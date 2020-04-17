Our first full seven-round mock sees four quarterbacks come off the board in the first round, with one team trading up for Jordan Love. Here are all 255 picks, from Joe Burrow to Mr. Irrelevant.

Not only is wide receiver the deepest position group in this year’s NFL draft class, it’s one of the best years ever for teams looking to improve their wide receiving corps.

Over the past decade, there have been an average of 31.3 receivers drafted per year, with a high of 34 (2014, ’15 and ’18). Based on my seven-round mock draft, 38 wide receivers will get drafted in 2020 including Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick of the draft.

Given the depth at receiver, it’s possible that teams wait before addressing their pass-catching need and target other, less deep, positions earlier in the draft. While no other position has more total players drafted, my seven-round mock draft has more cornerbacks (six) and offensive tackles (six) than wide receivers (five) selected on opening night.

ROUND 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Given the unusual circumstances, this year’s draft may be less predictable than usual, but the Burrow-to-Cincinnati selection is as close as it gets to a sure thing. The 23-year-old Heisman-winning quarterback throws with pinpoint accuracy, maneuvers well within the pocket and uses his mobility to extend or make plays. Despite facing seven top-10 opponents en route to an unbeaten season, Burrow was remarkably consistent from start to finish yet he played his best during the biggest moments.

2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

My top-ranked prospect in this year’s draft, Young matches elite physical traits with elite production. Closing out his true sophomore season with six sacks over his final four games, Young built upon his 2018 end-of-season momentum to set an Ohio State single-season record with an FBS-high 16.5 sacks in 2019.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Signing Desmond Trufant to a two-year deal made it easier for the Lions to trade Darius Slay, but ultimately those two moves are a net downgrade for the secondary. Before those moves, the team was in need of an upgrade opposite its top cornerback. A complete corner, Okudah possesses an ideal blend of size, length, athleticism and competitiveness to develop into a shutdown corner for the Lions early in his career.

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

If Dave Gettleman doesn't use this pick on his choice of a "hog molly," the Giants could use an impact player (like Simmons) on defense. The converted safety won the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top collegiate linebacker, but Simmons is a defensive chess piece that has lined up nearly everywhere.

Testing off the charts at the combine (4.39 in the 40 at 238 pounds), the do-it-all defender has sideline-to-sideline range and disruptive playmaking ability.

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Once again, it’s Herbert to the Dolphins. As much as Tua Tagovailoa appears to have “won his medicals,” most signs point to the Dolphins leaning Herbert. Earlier this offseason, team owner Stephen Ross voiced his concerns about Tua’s health. While Herbert needs to become more consistent, he has across-the-board plus traits—size, arm strength, mobility and intelligence. Meanwhile, the Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy called concerns about Herbert’s quiet leadership style a “false narrative” and said he has “far more charisma than many NFL starters we’ve been around.”

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

As the Chargers move into the post-Philip Rivers era, Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick are the only quarterbacks currently under contract for 2020. Coach Anthony Lynn recently said that Taylor is “in the driver’s seat” to start as the team is more likely to add to the quarterback room through the draft than free agency. As well as his rehab has reportedly gone, Tagovailoa can take over in 2021 with Taylor as the bridge quarterback in 2020. When healthy, Tua throws with a quick release, elite accuracy and anticipation, and has the intangibles and leadership to develop into a franchise quarterback.

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn

Not only did the Panthers allow a league-worst 5.2 yards per carry and 31 rushing scores last season, but they lost several defensive linemen in free agency this offseason as well. Due to his size, strength and consistent motor, Brown is a dominant run-stuffer with the versatility to play multiple spots along the line.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Cardinals re-signed left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year deal earlier this offseason. While the team has also re-signed right tackle Marcus Gilbert, the 32-year-old missed all of 2019 (ACL) and both he and Justin Murray will be free agents after the 2020 season. A two-year starter at right tackle for the Tide, Wills is dominant as a run blocker with outstanding movement skills that should allow him to play either tackle spot.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina

There has been some turnover on the Jags defensive line as they have declined Marcell Dareus’s option and traded Calais Campbell this offseason. In addition, Yannick Ngakoue could be (hopes to be) moved as we approach the draft. Due to his blend of size, length, strength and quickness, Kinlaw has as much pass-rush upside as any interior defender in this year’s draft.

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

The Browns signed right tackle Jack Conklin to a three-year deal in free agency, but there is still a huge need at left tackle. The first true freshman to start at tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era at Iowa, Wirfs has freakish athleticism for his size and he has the versatility to play either tackle spot or kick inside, if necessary.

