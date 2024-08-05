Bill O'Brien, Thomas Castellanos Talk About Relationship With Jonathan DiBiaso
Boston College quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso has been a huge part of not only the Eagles recent success, but also the development of dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
Last season as an offensive analyst, the Everett, Mass., native coached Castellanos to a 3,361 yards and 28 touchdowns season. His rushing yards (1,113) ranked the second-highest of any quarterback in the nation and his rushing touchdowns (13) led the position. He also tied for No. 22 in the country in rushing touchdowns and ranked No. 65 in passing yards.
On Monday, head coach Bill O’Brien and Castellanos both talked about their relationship with DiBiaso while speaking to the media after Boston College’s third day of fall camp.
“Dibs does a great job,” said O’Brien. “He’s one of the better younger coaches I’ve ever been around. He does a really good job. He’s very smart. He’s a good teacher. He knows the game. He played the game at that position. He studies hard. He works hard. He’s a really good recruiter. I think it’s really good that we have him here at BC.”
DiBiaso is currently in his second stint with the Eagles. He served as an offensive graduate analyst from 2018-20 and rejoined the staff in 2023. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach in February.
“Our relationship is really great,” said Castellanos. “Last year as a GA for us, he helped me out a lot. Got a lot of extra me time before practice, after practice. Me and his family are really close. Those guys are like family to me when my parents are not here. His dad is my dad. His mom is my mom and he’s like a big brother coach to me. He’s really been a really good mentor and like a father figure to me.”