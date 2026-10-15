NFL Week 6 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Packers Could Gain Momentum With Win Over Cowboys

It’s Week 6! After an improved Week 4, five of our writers and editors finished Week 5 with a .500 record or below on their picks. Gilberto Manzano led the team with a 10-4-1 record on his Week 5 picks after he was the only staff member to pick the Packers to beat the Bears and the Jets to take down the Browns. Looking ahead at this week, our writers and editors see fewer upsets taking place.

Week 6 kicks off with an exciting matchup between the Seahawks and Broncos, featuring two quarterbacks looking to improve their play. Bo Nix has been called to “let ’er rip” while Sam Darnold needs to cut back on turnovers. Though both teams are playoff contenders with offenses still trying to find their way, our staff heavily believes in the Seahawks in this matchup.

For the second consecutive week, the Jaguars will play in London. This time they’ll take on the Texans, who finally earned their first win of the season and followed it up by trading for Marvin Harrison Jr. While the Texans are in the win column, all but one of our writers and editors have picked the Jaguars to win on Sunday. Later in the slate, the Eagles and Commanders will look to rebound from clock management disastrous . The Eagles will do so against a red-hot Bryce Young while the Commanders will be in the spotlight again when they take on the undefeated 49ers on Monday night. And in prime time on Sunday, the Cowboys and Packers will face off for the second time since the Micah Parsons trade. All but one of our writers and editors see the Packers winning this one.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Seahawks at Broncos

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Texans vs. Jaguars (London, England)

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Bears at Falcons

Albert Breer: Bears

Eva Geitheim: Falcons

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Mike Kadlick: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Bears

Matt Verderame: Bears

Ravens at Browns

Albert Breer: Ravens

Eva Geitheim: Ravens

Mitch Goldich: Ravens

Mike Kadlick: Ravens

Gilberto Manzano: Ravens

Conor Orr: Ravens

John Pluym: Ravens

Matt Verderame: Ravens

Titans at Colts

Albert Breer: Colts

Eva Geitheim: Colts

Mitch Goldich: Colts

Mike Kadlick: Titans

Gilberto Manzano: Titans

Conor Orr: Colts

John Pluym: Colts

Matt Verderame: Colts

Jets at Patriots

Albert Breer: Patriots

Eva Geitheim: Patriots

Mitch Goldich: Patriots

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Patriots

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Patriots

Saints at Giants

Albert Breer: Giants

Eva Geitheim: Giants

Mitch Goldich: Giants

Mike Kadlick: Saints

Gilberto Manzano: Saints

Conor Orr: Saints

John Pluym: Giants

Matt Verderame: Saints

Panthers at Eagles

Albert Breer: Panthers

Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Eagles

Mike Kadlick: Panthers

Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Conor Orr: Eagles

John Pluym: Eagles

Matt Verderame: Eagles

Steelers at Buccaneers

Albert Breer: Steelers

Eva Geitheim: Steelers

Mitch Goldich: Steelers

Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers

Gilberto Manzano: Steelers

Conor Orr: Buccaneers

John Pluym: Steelers

Matt Verderame: Steelers

Cardinals at Rams

Albert Breer: Rams

Eva Geitheim: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Rams

Mike Kadlick: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Rams

Chargers at Chiefs

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Eva Geitheim: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Chiefs

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Bills at Raiders

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Mike Kadlick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

Cowboys at Packers

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Packers

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Packers

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Packers

Matt Verderame: Packers

Commanders at 49ers

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: 49ers

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers