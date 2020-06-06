Boston College OL Adam Korutz Transfers to Colorado State

Former Boston College offensive lineman Adam Korutz has announced his transfer destination and it will be with the Colorado State Rams

Korutz, will be reuniting with his former head coach Steve Addazio in Fort Collins. The 6'2 290 lineman will be a graduate student in 2020 will be immediately eligible with the Rams. Last season for the Eagles he appeared in five games at offensive line, and appeared in four other games over the previous two seasons. However his route to the starting lineup appeared to be blocked as Boston College would be returning four starters, and all signs point to Finn Dirstine a junior taking the final starting spot. If Korutz, a New York native, wanted to play in his final season it made all the sense to look for a different program, and playing with his former coach seems like a great fit.

Korutz is one of a handful of Eagles to find new homes in 2020. Quarterback Anthony Brown (Oregon), Aaron Gethers (Western Carolina) and Ben Stewart (URI) have all transferred. Fellow offensive lineman Elijah Johnson still remains in the transfer portal.

Boston College is returning four starters in 2020 (Tyler Vrabel, Alec Lindstrom, Zion Johnson, Ben Petrula). The Eagles also brought in a trio of highly sought after offensive line in 2020 with the addition of Kevin Pyne, Ozzy Trapilo and Dwayne Allick.

