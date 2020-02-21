2020 Preview: The Secondary Has Potential, Will Jeff Hafley Unleash It?

As we continue to preview the Boston College defense, today we are going to look at a group that struggled in 2019, the secondary. After losing most of their depth heading in to the 2019, the group was reduced to Brandon Sebastian and a group of younger unproven talent. The results? A group that finished 122nd in passing yards allowed, and 61st in interceptions. With almost the entire group returning in 2020, and a new head coach who's speciality is the secondary, how will this group perform this year? Let's take a look.

Previous Previews: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers, Offensive Line, Tight Ends, Defensive Line, Linebackers

Returners: Brandon Sebastian (Jr.), Jason Maitre (So.), Tate Haynes (Jr.), Jahmin Muse (Jr.), Mike Palmer (Sr.), Elijah Jones (So.), Josh DeBerry (So.), Tyler Days (So.), Steve Lubischer (R-Fr.), Connor Greico (R-Fr.), Jalen Williams (R-Fr.)

New Comers: Kameron Arnold, Jason Scott, Jio Holmes, Denzel Blackwell

Departures: Mehdi El-Attrach, Nolan Borgersen (graduation), Evan Stewart & Aaron Gethers (transfer)

Expectations: Last season, Steve Addazio basically settled on a starting nucleus of Sebastian, Palmer, El-Attrach and Maitre. Tate Haynes started the season as one of the starting corner back but he transitioned to more of a situational corner later in the season. Elijah Jones, Josh DeBerry and Jahmin Muse all saw playing time in different packages, while Connor Greico played as well until an injury ended his season. This is a group badly in need of a fresh set of eyes. They were young and certainly there is talent within this group, but last year Bill Sheridan and Addazio struggled to put them in the right situation.

Hafley has his style that he will bring from Ohio State, but as defensive coordinator Tem Lubaku said they want to match scheme with the personnel. Don't expect BC to just tear up everything they have used in the past. If Hafley wants to change up the scheme (given what he did at tOSU it would be a big shift), he is going to have to make it gradual. But what he can do is put this group in a position to succeed, and that will be one of the biggest storylines going in to 2020.

Key Position Battle: Strong Safety

While BC is bringing back most of their two deep in 2020 in the secondary, this is one position that was hit hard by graduation. Both El-Attrach and Borgersen have graduated.the only two listed on the two deep. One possibility is to move Jahmin Muse from free safety, he certainly has the experience and looks to have the chops to be an every down player. Another possibility is a transfer. Last week we mentioned Deon Jones, a Maryland transfer who has a close relationship with DB coach Aazar Abdul Rahim. He would be immediately eligible, and has starters experience.

Areas To Improve: Tackling

In terms of coverage, the defensive backs weren't that bad. We didn't see many broken coverages, and only a handful of long passes. It was the yards after catches that killed them. So often a quarterback would throw a short little check down pass or screen and the defender would either get juked or miss the tackle and the wide out would gain an extra 7-8 yards. This extended drives, kept a weak defense on the field, and killed this defense. Hafley and Abdul-Rahim will need to work with this group on sticking the receiver when they catch it.

Impact Player: Brandon Sebastian

One of the positives that came out of Addazio's tenure was his ability to build NFL caliber defensive backs. John Johnson, Justin Simmons, Isaac Yiadom and Will Harris were just a few that went on to pro careers. Brandon Sebastian will undoubtedly be the next on this list. He is a tall corner with great hands, who can lock down even good receivers. While he only had one interception all season, that was a testament that most quarterbacks tried to avoid going his way. It will be really exciting to see what Jeff Hafley, who coached Richard Sherman and Jeff Okudah will be able to do with him.

Player To Step Up: Jason Maitre

Thrust in as a freshman, Maitre brought a lot of swagger to the corner back position. He had a big pick six against NC State, and finished the season with 34 tackles in 11 games. He is young so he isn't as polished as Sebastian, but there is something special in there, and maybe Jeff Hafley will be able to unlock it.