, especially if other players get injured. Jack Witmer is another true freshman. If Woods and Misch play up to their potential, they could form one of the better tight end pairs in the conference. However, that is still uncertain, and the depth at the position is extremely tenuous.

9. Louisville: Marshon Ford, Francis Sherman, Isaac Martin, Duane Martin, Dez Melton, Josh Lifson, Victor Mullen, Christian Pedersen

With Louisville having the worst wide receiver corps in the conference (according to my rankings), their tight end group will have to pick up some of the slack. Luckily, they have a player in Marshon Ford who has been a consistent performer for multiple seasons. Ford is not the best blocker as he is undersized, but he fits very well into Scott Satterfield’s system and has scored 13 touchdowns in two years as a starter.

Francis Sherman and Duane Martin will duke it out for the TE2 spot. Martin played in 11 games last year and made two starts, but is built more like a fullback and was only targeted twice last year. Sherman played in six games, and during his one start in the season finale against Wake Forest, he caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown. I think Sherman has more upside and will be the primary backup to Ford. The rest of the tight end room does not have much experience or production. Duane Martin, Dez Melton, and Josh Lifson combined for a total of 40 offensive snaps last year; all three redshirted last year, but I would not expect any of them to see significant playing time this year.

Victor Mullen is a true freshman that breaks the mold of Louisville’s other tight ends, coming in at 6’7” and 250 lbs; I could see him breaking into the lineup over the previously mentioned players, given his size. Christin Pedersen is another three-star true freshman who fits the Cardinals’ profile at the position much better, but that could prevent him from seeing the field early on. Ford should be one of the better tight ends in the conference again, but there is not much else to be excited about with this group.

8. North Carolina: Garrett Walston, Kamari Morales, Kendall Karr, John Copenhaver, Will Crowley, Bryson Nesbit

With the Tar Heels’ top two receivers off to the NFL, along with their two running backs, expect their tight ends to be featured more this season and experience an uptick in production. Garrett Walston is back for a sixth season; he has played in every game for the last two seasons and made 19 starts. His stats were not very impressive (19 catches, 255 yards, 2 TDs), but he was at best the fifth option on this offense last year. He’s a reliable target that is very familiar with the system and should improve in his final season in Chapel Hill.

Unfortunately for UNC fans, there is not much experience or depth behind Walston. Kamari Morales played in 11 games last year, but primarily on special teams. Kendall Karr played in four games in 2020 but redshirted; John Copenhaver also redshirted after only playing in three games; Will Crowley failed to see the field and also redshirted. Bryson Nesbit is a consensus four-star true freshman that is one of the top-20 tight ends in the country; he has the size (6’6”, 245) to contribute immediately. Walston is a solid player who should put together a good season, but another player in this group will probably need to step up this season if the Tar Heels want to contend for the ACC title.

7. Pittsburgh: Lucas Krull, Daniel Moraga, Kyi Wright, Jake Zilinskas, Grant Carrigan, Kaymar Mimes, Jake Cortes, Gavin Bartholomew, Jake Renda

The Panthers had to use a committee approach at the tight end position last year but will probably shift away from that this year. Lucas Krull transferred to Pitt from Florida last year and earned the starting job, but he suffered a season-ending injury in his first game. Krull is a big target (6’6”, 260 lbs) with lots of experience, but he needs to stay healthy. In his stead, Daniel Moraga and Kyi Wright shared starting duties last year, with Moraga taking the lion’s share of snaps and starts. Moraga played in 10 games with six starts after stops at Fresno State and Ventura College (JUCO), but he only had four catches for 42 yards. Wright played in eight games, made two starts, and recorded three catches for 34 yards after redshirting in 2019.