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Jets ranked near the bottom of Football Outsiders offensive line rankings in both run blocking (31st) and pass blocking (30th) in 2019. While the Jets have made several additions to the offensive line via free agency, I don’t think Joe Douglas is done yet. A mountain of a man at 6' 7" and 364 pounds with vines for arms (35 5/8"), the 20-year-old Becton has work to do on technique, but he has rare movement skills for his size.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Darren Waller had a breakout season (90/1,145/3) in 2019, but the trade for Antonio Brown turned out to be a failed experiment. Scoring 26 touchdowns in 27 games over the past two seasons, Lamb may not be a burner, but he has outstanding hands, body control and run-after-catch ability.

13. San Francisco 49ers (via IND): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Based on the players available here, this pick likely comes down to Jeudy, his teammate Henry Ruggs or cornerback C.J. Henderson, who was slotted here in the previous iteration of my mock. Fortunately for the 49ers, the depth at both receiver and corner means there will be excellent options available at both positions with their next pick. Deebo Samuel had a productive rookie season including three 100-yard games in the second half, but Emmanuel Sanders has departed in free agency. The former (2018) Biletnikoff Award recipient is an advanced route-runner and ended his collegiate career on a high note (6/204/1 vs. Michigan).

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Even if he turns out to be the fourth tackle off the board, you could argue that Thomas is the most pro-ready of the top-four tackles. With starting experience at both left and right tackle at Georgia, Thomas provides the Bucs with an immediate upgrade at right tackle and the long-term upside to slide over to the left side, if needed.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Both Drew Lock and Noah Fant showed promise in their rookie seasons and Courtland Sutton had a breakout sophomore campaign (1,112 yards). The Broncos could use an upgrade opposite Sutton, however, as no other returning wide receiver reached the 300-yard mark in 2019. Posting a combine-fastest 40-yard dash (4.27), Ruggs is an ideal field-stretching complement to Sutton.

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Even though the Falcons have signed Dante Fowler, the team finished with the second fewest sacks (28) in 2019 and last year’s team leader (Vic Beasley, eight) is now in Tennessee. While Chaisson missed nearly all of 2018 with a torn ACL, the 20-year-old has elite burst off the edge and came on late—4.5 sacks in final four games—to lead LSU in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hurries in 2019.

17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Not only did Byron Jones depart in free agency, but only one of the team’s top five corners—Anthony Brown—is under contract beyond 2020. Tied for the fewest interceptions (seven) in 2019, it’s been a perennial problem for the Cowboys, who are also tied for the fewest interceptions (43) over the past five seasons. Henderson is sticky in coverage due to his impressive combination of size, length, speed and fluid movement.

18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Most of Miami’s free-agent spending was focused on the defensive side of the ball. While Chris Grier has added Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras on the interior, the team still has one of the worst offensive lines in football and could use upgrades at both tackle spots. A four-year starter at Houston, Jones has the length, quick feet and movement skills coveted in a left tackle.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

With the team’s two first-round picks, the Raiders have addressed their two biggest post-free agency needs (wide receiver and cornerback). Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

With both Week 1 2019 outside starting cornerbacks—Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye—no longer on the roster, the Jags will likely use one (or more) of their first two or three picks on a cornerback. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, (Trevon) Diggs has an elite combination of size and length and the former receiver has outstanding ball skills.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Philadelphia’s top three receivers (entering 2019)—Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor—missed 24 games combined games last year. Agholor is now a Raider, Jeffery’s future in Philly is uncertain and second-rounder J.J. Arcega-Whiteside underwhelmed as a rookie. Jefferson has outstanding ball skills, ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43) and is coming off a prolific season (111/1,540/18) for the national champions.

22. Minnesota Vikings (via BUF): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Mike Zimmer has talked about the potential of moving Riley Reiff to guard and Brian O’Neill from right to left tackle. The 20-year-old Jackson may have benefited from returning to USC for another season, but he has the quick feet and athleticism that could entice the Vikings to take a chance on his long-term upside as his technique catches up to his athleticism.

23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

While not a speed rusher, Epenesa could remind Bill Belichick of one of his former players, Trey Flowers. The former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands, and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started 2019 slowly, Epenesa closed the season strong with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games.

24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

A.J. Klein signed a three-deal with the Bills in free agency and four of the team’s top remaining linebackers—Demario Davis, Kiko Alonso, Alex Anzalone and Craig Robertson—are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next offseason. One of the youngest prospects in the draft (he turns 21 in August), Queen played his best football down the stretch of LSU’s title run. While he’s a bit undersized, Queen is a three-down linebacker with outstanding speed that excels in coverage.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

With Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander no longer in Minnesota, the Vikings could prioritize corner over wide receiver, given the wide receiver talent that could still be there with their second-round pick. Gladney plays with a more physical presence than his size would otherwise suggest. Blending foot quickness, agility and a feisty competitive toughness, Gladney has a nose for the ball that's led to 26 passes defended since 2018 and five interceptions in the past three seasons.

26. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Dolphins have added several new starters—Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and Byron Jones—on defense via free agency. They add another projected starter here with McKinney, a versatile defender with experience at both safety spots. The junior tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) last season at Alabama.

*Proposed trade: IND sends the 34th and 75th picks to SEA in exchange for the 27th pick.*

27. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

As Peter King notes, John Schneider and the Seahawks have traded their first-round pick every year since 2012 for a total of 10 first-round trades over the past eight drafts. Meanwhile, trading back into the first round for the fifth-year option on Love would make sense for the Colts. Described by one NFL head coach as a “poor man's [Patrick] Mahomes,” Love has a live arm, plus mobility and improvisational skills. The current environment will make it more difficult than usual for rookies to start, but the high-upside signal-caller would have an adjustment year in this scenario as he sits behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, both of whom are free agents in 2021.

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

After losing C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason, the Ravens lost both Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor in free agency this offseason. A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the non-stop motor, sideline-to-sideline range and leadership to become an impact defender in the middle of the Ravens defense.

29. Tennessee Titans: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

Harold Landry doubled his sack total from 4.5 to nine in his second season and the Titans signed Vic Beasley (eight sacks in 2019) to a one-year deal. Even so, adding another versatile edge defender like Gross-Matos would make sense. The former Nittany Lion has ideal length, a non-stop motor and quick first step, and has recorded 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks over the past two seasons combined.

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

The Packers signed Devin Funchess to a one-year deal this offseason, but Green Bay has struggled to find consistent production from its wide receiver corps outside of Davante Adams. Since the calendar flipped to 2020, few prospects have helped themselves as much as Mims. After an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, Mims ran a sub-4.4 time in the 40 with a position-best 6.66 in the three-cone drill at the combine. Per PFF stats, the 207-pound wideout led all receivers with 20 contested catches.





31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Richard Sherman turned 32 last month and three of the team’s top four cornerbacks (including Sherman) are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next offseason. While he didn’t have a stellar performance against Ja’Marr Chase and LSU in the national championship game, Terrell is a long and athletic corner that would help address one of the team’s bigger long-term needs.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan

Even though there are already six corners off the board and the team has re-signed Bashaud Breeland since my last mock, Utah’s Jaylon Johnson is squarely in the (late) first-round mix. If they wait until later (Round 2 in this mock) for a corner, Ruiz makes sense here as the Chiefs could use an upgrade at center and left guard. A three-year starter at both center (26 games) and guard (five games), Ruiz sits atop my interior offensive rankings and has allowed just 19 pressures on 895 pass-blocking snaps since 2018, per PFF.

ROUND 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

34. [Proposed trade] Seattle Seahawks: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

35. Detroit Lions: Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU

36. New York Giants: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

38. Carolina Panthers: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

39. Miami Dolphins: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

40. Houston Texans (via ARI): Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn

41. Cleveland Browns: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

43. Chicago Bears (via LV): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

44. Indianapolis Colts: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

46. Denver Broncos: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

47. Atlanta Falcons: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

48. New York Jets: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

50. Chicago Bears: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

51. Dallas Cowboys: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

52. Los Angeles Rams: Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

54. Buffalo Bills: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

55. Baltimore Ravens (via NE): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

56. Miami Dolphins (via NO): Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

57. Los Angeles Rams (via HOU): Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

58. Minnesota Vikings: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

59. Seattle Seahawks: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

60. Baltimore Ravens: Robert Hunt, IOL, Louisiana

61. Tennessee Titans: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

62. Green Bay Packers: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

63. Kansas City Chiefs (via SF): Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

64. Seattle Seahawks (via KC): Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A&M

ROUND 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Akeem Davis Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

66. Washington: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

67. Detroit Lions: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

68. New York Jets (via NYG): Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

69. Carolina Panthers: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

70. Miami Dolphins: Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

72. Arizona Cardinals: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

74. Cleveland Browns: Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal

75. [Proposed trade] Seattle Seahawks: Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

