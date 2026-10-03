Boston College at No. 21 SMU: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

The Boston College Eagles (2-2, 0-1 ACC) football team hits the road to take on the No. 21 SMU Mustangs (3-1, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The Eagles are looking to bounce back from their 21-14 loss to Virginia Tech last weekend.

On the other hand, the Mustangs are hoping to win their second consecutive game after defeating Missouri State 34-24 last weekend.

This is the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams. SMU leads the series 3-1 which includes the last two matchups.

Boston College at SMU Scoring, Breakdown

This section will be updated with the latest score throughout the game.

Latest Injury News from Boston College at SMU

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Boston College at SMU Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs

When: Saturday, Oct. 3 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Weather: Showers, 71 degrees

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. SMU: Brandon Booker, Alexander Kilgore, Kevin Jennings, Yamir Knight, Brandon Miyazono, Ahmaad Moses, PJ Williams

Series: SMU leads 3-1

Current streak: SMU won two

Last Meeting: Nov. 8, 2025, in Chestnut Hill, SMU won 45-13

How to Watch Boston College at SMU

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM , 850 AM

SiriusXM: 263

Keys to the Game: Boston College at SMU

While waiting for the game, check out what Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien and players said ahead of the matchup with SMU.

Boston College Eagles On SI's Tyler Crum details what flaw SMU has that could be to Boston College's advantage on Saturday.

Did You Miss This? Check it out now: Three Keys to Victory for Boston College this Saturday at SMU.

Depth Chart: Boston College at SMU

Offense QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola

RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd

WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright or Reed Swanson

WR: Javarius Green, Jackson Wade

WR: Jaedn Skeete, Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr.

TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough or Danny Edgehille, Bryce Lewis

LT: Trevon Humphrey or Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Pape Abdoulaye Sy

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: DJ Williams, Amir Johnson

RG: Judah Pruitt or Owen Snively

RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

Defense DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo

DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin, Gavin Neil

DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto

DE: Demetrius Ballard, Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate, Demeterius Thompson

LB: Anthony Palano, Justin Medlock

LB: Zacari Thomas or Kemori Dixon, Griffin Collins

NB: KP Price, Charlie Comella, Cameron Martinez

CB: Max Tucker, Ashton Cunningham or Syair Torrence

CB: Charlie Comella, Michael Mankaka

S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green

S: Carter Davis or Da’Jon Green, Kameron Howard

Special Teams LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

H: Bryce LaFollette

P Return: Cameron Martinez or Charlie Comella, Javarius Green

KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.

SMU:

SMU Mustangs

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