Jake Zilinskas is another well-traveled player: he played QB and DB in high school, went to John Carroll University and did not play at the D3 school, transferred to Pitt as a walk-on, and redshirted while sitting out. He began the 2018 season at quarterback, then moved to tight end; he switched to linebacker in 2019 but came back to tight end in 2020 and played more of a fullback role. Grant Carrigan is a massive tight end (6’7”, 290lbs) that played in every game in 2018 and 2019, mainly as a blocking tight end and on special teams. He played in five games in 2020 before missing the rest of the season with an injury.

Kaymar Mimes and Jake Cortes are two redshirt juniors that have not seen much playing time in Pittsburgh. Mimes has contributed on special teams, while Cortes is a former walk-on that has not seen the field. Gavin Bartholomew and Jake Renda are two true freshmen that I would not expect to play this season. Pitt has one of the deepest and most dynamic wide receiver groups in the conference, so the talent outside should help open up the intermediate area for the tight ends. While this team has plenty of depth, the upside at the position is not that exciting.

6. Florida State: Camren McDonald, Jordan Wilson, Preston Daniel, Wyatt Rector, Austin White, Carter Boatwright, DJ Daniels, Ben Ostaszewski, David Stickle, Koby Gross, Markeston Douglas, Jackson West, Vance Nicklaus

The Seminoles took a hit last year when Tre’ McKitty transferred to Georgia, but that cleared the way for some other young players to see the field, and now they have one of the deeper tight end rooms in the conference. Camren McDonald enters his fourth year with the program after playing 33 consecutive games and starting all nine games last year. Among returning players, McDonald finished second on the team in receptions and receiving yards while tying for the most touchdowns; he’ll be a reliable option for whoever plays QB for the Seminoles. Jordan Wilson is back after missing the 2020 season following his transfer from UCLA. He played in 34 games with seven starts for the Bruins and provides another experienced player at the position next to McDonald. Preston Daniel played in every game last year and made two starts but only made two receptions.

Wyatt Rector has had an interesting college career so far; he was a prolific high school quarterback in Florida and originally went to Western Michigan. But he only played in one game there, redshirted, transferred to FSU, and sat out the 2019 season due to the transfer rules. Rector got back on the field in 2020, splitting time between tight end, quarterback, and special teams. I’m not sure exactly how the team will use him or where he fits on the depth chart, but he will play and clearly has a role with the team. Austin White and Carter Boatwright both saw limited playing time last year and redshirted. DJ Daniels, Ben Ostaszewski, and David Stickle both redshirted and did not see the field. Koby Gross comes to Tallahassee as the #1 JUCO tight-end recruit and is only a redshirt freshman, so he could contribute down the road. Markeston Douglas is a big tight end (6’4”, 289 lbs) that redshirted last year and might kick inside to offensive line.

Jackson West is a consensus three-star recruit and top-25 tight end nationally. Somehow, the Seminoles secured another of Jack Nicklaus’ grandsons (Nick O’Leary, 2011-2014), as Vance Nicklaus is a true freshman who will most likely redshirt this season. There are many bodies in this group, and Mike Norvell’s offense does not traditionally feature the tight end. But there are a few players at the top of the depth chart that give the Seminoles plenty of options, along with depth to ensure that injuries won’t cause catastrophe.

5. Wake Forest: Brandon Chapman, Blake Whiteheart, Cameron Hite, Michael Frogge, Trey Boll, Alec Rowan, Graham Murphey, Gavin Ellis

The Demon Deacons have some solid players with experience at the top of the depth chart, along with plenty of depth at the tight end position. Brandon Champman is back for a sixth year in Winston Salem; he has played in every game the last three seasons and started all nine games last year. Chapman is mainly used as a blocker in Wake’s RPO-oriented offense, as he’s never gained more than 100 yards in a season or caught a touchdown. But his experience and consistency make him a valuable part of this offense. Blake Whiteheart played in all nine games last year as Chapman’s backup and is a solid receiver in his own right.

