Boston College All Quarter Century Team: Linebackers

Last week, BC Bulletin completed our list of offensive players that were named to our Boston College Quarter Century Team. Players such as Matt Ryan, William Green, and Chris Lindstrom highlighted that group. This weekend we began to explore the defense, which has produced some high level talent over the past twenty five years.

On Saturday we started with the defensive tackles, Sunday we gave our selections for defensive ends. Today we picked a pair of linebackers.

Mark Herzlich | 2006-2010

Boston College has produced some incredible linebackers in their history, but none have defined a program like Mark Herzlich. With his trademark warrior eyeblack, mohawk and unbelievable play, Herzlich was a game changer during his time in Chestnut Hill. An under recruited recruit from Pennsylvania, he came to Boston College and immediately played his freshman year. Herzlich finished the season with 42 tackles (32 solo), including 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks; he also had one interception and forced two fumbles.

His sophomore year started off with a bang, as Boston College beat Wake Forest at home in 2007. Herzlich had ten tackles that game, along with two tackles for loss. He finished his second year with 95 tackles and incredible momentum. In 2008 Herzlich's reputation hit an all time high as he was named Lott Trophy and Butkus Award Watchlist before the season started. There have been few defensive players that can take over a game, but that is exactly what Herzlich did his junior year. He flew all over the field, delivered devastating hits, and had a memorable interception against Riley Skinner and Wake Forest:

It was just big play after big play for Herzlich, who seemed to be all over the field, on every play and in every game. In the biggest game of the season he had two fumble recoveries against VT in the ACC Championship. After the season, Herzlich was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and First Team All American with a total 110 tackles and 81 stops, six interceptions, eight pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

But after the season, Herzlich was rocked with news that he was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Again, like he did on the field, Herzlich battled, and went through a difficult treatment and recovery period. He continued to battle and in an emotional moment during College Gameday in Chestnut Hill, Herzlich announced he was cancer free.

He returned in 2010, leading his team on to the field against Weber State. And for Boston College fans, players and staff, it was an incredible moment to see him back in Alumni Stadium. While he may not have been as explosive as he was before the cancer, Herzlich was still a force on the field and made exciting plays for the Eagles. His journey back earned him the Comeback Athlete ESPY Award in 2011.

After his final year with the Eagles, he went undrafted but enjoyed a six year career with the New York Giants that included a Super Bowl Championship.

Luke Kuechly | 2009-2011

When considering the biggest seasons for individual players, names on offense such as Doug Flutie, Andre Williams and Matt Ryan come to mind. On the defensive side, there is no player who had a single season like Luke Kuechly did in 2011.

Kuechly came to Boston College, like so many other Eagle greats, under recruited and under the radar. From St. Xavier High School in Ohio, Kuechly jumped right into the starting lineup after Herzlich missed the season due to his cancer diagnosis. He had an incredible 156 tackles as a true freshman and was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As a sophomore, Kuechly's trajectory continued to go up. He had 183 tackles in the 2010 season, becoming the school's all time leader for a single season. He was named a finalist for the Butkus Award and the Nagurski Award, and was named a unanimous First Team All American.

2011 was not a great year for Boston College football, but the play of Luke Kuechly kept the fans watching. He broke his own record with 191 tackles, and with his team out of bowl contention he beat the Miami Hurricanes almost on his own, intercepting Jacory Harris for a pick six to win it. After the season was over, Kuechly brought home almost every possible award he could have won. He won the Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and was recognized as a consensus first-team All-American for the second consecutive year.

Kuechly left Boston College after the season and went on to a legendary career with the Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2019.

Honorable Mentions: Josh Ott, Frank Chamberlin, Kevin Pierre-Louis

