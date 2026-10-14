Report: Boston College Football, General Manager Kenyatta Watson Mutually Part Ways

Boston College football general manager Kenyatta Watson, a former wide receiver and return specialist for the Eagles who was hired in December following BC’s 2-10 2025 campaign, and the program have mutually parted ways, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon.

It is a shock, to say the least, considering Watson was still in his first year on the job and his background as a former student-athlete at the university. As a player, from 1993-96, he amassed 93 receptions for 1,215 yards and totaled over 2,000 yards and eight scores in the return game.

Sources: Boston College football GM Kenyatta Watson is no longer with the school after a “mutual decision” to part. He’d been the GM there since December of 2025. pic.twitter.com/OQ0EoKl2ap — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 14, 2026

His son, Jett Watson, a three-star cornerback from Loganville, Ga., committed to BC over the summer over several major programs, such as Arkansas, Auburn, Indiana, North Carolina, Missouri, and Pittsburgh.

Watson came back to his alma mater from Auburn, where he spent the last two seasons as the Tigers’ Assistant General Manager, helping the SEC side construct back-to-back consensus top-10 recruiting classes nationally.

During his short tenure under BC head coach Bill O’Brien, Watson helped the Eagles land 26 three-star prospects in the class of 2027, including two in the class of 2028.

BC also brought in nearly 30 players through the transfer portal this offseason to fill out its heavily-depleted roster following the conclusion of last season, something that Watson additionally played a key role in.

The reasoning behind the decision to part ways is unclear for the time being.

Tomorrow at 11:30 a.m., O’Brien is scheduled to meet with local media for his weekly Thursday post-practice press conference.

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