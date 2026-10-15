Bill O'Brien Addresses Former GM Kenyatta Watson's Departure From Boston College Football

When Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien was addressed with a question at the start of his post-practice press conference about the decision to mutually part ways with former general manager Kenyatta Watson, the skipper was rather, though not unexpectedly, short in response.

“Kenyatta is no longer with the program,” O’Brien said. “We wish him the best, and that’s really all I have to say.”

The next three questions for O’Brien were all about Watson as well, but he gave the same exact response each time: “He’s no longer with the program, and that’s all I have to say about it.”

@therealkwat via X.

O’Brien was then asked about the importance of there being an aligned vision between himself and the rest of the staff for the direction of the program overall, and while he did say something different, it still gave very little to no context as to why Watson and BC suddenly split, and what led to that happening just days before a game — the Eagles take on Pitt at noon this Saturday at home.

“Everybody’s aligned,” O’Brien said. “We’re all aligned. Everybody’s very aligned in this program.”

While that might be true now, that clearly wasn’t the case before, which should rightfully be a major concern to fans considering Watson was hired less than a year ago and created some major buzz around the program in just a short amount of time.

The former BC wide receiver and return specialist, who played on the Heights from 1993-96, came to Chestnut Hill, Mass., after spending two years as Auburn’s Assistant General Manager, and his recruiting efforts certainly helped the program land a decent haul of transfer players right as he got started on the job.

Watson then aided the process of securing over 25 verbal commits from 2027 prospects, including his own son, Jett Watson, while O’Brien got to work on the Eagles’ current roster and preparing for this season.

He obviously wasn't the only one who had a major hand in this process, something that O’Brien harped on later in the presser.

“We have a great personnel staff,” O’Brien said. “We have Julian Rowe-Cohen [as Assistant General Manager]. I mean, he does a ton of work. We have Ryan Roberts, he does an excellent job. Kamryn Rodriguez is one of the best in the business at what she does, and [Elizabeth] Rubright does an excellent job, too. And then we have a lot of other people that help.”

@therealkwat via X.

O’Brien said he is not concerned about the state of BC’s current 2027 recruits, who could technically “de-commit” from the program if they wanted, as the official signing period is still plenty of months away.

“We got to continue to recruit them on a daily basis,” O’Brien said. “We recruit every day, every single day we do something in recruiting. Sometimes more than other days, but phone calls, text messages, watching film, talking to coaches, talking to parents. So this coaching staff has a great relationship with the guys on the team, so you just keep moving forward.”

He also mentioned that he did not bring up the topic of Watson’s departure to the players, and that every person inside the facility currently is solely focused on the upcoming matchup against the Panthers.

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