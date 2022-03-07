Three Eagles Excel at 2022 NFL Combine

Three Boston College players competed in the 2022 NFL Draft Combine this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Center Alec Lindstrom, guard Zion Johnson and linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley tried to catch the attention of NFL scouts with strong performances. Here is a break down on their results.

Zion Johnson: Offensive Lineman

Bench Press: 32 (1st/19)

Vertical Jump: 32" (2nd/45)

Short Shuttle: 4.46 (3rd/41)

3-Cone Drill: 7.38 (4th/36)

Broad Jump: 9'4" (112) (t-6th/50)

40-Yard Dash: 5.18 (t-25th/50)

RAS: 9.59 / 10 (58/1406 OGs from 1987-2021)

Recap (Via NFL Draft Bible):

A prospect that many had their eyes on was the interior offensive lineman from Boston College, Zion Johnson. He's built quite differently than most offensive linemen—possessing a dense, but strong upper half and a thick and powerful lower half. He was an extremely smooth mover in the Wave Drill, quickly getting his feet out of the dirt and keeping a wide base, never bringing his cleats together (heel-clicking, which causes balance issues). Johnson showed ridiculous athleticism in all the drills that he performed. His movement was effortless in the pulling drills, changing direction with ease when he got to the turn. Johnson showed a fluid lower half in his kick-slide and paired his hands with his feet in the bag drills.

Alec Lindstrom - Center

Bench Press Lifts: 25 reps

40 Time: 5.18

Three-cone drill: 7.5 seconds

Shuttle drill in 4.66 seconds

Lindstrom had a solid outing, and did a lot to keep his stock rising for the NFL Draft. While he didn't have the showing that Johnson did, no offensive linemen did, Lindstrom should still be one of the top 2-4 centers taken in the draft. His RAS score which many use as a statistical analysis of his performance, gave Lindstrom a strong score.

Isaiah Graham Mobley: Linebacker

40: 4.62 seconds



Analysis: The Temple transfer who finished the 2021 season with 52 tackles also had a strong performance at the Combine. While these are strong numbers for IGM, he still lacks the "it" quality that makes him stand out in a loaded, and frankly quite fast linebacker group. While it seems unlikely that he will get drafted, the BC linebacker could find himself a valued undrafted free agent.

