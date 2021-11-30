Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Twelve Boston College Players Named to All ACC Teams

    A dozen Eagles get honored for their play in the 2021 season
    The 2021 All ACC team was announced today on the Packer and Durham show. Boston College had 12 players named across the four teams. Guard Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom were named to the ACC first team. The selections were based on votes from 50 media members.

    Johnson, is considered one of the best guards in the country and could be the top guard to come off the board in 2022 NFL Draft. The Maryland native has allowed zero pressures in 2021 according to ESPN’s advanced stats and just one sack in 2,288 career snaps at BC

    Running back Pat Garwo was named to the second team, rushing for a career 1,045 rushing yards on way to becoming the high No. 4 rusher in the ACC. He was twice named ACC running back of the week. Christian Mahogany, who became one of the best offensive lineman on BC, only allowing one pass rush during the season. While Josh DeBerry, BC's nickelback and arguably the MVP of the defense was also named to the second team. 

    Third team honors went to Zay Flowers, who finished the season with 746 yards. This came without Phil Jurkovec for most of the season. Ben Petrula, BC's offensive guard who started 60 games for the Eagles in his career was named All-ACC third team along with cornerback Brandon Sebastian who had four interceptions this season.

    Four Eagles were named All-ACC honorable mention, including offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel, tight end Trae Barry, defensive end Marcus Valdez and safety Jaiden Woodbey.