77. Denver Broncos: Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

78. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple

79. New York Jets: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

81. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI): Jordan Elliott, IDL, Missouri

82. Dallas Cowboys: Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma

83. Denver Broncos (via PIT): Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

84. Los Angeles Rams: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

85. Detroit Lions (via PHI): Ben Bartch, OT, St. John’s (MN)

86. Buffalo Bills: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

87. New England Patriots: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

88. New Orleans Saints: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

89. Minnesota Vikings: Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama

90. Houston Texans: Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah

91. Las Vegas Raiders (via SEA): Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

92. Baltimore Ravens: Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

93. Tennessee Titans: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

94. Green Bay Packers: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

95. Denver Broncos (via SF): Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

97. Cleveland Browns (via HOU): Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

98. New England Patriots: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

99. New York Giants: Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

100. New England Patriots: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

101. Seattle Seahawks: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

102. Pittsburgh Steelers: Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State

103. Philadelphia Eagles: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

104. Los Angeles Rams: Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa

105. Minnesota Vikings: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

106. Baltimore Ravens: Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

ROUND 4

107. Cincinnati Bengals: Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

108. Washington: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

109. Detroit Lions: Jonah Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

110. New York Giants: Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

111. Houston Texans (via MIA): Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte

112. Los Angeles Chargers: Netane Muti, IOL, Fresno State

113. Carolina Panthers: James Lynch, IDL, Baylor

114. Arizona Cardinals: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

115. Cleveland Browns: Larrell Murchison, IDL, North Carolina State

116. Jacksonville Jaguars: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brandon Jones, S, Texas

118. Denver Broncos: Logan Stenberg, IOL, Kentucky

119. Atlanta Falcons: Antonio Gibson, RB, Memphis

120. New York Jets: Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin

121. Las Vegas Raiders: Leki Fotu, IDL, Utah

122. Indianapolis Colts: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

123. Dallas Cowboys: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

124. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Bredeson, IOL, Michigan

125. New England Patriots (via CHI): Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

126. Los Angeles Rams: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

127. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Harris, IOL, Washington

128. Buffalo Bills: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

129. Baltimore Ravens (via NE): Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

130. New Orleans Saints: Jason Strowbridge, EDGE, North Carolina

131. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

132. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

133. Seattle Seahawks: John Simpson, IOL, Clemson

134. Baltimore Ravens: Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

135. Pittsburgh Steelers (via TEN): Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

136. Green Bay Packers: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas

137. Jacksonville Jaguars (via SF): Javaris Davis, CB, Auburn

138. Kansas City Chiefs: David Woodward, LB, Utah State

139. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: John Hightower, WR, Boise State

140. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CHI): Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

141. Miami Dolphins: Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

142. Washington: Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh

143. Atlanta Falcons (via BAL): Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

144. Seattle Seahawks: Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami (FL)

145. Philadelphia Eagles: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

146. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Tulsa

ROUND 5

147. Cincinnati Bengals: Khalil Davis, IDL, Nebraska

148. Carolina Panthers (via WAS): Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

149. Detroit Lions: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

150. New York Giants: Kenny Robinson, S, XFL

151. Los Angeles Chargers: Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

152. Carolina Panthers: Joshua Kelly, RB, UCLA

153. Miami Dolphins: Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

154. Miami Dolphins (via JAX): Rashard Lawrence, IDL, LSU

155. Minnesota Vikings (via CLE): Geno Stone, S, Iowa

156. San Francisco 49ers (via DEN): K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson

157. Jacksonville Jaguars (via ATL): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

158. New York Jets: Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

159. Las Vegas Raiders: Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

160. Indianapolis Colts: McTelvin Agim, IDL, Arkansas

161. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Benito Jones, IDL, Mississippi

