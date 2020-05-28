OL Adam Korutz Enters Transfer Portal

Adam Korutz, an offensive lineman for the Boston College Eagles has entered the transfer portal per 247sports.com:

Korutz, who will be a graduate student in 2020 will be immediately eligible when he transfers. Last season for the Eagles he appeared in five games at offensive line, and appeared in four other games over the previous two seasons. However his route to the starting lineup appeared to be blocked as Boston College would be returning four starters, and all signs point to Finn Dirstine a junior taking the final starting spot. If Korutz, a New York native, wanted to play in his final season it made all the sense to look for a different program.

This is the second offensive lineman to transfer in the past week as grad student Elijah Johnson also entered the portal. Boston College is returning four starters in 2020 (Tyler Vrabel, Alec Lindstrom, Zion Johnson, Ben Petrula). The Eagles also brought in a trio of highly sought after offensive line in 2020 with the addition of Kevin Pyne, Ozzy Trapilo and Dwayne Allick.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the transfer destinations of Elijah Johnson and Adam Korutz.

