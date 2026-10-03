Boston College at No. 21 SMU: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis
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The Boston College Eagles (2-2, 0-1 ACC) football team hits the road to take on the No. 21 SMU Mustangs (3-1, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
The Eagles are looking to bounce back from their 21-14 loss to Virginia Tech last weekend.
On the other hand, the Mustangs are hoping to win their second consecutive game after defeating Missouri State 34-24 last weekend.
This is the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams. SMU leads the series 3-1 which includes the last two matchups.
Boston College at SMU Scoring, Breakdown
This section will be updated with the latest score throughout the game.
Latest Injury News from Boston College at SMU
Boston College at SMU Game Information
Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs
When: Saturday, Oct. 3 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT
Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas
Weather: Showers, 71 degrees
Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. SMU: Brandon Booker, Alexander Kilgore, Kevin Jennings, Yamir Knight, Brandon Miyazono, Ahmaad Moses, PJ Williams
Series: SMU leads 3-1
Current streak: SMU won two
Last Meeting: Nov. 8, 2025, in Chestnut Hill, SMU won 45-13
How to Watch Boston College at SMU
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM , 850 AM
SiriusXM: 263
Keys to the Game: Boston College at SMU
- While waiting for the game, check out what Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien and players said ahead of the matchup with SMU.
- Boston College Eagles On SI's Tyler Crum details what flaw SMU has that could be to Boston College's advantage on Saturday.
- Did You Miss This? Check it out now: Three Keys to Victory for Boston College this Saturday at SMU.
Depth Chart: Boston College at SMU
Offense
QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola
RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright or Reed Swanson
WR: Javarius Green, Jackson Wade
WR: Jaedn Skeete, Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr.
TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough or Danny Edgehille, Bryce Lewis
LT: Trevon Humphrey or Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Pape Abdoulaye Sy
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: DJ Williams, Amir Johnson
RG: Judah Pruitt or Owen Snively
RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson
Defense
DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo
DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin, Gavin Neil
DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto
DE: Demetrius Ballard, Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate, Demeterius Thompson
LB: Anthony Palano, Justin Medlock
LB: Zacari Thomas or Kemori Dixon, Griffin Collins
NB: KP Price, Charlie Comella, Cameron Martinez
CB: Max Tucker, Ashton Cunningham or Syair Torrence
CB: Charlie Comella, Michael Mankaka
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green
S: Carter Davis or Da’Jon Green, Kameron Howard
Special Teams
LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
H: Bryce LaFollette
P Return: Cameron Martinez or Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.
SMU:
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1