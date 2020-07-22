BCBulletin
Zion Johnson and Ben Petrula Named To Outland Trophy Watchlist

A.J. Black

Boston College offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Ben Petrula were named to the Outland Trophy watchlist on Tuesday. The award, given out at the end of the year is given to the top offensive lineman in the country. 

outland
Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Zion Johnson, a transfer guard from Davidson went from relative obscurity to national relevance quickly in 2019. He started nine games for the Eagles, and was named ACC Lineman of the Week three different times. While Ben Petrula, a tackle was named second team All ACC, after allowing only a single sack all season. 

Information on the award was given per the press release:

The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December. The official presentation to the winner will be made in Omaha, Neb., at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee, scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021.

Watch list candidates may be added or removed during the season. The distribution of watch list candidates is spread well among the conferences – behind the 14 from the SEC and 12 from the Big Ten are the Pac-12 with 11 and the Atlantic Coast (9), followed by the Mountain West (7), Big 12 (6), the Independents (6), and the American Athletic, Conference USA, Mid-American and Sun Belt with five each. The list includes 32 offensive tackles, 21 offensive guards, 17 defensive tackles and 15 centers.

Other watchlist nominees:

Max Richardson: Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Nagurski Award

David Bailey: Doak Walker Award

Hunter Long: Mackey Award

