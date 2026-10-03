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Boston College at No. 21 SMU: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

Everything you want to know about the Eagles at Mustangs, from football injuries and the depth chart down to the weather forecast at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Kim Rankin|
Sep 26, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Max Tucker (3) celebrates with defensive back Ashton Cunningham (14) after making a stop in the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Max Tucker (3) celebrates with defensive back Ashton Cunningham (14) after making a stop in the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boston College EaglesSMU Mustangs

The Boston College Eagles (2-2, 0-1 ACC) football team hits the road to take on the No. 21 SMU Mustangs (3-1, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

The Eagles are looking to bounce back from their 21-14 loss to Virginia Tech last weekend. 

On the other hand, the Mustangs are hoping to win their second consecutive game after defeating Missouri State 34-24 last weekend. 

This is the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams. SMU leads the series 3-1 which includes the last two matchups.

Boston College at SMU Scoring, Breakdown

This section will be updated with the latest score throughout the game.

Latest Injury News from Boston College at SMU

theacc.com
theacc.com

Boston College at SMU Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs

When: Saturday, Oct. 3 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Weather: Showers, 71 degrees

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. SMU: Brandon Booker, Alexander Kilgore, Kevin Jennings, Yamir Knight, Brandon Miyazono, Ahmaad Moses, PJ Williams

Series: SMU leads 3-1

Current streak: SMU won two 

Last Meeting: Nov. 8, 2025, in Chestnut Hill, SMU won 45-13

How to Watch Boston College at SMU

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM , 850 AM

SiriusXM: 263

Keys to the Game: Boston College at SMU

  • Boston College Eagles On SI's Tyler Crum details what flaw SMU has that could be to Boston College's advantage on Saturday.

Depth Chart: Boston College at SMU

Offense

QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola
RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright or Reed Swanson
WR: Javarius Green, Jackson Wade
WR: Jaedn Skeete, Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr.
TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough or Danny Edgehille, Bryce Lewis
LT: Trevon Humphrey or Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Pape Abdoulaye Sy
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: DJ Williams, Amir Johnson
RG: Judah Pruitt or Owen Snively
RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

Defense

DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo
DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin, Gavin Neil
DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto
DE: Demetrius Ballard, Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate, Demeterius Thompson
LB: Anthony Palano, Justin Medlock
LB: Zacari Thomas or Kemori Dixon, Griffin Collins
NB: KP Price, Charlie Comella, Cameron Martinez
CB: Max Tucker, Ashton Cunningham or Syair Torrence
CB: Charlie Comella, Michael Mankaka
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green
S: Carter Davis or Da’Jon Green, Kameron Howard

Special Teams

LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
H: Bryce LaFollette
P Return: Cameron Martinez or Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.

SMU:

SMU Mustangs DC
SMU Mustangs

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Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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