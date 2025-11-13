Bill O'Brien Provides Update on Key Junior WR's Injury Status and Future Plans at BC
After missing five straight weeks following Boston College football’s road loss to Stanford on Sept. 13, junior wide receiver Jaedn Skeete returned for the Eagles’ home matchup against No. 12 Notre Dame two weeks ago, which BC lost, 25-10.
Heading into the 2025 campaign, Skeete projected to be a top-three option among BC’s pass-catching unit, and he proved his case against the Fighting Irish, hauling in eight receptions for 73 yards. Redshirt-senior Lewis Bond led the team in receptions and receiving yards that game with eight catches for 92 yards, but Skeete trailed close behind.
Thursday morning, following BC football’s second-to-last practice of the week before hosting No. 14 Georgia Tech for its home finale at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, BC head coach Bill O’Brien provided the latest update on Skeete, who missed the Eagles’ last game—a Week 11 home loss to SMU.
“No, he won’t be back,” O’Brien said. “He hurt his shoulder in practice the week after the Notre Dame game. But he’ll be back. I would tell you that he won’t be back this year, but I would anticipate him being back next year.”
Through the first two games of the season, the Hyde Park, Mass., native actually led the Eagles in touchdown receptions with three. He only caught five total passes in those first two games, which added up to 67 total yards, but he made his mark in the redzone, which is just as valuable, if not more so.
Because Skeete is a true junior, if he does, in fact, not play for the rest of the season, he could preserve his redshirt for next year, which would make him a redshirt-junior in 2026. He would then have two years of eligibility at BC if he chooses to continue his career on the Heights.
“He brings a lot of, you know, he’s a really good player,” O’Brien said. “He’s got good speed, he’s got good size, he’s a good guy, he’s a local guy, and it’s been hard not having him out there, there’s no doubt about it.”
Skeete has only manufactured 43 receptions and 486 receiving yards in his collegiate career, but with Bond on the move after this season for professional opportunities, Skeete is in a position to be a key impact player on the offense, and arguably the No. 1 option within the unit going into the offseason.
It would not be a surprise to see O’Brien go after more wide receivers in the transfer portal once this year ends, his second at the helm, but Skeete, along with sophomore Reed Harris and freshman Dawson Pough, is the best that O’Brien has got for now.
Harris has generated 504 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 32 receptions this year, and Pough has caught 11 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.
Additional key returners in the pass-catching arena for BC heading into the offseason—if they do not choose to enter the transfer portal—consist of juniors VJ Wilkins and Ismael Zamor, sophomores Datrell Jones and Jonathan Montague Jr., and freshmen Ned Boldin Jr., Semaj Fleming and Cedric Lott Jr.
Freshman tight end Kaelan Chudzinski (19 receptions, 247 yards, three touchdowns) will also be a key returner for the 2026 season if O’Brien can retain the son of one of BC’s senior offensive analysts and former Cleveland Browns head coach, Rob Chudzinski.