Virginia Tech at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College (2-1) football opens its ACC slate with a home game against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles are riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. After suffering a 34-15 loss to Cincinnati in its season opener, Boston College has won its last two against Rutgers 28-21 and Maine 22-16.
As for the Hokies, Virginia Tech is undefeated on the season with victories over VMI 73-3, Old Dominion 44-21, and Maryland 35-26.
Virginia Tech at Boston College Scoring, Breakdown
This section will be updated with the latest score throughout the game.
Latest Injury News from Virginia Tech at Boston College
This section will be updated with the latest injury news as it becomes available.
Virginia Tech at Boston College Game Information
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies
When: Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Weather: Rain and wind. 60 degrees.
Officials: TBD
Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Virginia Tech: George Ballance, Tyson Flowers, Benji Gosnell, Ethan Grunkemeyer, John Love, Kaleb Spencer.
Series: Virginia Tech leads 22-11
Current streak: Virginia Tech won three
Last Meeting: Oct. 17, 2024, in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech won 42-21
How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
SiriusXM: 123
Keys to the Game: Virginia Tech at Boston College
- What does Boston College have to do to beat Virginia Tech? Boston College Eagles On SI's Tyler Crum breaks it down here.
- Check out what Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien said about his shotgun heavy offense earlier in the week.
- Boston College Eagles On SI's Graham Dietz scouted Virginia Tech earlier in the week. Give it a look ahead of the matchup.
Depth Chart: Virginia Tech at Boston College
Offense
QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola
RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Reed Swanson or Landon Wright
WR: Javarius Green, Jackson Wade
WR: Dawson Pough, Jaedn Skeete, Nedrick Boldin Jr.
TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough or Danny Edgehille, Bryce Lewis
LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau or Trevon Humphrey, Pape Abdoulaye Sy
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: DJ Williams, Amir Johnson
RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson
RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson
Defense
DE: Kris Jones, E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo
DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin, Gavin Neil
DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto
DE: Demetrius Ballard, Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate, Demeterius Thompson
LB: Anthony Palano, Justin Medlock
LB: Zacari Thomas or Kemori Dixon, Griffin Collins
NB: KP Price, Charlie Comella, Cameron Martinez
CB: Ashton Cunningham or Syair Torrence, Njita Sinkala
CB: Charlie Comella or Max Tucker, Marcelous Townsend or Michael Mankaka
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green
S: Carter Davis, Da’Jon Green or Kameron Howard
Special Teams
LS: Cooper Crook or John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
H: Bryce LaFollette
P Return: Cameron Martinez or Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: T.J. Green or Bo MacCormack III or Johnathan Montague Jr.
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1