BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College OL Adam Korutz Transfers to Colorado State

A.J. Black

Former Boston College offensive lineman Adam Korutz has announced his transfer destination and it will be with the Colorado State Rams

Korutz, will be reuniting with his former head coach Steve Addazio in Fort Collins. The 6'2 290 lineman will be a graduate student in 2020 will be immediately eligible with the Rams. Last season for the Eagles he appeared in five games at offensive line, and appeared in four other games over the previous two seasons. However his route to the starting lineup appeared to be blocked as Boston College would be returning four starters, and all signs point to Finn Dirstine a junior taking the final starting spot. If Korutz, a New York native, wanted to play in his final season it made all the sense to look for a different program, and playing with his former coach seems like a great fit. 

Korutz is one of a handful of Eagles to find new homes in 2020. Quarterback Anthony Brown (Oregon), Aaron Gethers (Western Carolina) and Ben Stewart (URI) have all transferred. Fellow offensive lineman Elijah Johnson still remains in the transfer portal. 

Boston College is returning four starters in 2020 (Tyler Vrabel, Alec Lindstrom, Zion Johnson, Ben Petrula). The Eagles also brought in a trio of highly sought after offensive line in 2020 with the addition of Kevin Pyne, Ozzy Trapilo and Dwayne Allick.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the transfer destinations of Elijah Johnson and Adam Korutz.

Related Links:

Elijah Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Adam Korutz Enters Transfer Portal

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI (make sure to follow our Facebook page for exclusive recruiting content and videos you won't find anywhere else!)

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Lands Transfer Andre Adams From Southern Utah

The Eagles filled out their roster with a big man from the Thunderbirds.

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Luke Kuechly Could Join Carolina Panthers Staff as Scout

Former Eagles linebacker might have found his first post playing job.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 2 Linebacker Max Richardson

He's ready to have a career season in 2020, what could Max Richardson bring to the table on defense?

A.J. Black

by

BC Eagle66

Analyzing The Patrick Kraft Hire At Boston College

Even if he isn't a big name, Kraft is a hire that should get Boston College fans excited.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Matt Ryan Donates $500k To Help Black Communities In Atlanta

Former Boston College quarterback stepping up to help people in need.

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 7 For '21 PF Gianni Thompson

A local '21 basketball recruit made his top list, and it looks like Boston College is in good shape to land him.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

NCAA Grants Unprecedented Waiver To ASU Punter

The NCAA broke new ground this week allowing an ASU punter to return to the program after entering NFL Draft

A.J. Black

Temple AD Patrick Kraft To Become Next Boston College Athletic Director

The Eagles named their new AD and it is Patrick Kraft of Temple

A.J. Black

by

nedsh

See You Tomorrow

Observing Blackout Tuesday.

A.J. Black

Kani Walker Decommits: The Aftermath

After Boston College lost one of their first commits where do they go from here?

A.J. Black