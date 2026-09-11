Rutgers at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates and Analysis
In this story:
Week 1 of this year’s college football season was filled with everything- crazy plays, excitement, and some unexpected results.
One of those unexpected results was UMass’ 37-21 road win over Rutgers last Thursday night. The Minutemen’s performance was highlighted by quarterback William Watson III who completed all but three of his passes.
Rutgers starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan went 16-of-29 for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He was replaced by AJ Surace who went 6-of-9 and threw a touchdown pass.
Boston College is also coming off a Week 1 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats 34-15 on Saturday evening.
Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie threw for 223 yards and had a touchdown as well as an interception in his BC debut.
Now, Boston College and Rutgers will meet at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Friday night with both teams seeking their first win of the season.
This game is more than just a game though.
Friday marks the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and will be Boston College’s annual Red Bandanna Game which honors the life and legacy of BC alum Welles Crowther (‘99).
Crowther lost his life in the attacks and was credited with saving as many as 18 lives in the South Tower.
Rutgers will also honor the 37 alumni that lost their lives during the attacks.
Rutgers at Boston College Scoring Updates:
Check back here for the latest score updates from Boston College’s Week 2 matchup against Rutgers at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Latest Injury News From Rutgers at Boston College:
Pregame
- Boston College DB Syair Torrence is back after missing almost all of the 2025 season with a torn ACL.
Rutgers at Boston College Game Information:
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights fell to UMass at home, 37-21, last Thursday to start the year 0-1.
Last Outing, Boston College: On Saturday, the Eagles suffered a 34-15 road loss to Cincinnati to start the year 0-1.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 3, 2022, in the Eagles’ season opener. The Scarlet Knights handed BC a 22-21 defeat.
All-time Series: BC holds a 20-7-1 all-time record against Rutgers, with the series dating back to 1919.
Other Notable Information:
Weather: According to WCVB, one of the local news outlets for Greater Boston, skies will be sunny and the temperature will be 70 degrees at 7 p.m., 30 minutes prior to kickoff. There is no chance of rain.
Officials: TBD
Game Captains: Boston College: quarterback Mason McKenzie, center Michael Crounse, tight end Zeke Moore, defensive back KP Price, and linebacker Anthony Palano. Rutgers: wide receiver KJ Duff, linebacker Sean Allison, offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah, long snapper Michael O'Connor and defensive back Jesse Ofurie.
Coin Flip: TBD
All Things Eagles Football:
- Boston College Eagles On SI’s Graham Dietz breaks down the five players to watch for Rutgers ahead of the Week 2 matchup.
- Did you catch what Boston College defensive coordinator Ted Roof said was the No. 1 thing the defense had to improve for the Red Bandanna Game? Check it out here.
- While you’re waiting for kickoff, take a look at which Boston College newcomers impressed in the Eagles’ season opener last weekend.
Depth Chart- Rutgers at Boston College:
BC Offense
QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola
RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd
WR:Reed Swanson, Johnathan Montague Jr., or Landon Wright
WR: Javarius Green or Jackson Wade
WR: Jaedn Skeete, Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr.
TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough or Danny Edgehille or Bryce Lewis
LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau or Trevon Humphrey, Pape Abdoulaye Sy
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams
RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson
RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson
BC Defense
DE: Kris Jones, Demetrius Ballard, Israel Oladipupo, Makai Byerson
DT: KJ Sampson, Christian Hudson, Josiah Griffin
DT: Chris Marable Jr. or Micah Amedee, Cameron McGee, Chuck Nnaeto
DE: Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate or E’Lla Boykin, Demeterius Thompson
LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon, Steve Klein
LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas, Griffin Collins
NB: Cameron Martinez or TJ Green or Charlie Comella
CB: Syair Torrence, Ashton Cunningham, Njita Sinkala
CB: Max Tucker, Marcelous Townsend or Michael Mankaka
S: KP Price, Marcus Upton
S: Carter Davis, Da’Jon Green or Kameron Howard
Rutgers
TBD
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1