Cameron Hite got a little playing time as a redshirt freshman last year. Michael Frogge saw a couple of snaps (literally) and preserved his redshirt, as did Trey Boll. Alec Rowan is a former walk-on redshirt junior that has yet to see the field, which will most likely continue, given his lack of weight (215 pounds). Graham Murphey redshirted during his freshman year after not seeing any playing time. Finally, Gavin Ellis is a three-star true freshman that will most likely redshirt this year, but given his size going into his first year (6’5”, 225 lbs), he could be a major contributor down the road.

Overall, Chapman and Whiteheart are a reliable duo that fill their roles well. However, they do not have much upside due to their lack of usage in Wake Forest’s offense. There’s enough depth here to assuage injury concerns. But all the teams above the Demon Deacons in the rankings have a tight end that will be playing on Sundays soon.

4. Miami: Will Mallory, Larry Hodges, Dominic Mamarelli, Robert Prosek, Elijah Arroyo, Khalil Brantley

Miami’s tight end room is very similar to their running back room: one excellent, all-conference talent with a few young inexperienced players behind him. After several productive seasons for the Hurricanes, Brevin Jordan is finally off to the NFL. However, his successor has seen significant playing time. Will Mallory is one of the best tight ends in the conference and should be a mid-round draft pick in 2022, should he declare. He’s exceptional in the short areas of the field, especially over the middle, providing D’Eriq King with a reliable check-down option.

However, only two of the remaining five tight ends have taken a snap in college behind him. Larry Hodges has played the last two years (earned a redshirt in 2019 after only playing in four games), but he has only three career catches for one yard (but two TDs). Dominic Mammarelli played in 10 games last year, but almost exclusively on special teams; he has yet to see a target in the passing game. Robert Prosek is a redshirt sophomore who has yet to see any game action. Elijah Arroyo is a consensus four-star prospect and top-10 tight end in this class and is joined by another true freshman, Kahlil Brantley, a three-star. Like other position groups, Miami has a bonafide star as the starter and several highly-touted recruits behind him. But there is not much experience or meaningful production in the middle of the depth chart.

3. Boston College: Trae Barry, Spencer Witter, Charlie Gordinier, Brendan Smith, Joey Luchetti, Hans Lillis, Tommy Birmingham

If these rankings combined the wide receivers and tight ends, BC would have a strong case for the number one spot again. Furthermore, if Hunter Long returned for another season, the Eagles’ receiving corps would undoubtedly take the crown. Alas, BC’s most reliable target decided to take his talents to the NFL. Luckily, Jeff Hafley and company were able to find an intriguing replacement for Long in the transfer portal. Trae Barry comes to Chestnut Hill from Jacksonville State, where he was an all-conference and All-American player at the FCS level. Barry is a very long and lanky player who was used more like a giant wide receiver at Jax State; while he may not be a dominant blocker, he is serviceable and will probably improve with coaching.

Behind Barry is Long’s presumed replacement Spencer Witter, who played a good amount last year, serving more as BC’s blocking tight end while Long was the receiver. Witter is still a solid target in the short and intermediate area, but he will most likely play a similar role this year, with Barry taking Long’s place. The rest of the tight end room does not have much experience, but they’re talented and expected to take a big step forward. Charlie Gordinier stuck with BC after the coaching change and is expected to be the Eagles’ next great tight end. He redshirted last year but should make a significant contribution to the offense this year, even with the addition of Barry.

After switching to defensive end in 2019 and missing 2020 with an injury, Joey Luchetti is back at tight end. He might be behind the eight-ball after missing last season, but he was a highly-touted recruit with great size and strength. Brendan Smith is another redshirt junior who has only played on special teams the previous two seasons. Hans Lillis redshirted last season as a freshman, along with former walk-on Tommy Birmingham.

It seems unlikely to expect that Barry alone, or even combined with Witter, could replicate Long’s incredible campaign from last season. But Barry is a superb athlete, while Witter quietly put together an excellent season last year as both a blocker and receiver. The addition of Barry to this room keeps BC near the top but isn’t enough to get them anything above bronze.

