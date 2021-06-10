Boston College Announces Barry Gallup ’69 Sports Medicine Center

The newly renovated center will be another asset for the football team

Boston College announced today the newly renovated sports medicine for football inside the Yawkey Center will be named the Barry Gallup Sports Medicine Center. The school released the details in a press release on Thursday.

The 4,000 square foot center, which was paid for by private donations will include "an increase in treatment tables, taping areas, additional rehabilitation space along with built-in saltwater therapy pods and a new hydrotherapy room featuring three recessed treatment pools; hot, cold and a treadmill tub."

Barry Gallup is a legendary Boston College figure. A Swampscott (MA) High School graduate, Gallup came to Chestnut Hill where he became a dangerous weapon at wide receiver. He set school records for receptions with 87 and receiving yards, 1,325 yards receiving, both of which have been passed. He also played two seasons of basketball under Hall of Famer Bob Cousy.

After his playing days, Gallup went on to coach at Boston College starting in 1970, starting as a part time assistant. He became a full-time assistant in 1973, coaching the team’s defensive line.Then he moved over to receivers and tight ends coach and head recruiting coordinator when Jack Bicknell arrived as head coach in 1981.

“Our family is extremely grateful to have a role in the new sports medicine center, which will benefit our student-athletes for years to come," said Gallup. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to work with BC student-athletes throughout my career. Boston College is a special place, and our best days are ahead of us.”

