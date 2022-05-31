Skip to main content

Boston College Reportedly Set to Hire Blake James as New AD

Eagles have reportedly found their new AD, and it is someone with loads of ACC experience.

Boston College is reportedly set to hire former Miami AD Blake James as their new athletic director. The Pete Thamel of ESPN was first to report the news. 

James, mutually parted ways with the Hurricanes after they hired Dan Radakovich from Clemson as their new AD in the midst of a massive overhaul of the football program. When he took the job in 2013, the Hurricanes were deep in the Shapiro ponzi/booster scheme that rocked the program. While his football program didn't return to the previous years of Miami glory, his programs won 5 NCAA individual championships, 6 ACC team titles and 71 individual ACC titles.

Also during his time with the Hurricanes, James was known for his fund raising and helped to build a new football practice facility, and baseball facility. His experience with academics also fits the Boston College mold. Per a Miami press release "The Spring 2021 semester marked the 15th consecutive semester in which Miami student-athletes averaged a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA and the University’s most recent NCAA Graduation Success Rate was 94 percent."

The connection between James and Boston College also is linked by his regional experience. Before his time with the Hurricanes, James was AD at Maine and worked at Providence College. 

This news comes after over a month of relative quiet surrounding the search. Matt Fortuna of The Athletic did however release the other names that were reportedly in contention for the job: Army AD Mike Buddie, La Salle AD Brian Baptiste and Florida executive associate AD Lynda Tealer.

James will have some work cut out for him as he takes on this new role. The baseball team just finished their latest season with a 5-25 record in conference, and he will have to lead the program as they begin to navigate the new world of NIL. 