162. Washington (via PIT): Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

163. Chicago Bears: Shane Lemieux, IOL, Oregon

164. Dallas Cowboys: L’Jarius Sneed, CB/S, Louisiana Tech

165. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

166. Detroit Lions (via PHI): J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

167. Buffalo Bills: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

168. Philadelphia Eagles (via NE): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

169. New Orleans Saints: John Reid, CB, Penn State

170. Baltimore Ravens (via MIN): James Proche, WR, SMU

171. Houston Texans: Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

172. New England Patriots (via SEA): Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

173. Miami Dolphins (via BAL): Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi

174. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

175. Green Bay Packers: James Morgan, QB, FIU

176. San Francisco 49ers: Keith Ismael, IOL, San Diego State

177. Kansas City Chiefs: Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

178. Denver Broncos: Francis Bernard, LB, Utah

179. Dallas Cowboys: Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

ROUND 6

180. Cincinnati Bengals: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

181. Denver Broncos (via WAS): Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

182. Detroit Lions: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

183. New York Giants: Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss

184. Carolina Panthers: Tanner Muse, LB, Clemson

185. Miami Dolphins: Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

186. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

187. Cleveland Browns (via ARI): Danny Pinter, IOL, Ball State

188. Buffalo Bills (via CLE): Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State

189. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

190. Philadelphia Eagles (via ATL): Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami (FL)

191. New York Jets: Kevin Dotson, IOL, Louisiana

192. Green Bay Packers (via LV): Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

193. Indianapolis Colts: Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama

194. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte

195. New England Patriots (via DEN): Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

196. Chicago Bears: Darryl Williams, IOL, Mississippi State

197. Indianapolis Colts (via DAL): James Robinson, RB, Illinois State

198. Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrek Tuszka, EDGE, North Dakota State

199. Los Angeles Rams: Jon Runyan, IOL, Michigan

200. Chicago Bears (via PHI): Trey Adams, OT, Washington

201. Minnesota Vikings (via BUF): Solomon Kindley, IOL, Georgia

202. Arizona Cardinals (via NE): Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma

203. New Orleans Saints: Tremayne Anchrum, IOL, Clemson

204. New England Patriots (via HOU): Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

205. Minnesota Vikings: James Smith-Williams, EDGE, North Carolina State

206. Jacksonville Jaguars (via SEA): Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State

207. Buffalo Bills (via BAL): Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah

208. Green Bay Packers (via TEN): Carter Coughlin, EDGE, Minnesota

209. Green Bay Packers: Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

210. San Francisco 49ers: Evan Weaver, LB, Cal

211. New York Jets (via KC): DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami (FL)

212. New England Patriots: Robert Windsor, IDL, Penn State

213. New England Patriots: Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

214. Seattle Seahawks: Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati

ROUND 7

215. Cincinnati Bengals: Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech

216. Washington: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

217. San Francisco 49ers (via DET): Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State

218. New York Giants: DeMarkus Acy, CB, Missouri

219. Minnesota Vikings (via MIA): Broderick Washington, IDL, Texas Tech

220. Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State

221. Carolina Panthers: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

222. Arizona Cardinals: Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia

223. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

224. Tennessee Titans (via CLE): Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

225. Baltimore Ravens (via NYJ): Chris Orr, LB, Wisconsin

226. Chicago Bears (via LV): Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse

227. Miami Dolphins (via IND): Josh Metellus, S, Michigan

228. Atlanta Falcons (via TB): Carlos Davis, IDL, Nebraska

229. Washington (via DEN): Cohl Cabral, IOL, Arizona State

230. New England Patriots (via ATL): Rodridgo Blankenship, K, Georgia

231. Dallas Cowboys: Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

232. Pittsburgh Steelers: Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon

233. Chicago Bears: Trevon Hill, EDGE, Miami (FL)

234. Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern

235. Detroit Lions (via PHI): Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

236. Green Bay Packers (via BUF): Raequan Williams, IDL, Michigan State

237. Tennessee Titans (via DEN): Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

238. New York Giants (via NO): Levonta Taylor, CB, Florida State

239. Buffalo Bills (via MIN): Michael Onwenu, IOL, Michigan

240. Houston Texans: Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

241. New England Patriots (via SEA): Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

242. Green Bay Packers (via BAL): Calvin Throckmorton, IOL, Oregon

243. Tennessee Titans: Kyle Murphy, IOL, Rhode Island

244. Cleveland Browns (via GB): Jake Hanson, IOL, Oregon

245. San Francisco 49ers: Malcolm Roach, IDL, Texas

246. Miami Dolphins (via KC): Nick Coe, EDGE, Auburn

247. New York Giants: Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri

248. Houston Texans: Tryie Cleveland, WR, Florida

249. Minnesota Vikings: Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor

250. Houston Texans: Cheyenne O’Grady, TE, Arkansas

251. Miami Dolphins: Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

252. Denver Broncos: Khaleke Hudson, S, Michigan

253. Minnesota Vikings: Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor

254. Denver Broncos: Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn

255. New York Giants: Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2020 NFL Draft season. His NFL Mock Drafts have graded as the most accurate over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His 2015 NFL mock draft graded as the most accurate and his 2019 NFL mock draft was the second-most accurate out of 101 draft analysts.

