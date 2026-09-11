Rutgers at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates and Analysis

Week 1 of this year’s college football season was filled with everything- crazy plays, excitement, and some unexpected results.

One of those unexpected results was UMass’ 37-21 road win over Rutgers last Thursday night. The Minutemen’s performance was highlighted by quarterback William Watson III who completed all but three of his passes.

Rutgers starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan went 16-of-29 for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He was replaced by AJ Surace who went 6-of-9 and threw a touchdown pass.

Boston College is also coming off a Week 1 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats 34-15 on Saturday evening.

Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie threw for 223 yards and had a touchdown as well as an interception in his BC debut.

Now, Boston College and Rutgers will meet at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Friday night with both teams seeking their first win of the season.

A tradition unlike any other pic.twitter.com/kDBHdz7Nth — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 9, 2026

This game is more than just a game though.

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and will be Boston College’s annual Red Bandanna Game which honors the life and legacy of BC alum Welles Crowther (‘99).

Crowther lost his life in the attacks and was credited with saving as many as 18 lives in the South Tower.

Rutgers will also honor the 37 alumni that lost their lives during the attacks.

As we take the field on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we honor all of those whose lives were lost on that tragic day, including our 37 @RutgersU alumni.



We remember. We honor. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/XtzQ7fjdh6 — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) September 7, 2026

Rutgers at Boston College Scoring Updates:

Check back here for the latest score updates from Boston College’s Week 2 matchup against Rutgers at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Latest Injury News From Rutgers at Boston College:

Pregame

Boston College DB Syair Torrence is back after missing almost all of the 2025 season with a torn ACL.

Rutgers at Boston College Game Information:

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Rutgers Scarlet Knights

When: Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights fell to UMass at home, 37-21, last Thursday to start the year 0-1.

Last Outing, Boston College: On Saturday, the Eagles suffered a 34-15 road loss to Cincinnati to start the year 0-1.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 3, 2022, in the Eagles’ season opener. The Scarlet Knights handed BC a 22-21 defeat.

All-time Series: BC holds a 20-7-1 all-time record against Rutgers, with the series dating back to 1919.

Other Notable Information:

Weather: According to WCVB, one of the local news outlets for Greater Boston, skies will be sunny and the temperature will be 70 degrees at 7 p.m., 30 minutes prior to kickoff. There is no chance of rain.

Officials: TBD

Game Captains: Boston College: quarterback Mason McKenzie, center Michael Crounse, tight end Zeke Moore, defensive back KP Price, and linebacker Anthony Palano. Rutgers: wide receiver KJ Duff, linebacker Sean Allison, offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah, long snapper Michael O'Connor and defensive back Jesse Ofurie.

Coin Flip: TBD

All Things Eagles Football:

Boston College Eagles On SI’s Graham Dietz breaks down the five players to watch for Rutgers ahead of the Week 2 matchup.

Did you catch what Boston College defensive coordinator Ted Roof said was the No. 1 thing the defense had to improve for the Red Bandanna Game? Check it out here.

While you’re waiting for kickoff, take a look at which Boston College newcomers impressed in the Eagles’ season opener last weekend.

Depth Chart- Rutgers at Boston College:

BC Offense

QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola

RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd

WR:Reed Swanson, Johnathan Montague Jr., or Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green or Jackson Wade

WR: Jaedn Skeete, Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr.

TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough or Danny Edgehille or Bryce Lewis

LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau or Trevon Humphrey, Pape Abdoulaye Sy

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams

RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson

RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

BC Defense

DE: Kris Jones, Demetrius Ballard, Israel Oladipupo, Makai Byerson

DT: KJ Sampson, Christian Hudson, Josiah Griffin

DT: Chris Marable Jr. or Micah Amedee, Cameron McGee, Chuck Nnaeto

DE: Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate or E’Lla Boykin, Demeterius Thompson

LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon, Steve Klein

LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas, Griffin Collins

NB: Cameron Martinez or TJ Green or Charlie Comella

CB: Syair Torrence, Ashton Cunningham, Njita Sinkala

CB: Max Tucker, Marcelous Townsend or Michael Mankaka

S: KP Price, Marcus Upton

S: Carter Davis, Da’Jon Green or Kameron Howard

Rutgers

TBD

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