Virginia Tech at Boston College: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College (2-1) football opens its ACC slate with a home game against the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. After suffering a 34-15 loss to Cincinnati in its season opener, Boston College has won its last two against Rutgers 28-21 and Maine 22-16.

As for the Hokies, Virginia Tech is undefeated on the season with victories over VMI 73-3, Old Dominion 44-21, and Maryland 35-26.

Virginia Tech at Boston College Scoring, Breakdown

This section will be updated with the latest score throughout the game.

Latest Injury News from Virginia Tech at Boston College

This section will be updated with the latest injury news as it becomes available.

Virginia Tech at Boston College Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Weather: Rain and wind. 60 degrees.

Officials: TBD

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Virginia Tech: George Ballance, Tyson Flowers, Benji Gosnell, Ethan Grunkemeyer, John Love, Kaleb Spencer.

Series: Virginia Tech leads 22-11

Current streak: Virginia Tech won three

Last Meeting: Oct. 17, 2024, in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech won 42-21

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM

SiriusXM: 123

Keys to the Game: Virginia Tech at Boston College

What does Boston College have to do to beat Virginia Tech? Boston College Eagles On SI's Tyler Crum breaks it down here.

Check out what Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien said about his shotgun heavy offense earlier in the week.

Boston College Eagles On SI's Graham Dietz scouted Virginia Tech earlier in the week. Give it a look ahead of the matchup.

Depth Chart: Virginia Tech at Boston College

Offense QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola

RB: Evan Dickens, Bo MacCormack III, Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd

WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Reed Swanson or Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green, Jackson Wade

WR: Dawson Pough, Jaedn Skeete, Nedrick Boldin Jr.

TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough or Danny Edgehille, Bryce Lewis

LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau or Trevon Humphrey, Pape Abdoulaye Sy

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: DJ Williams, Amir Johnson

RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson

RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

Defense DE: Kris Jones, E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo

DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin, Gavin Neil

DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto

DE: Demetrius Ballard, Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate, Demeterius Thompson

LB: Anthony Palano, Justin Medlock

LB: Zacari Thomas or Kemori Dixon, Griffin Collins

NB: KP Price, Charlie Comella, Cameron Martinez

CB: Ashton Cunningham or Syair Torrence, Njita Sinkala

CB: Charlie Comella or Max Tucker, Marcelous Townsend or Michael Mankaka

S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green

S: Carter Davis, Da’Jon Green or Kameron Howard

Special Teams LS: Cooper Crook or John Owens

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

H: Bryce LaFollette

P Return: Cameron Martinez or Charlie Comella, Javarius Green

KO Return: T.J. Green or Bo MacCormack III or Johnathan Montague Jr.

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