2. Virginia Tech: James Mitchell, Nick Gallo, Drake Deluilius, Ty Eller, Cole Blaker, Sam Brooks, Cody Duncan, Jack Hollifield, Jared Gibble, Wilfried Pene, Lance Lacny

The Hokies combine one of the best tight ends in the conference with a solid cadre of competent backups. James Mitchell is a dynamic receiving option that can play in-line and in the slot. He played in 10 of VT’s 11 games last year, making nine starts and leading the Hokies in receiving touchdowns. However, those touchdowns all came in the first five games he played; Mitchell will need to be more consistent to help out whoever plays quarterback for Virginia Tech.

Nick Gallo played in every game last year as the second tight end and even made four starts. He played almost exclusively in-line and will be the primary blocking option at tight end. Drake Deiuliis played in ten games and increased his playing time as the season went on, making two starts against Liberty and Miami. He fits more of the Gallo-mold, playing mostly in-line and blocking.

Ty Eller and Cole Blaker are redshirt juniors who played a handful of snaps in 2020. Sam Brooks and Cody Duncan are undersized redshirt sophomores that have yet to see the field for the Hokies. Jack Hollifield is a three-star true freshman and the younger brother of Tech’s star linebacker, Max. Jared Gibble is another three-star freshman, and Wilfried Pene rounds out recruiting class as a three-star prep recruit originally from France. Finally, Lance Lacny is a walk-on true freshman that will most likely switch to wide receiver, given his lack of weight (182 lbs).

The Hokies go three deep at this position with players who have starting experience at the college level. Mitchell is a dynamic option in the passing game, while Gallo and Deiuliis are dependable blockers. However, ultimately, Virginia Tech lacks the versatility and athletic upside of the reigning conference champions.

1. Clemson: Braden Galloway, Davis Allen, Jaelyn Lay, Luke Price, Sage Ennis, Will Blackston, Jake Briningstool, Banks Pope

Like teams mentioned at the bottom of these rankings, the Clemson Tigers typically do not feature the tight end position in their offense. There have been solid players there during Dabo Swinney’s tenure, like Dwayne Allen and Jordan Leggett, but they have never been the focal point of the offense. Of course, when you have players like Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, Tee Higgins, and Travis Etienne, this makes sense.

But Clemson is first in this ranking for a good reason. Braden Galloway is probably the most dynamic athlete the Tigers have had during Swinney’s tenure. He missed Clemson’s 2018 playoff games and the vast majority of the 2019 season due to a PED suspension. However, he started every game at tight end last year and provided a valuable big target over the middle for Trevor Lawrence and DJ Uiagalelei. He’s a long lanky player that can pick up big chunks of yardage after the catch.

Behind him is Davis Allen. A 6’6” 250-pound junior that plays the more traditional tight end role, lining up attached to the offensive line and in the backfield sometimes. Jaelyn Lay is another massive target who has seen some playing time in mop-up duty. Luke Price is back after missing 2020 with a knee injury; he played in every game with one start in 2019 but might struggle to earn playing time due to the more dynamic players ahead of him on the depth chart.

Sage Ennis redshirted last year after playing four-game early last season. Will Blackston is a walk-on that is built like a fullback (6’1”, 250 lbs). Jake Bringingstool is a true freshman that was a consensus four-star recruit and top-five tight end in the country; he’s only listed at 6’6” and 215 pounds right now so he will most likely redshirt this year to pack on weight and muscle. Finally, Banks Pope is another true freshman who was a three-star recruit but chose to walk on at Clemson rather than accept scholarship offers from a long list of G5 and FCS programs.

In the last set of rankings, I discussed how there are some questions surrounding the Tigers’ wide receiver room. If a true number one receiver fails to emerge from that group, look for Galloway and Allen to be featured more heavily in this offense. Reliable tight ends are a young quarterback’s best friend, and Clemson’s pair can attack the defense in various ways.