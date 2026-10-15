NFL Week 6 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Packers Could Gain Momentum With Win Over Cowboys
It’s Week 6! After an improved Week 4, five of our writers and editors finished Week 5 with a .500 record or below on their picks. Gilberto Manzano led the team with a 10-4-1 record on his Week 5 picks after he was the only staff member to pick the Packers to beat the Bears and the Jets to take down the Browns. Looking ahead at this week, our writers and editors see fewer upsets taking place.
Week 6 kicks off with an exciting matchup between the Seahawks and Broncos, featuring two quarterbacks looking to improve their play. Bo Nix has been called to “let ’er rip” while Sam Darnold needs to cut back on turnovers. Though both teams are playoff contenders with offenses still trying to find their way, our staff heavily believes in the Seahawks in this matchup.
For the second consecutive week, the Jaguars will play in London. This time they’ll take on the Texans, who finally earned their first win of the season and followed it up by trading for Marvin Harrison Jr. While the Texans are in the win column, all but one of our writers and editors have picked the Jaguars to win on Sunday. Later in the slate, the Eagles and Commanders will look to rebound from clock management disastrous. The Eagles will do so against a red-hot Bryce Young while the Commanders will be in the spotlight again when they take on the undefeated 49ers on Monday night. And in prime time on Sunday, the Cowboys and Packers will face off for the second time since the Micah Parsons trade. All but one of our writers and editors see the Packers winning this one.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Seahawks at Broncos
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Texans vs. Jaguars (London, England)
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Bears at Falcons
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Eva Geitheim: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Ravens at Browns
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Eva Geitheim: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Mike Kadlick: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Titans at Colts
- Albert Breer: Colts
- Eva Geitheim: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Mike Kadlick: Titans
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
Jets at Patriots
- Albert Breer: Patriots
- Eva Geitheim: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Saints at Giants
- Albert Breer: Giants
- Eva Geitheim: Giants
- Mitch Goldich: Giants
- Mike Kadlick: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Giants
- Matt Verderame: Saints
Panthers at Eagles
- Albert Breer: Panthers
- Eva Geitheim: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Mike Kadlick: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Steelers at Buccaneers
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Eva Geitheim: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Cardinals at Rams
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Chargers at Chiefs
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Bills at Raiders
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Cowboys at Packers
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Eva Geitheim: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Commanders at 49ers
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers