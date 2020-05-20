Boston College Offensive Lineman Elijah Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College offensive lineman Elijah Johnson has entered the transfer portal according to multiple online reports:

Johnson from DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland was a late addition to the Class of 2016. He bursted into the starting lineup as a true freshman, making ten starts at left guard. He was already filled out as a freshman, topping 300 pounds in his first season. But injuries derailed his career at Boston College, as he missed the 2017 and 2018 season due to a knee injury. He returned in 2019 but only played in spot duty for three games, and never started a game.

This move makes sense for Elijah Johnson because his role was most likely going to be small again in 2020. The Eagles were set on the offensive line, as four of their five starters were returning this upcoming season. They had one guard position left to fill but that appears to be going to redshirt sophomore Finn Dirstine or a true freshman like Kevin Pyne who practiced with the team this spring.

Johnson joins quarterback Anthony Brown (Oregon) and defensive backs Evan Stewart (URI) and Aaron Gethers (Western Carolina) who all left the program since Jeff Hafley took over. The Eagles have added have landed four transfers this offseason. Safety Deon Jones (Maryland), QB Phil Jurkovec (Notre Dame) and Chibeueze Onwuka (Buffalo) and just yesterday WR Jaelen Gill (Ohio State).

