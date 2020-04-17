BCBulletin
Buffalo Boys 2.0? Latest SI Mock Draft Has AJ Dillon Going To Tennessee Titans

A.J. Black

Mock drafts are just that, mocks, filled with speculation and guessing. As we have seen they can be fantastically wrong, as it is nearly impossible to guess what 32 head coaches and their scouts are thinking. 

However, mock drafts are still interesting to read especially in times like this where sports aren't being played, and to imagine what could be. For Boston College there is only one player (two if you count John Phillips) who could be drafted this year. That would be physical, bruising running back AJ Dillon. In today's SI.com Mock Draft, that projeted all seven rounds, SI.com senior writer Albert Breer projected Dillon to be a fifth round pick to the Tennessee Titans. 

This would be a fascinating landing spot for Dillon, as Derrick Henry, a back he has been compared to, is already on the roster. Tennessee made a nice run in the playoffs last year, notably beating the New England Patriots, on the backs of a power running game. If they were to add AJ Dillon to Henry they could lean even more heavily on the run, and save Henry's legs for later in the season. On top of that, they are coached by Mike Vrabel, whose son Tyler was on Dillon's offensive line at Boston College last year. The former linebacker is well aware of what Dillon is capable of doing. 

Having a stable of Henry and Dillon would be reminiscent of the 2019-20 Boston College football season where Dillon teamed up with David Bailey to form the self proclaimed "Buffalo Boys". The name came from the the size of the backs (both bigger than 230 pounds), and the physical style of running the duo. Henry and Dillon could help redefine offensive philosophies in the NFL and be the antithesis of the spread offenses that have proliferated the league. 

Again, this is just a mock draft, but it's always interesting to imagine. 

