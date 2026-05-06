Dabo Swinney Is Doubling Down on His Culture-Driven Approach. Will It Lead to a Return to Championship Success?

Clemson is coming off its worst season since 2010, finishing last year with a 7-6 record after being viewed as a preseason favorite to make a deep playoff run and compete for another national championship.

What was present in the losses for Clemson? A defense that was hyped as one of the best in college football in the offseason emerging as just a slightly above-average unit—thanks in part to underachievement on its own, but also due to the strain on it caused by an offense that was wildly inconsistent.

Clemson’s offense under Garrett Riley, ultimately, never emerged in the way that many expected when he came over from TCU. Clemson parted ways with Riley this offseason and reunited with former offensive coordinator Chad Morris as the program looks to reclaim an offensive identity that was present from 2011-’20, when the program found itself in college football’s upper-echelon, highlighted by four national title appearances in five seasons with two championships.

Expectations are tempered for the Tigers heading into the 2026 season, as Clemson breaks in a new quarterback in Christopher Vezzina and aims for better consistency both offensively and defensively.

Is Clemson flying under the radar heading into the season?

In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN’s Always College Football podcast with Greg McElroy, Swinney doubled-down on culture, and addressed his stance on the transfer portal as the school looks to rebound from its worst season since his third year on the job.

Resources vs. culture—which matters more? The answer is easy for Dabo Swinney

Swinney has been adamant that his culture is the “secret sauce” at Clemson. But for a program that has lost its recruiting edge—the Tigers have not had a top 10 class in the 247Sports composite since 2021—Clemson has leaned on its player development, with mixed results.

Clemson has not developed quarterbacks well in the post-Trevor Lawrence era. D.J. Uiagalelei was supposed to be the next great Tigers quarterback, but never developed and eventually transferred to Oregon State after losing his starting job to Cade Klubnik. Klubnik, a blue-chip recruit, was a three-year full-time starter but also largely failed to live up to lofty expectations. He was above-average, but he was not the great quarterback that impacted games the way that most anticipated when he was rising through the high school ranks.

The receiving corps has fallen off as well. From DeAndre Hopkins to Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams to Hunter Renfrow, Clemson became synonymous with great quarterback and great wide receiver play. The receivers have not been as game-breaking as they once were either, and have not developed into top draft prospects in the way that they did during the Tigers’ peak.

Even still, Swinney is doubling down on culture in the NIL era.

“To me, it’s always been culture,” Swinney said, when asked about what matters more when considering resources vs. culture. “I’m not willing to compromise or sacrifice having a strong culture and getting away from what’s always won here, and that purpose and everyone being aligned with a purpose. There’s an alignment here. And again, there’s a price. There’s a transaction that has to happen, but if you get alignment right with the people who fit your purpose, who fit the people, who fit the place, who are passionate and really value what you value within your program, all that other stuff will work out and make sense.”

For Swinney, it’s sticking to the identity that he believes will return Clemson to contending for championships.

“We’ve just got to be Clemson and be who we are. And if we do that, we’re going to win for a long time.”

That’s what Swinney believes, but is it the truth?

The new era of college football requires a relentlessness in how a school (and fans) fund a program and what a coach does with the resources that are available. Swinney and the Tigers have experienced unprecedented championship success during his near-two decade run in Death Valley, but it’s apparent the program has fallen off as schools have utilized the transfer portal.

To call Swinney anti-portal is probably a bit too harsh. But it’s indisputable that the Tigers have been selective in who they’ll add to the program from the outside each offseason.

“There were 10,000 kids in the portal back in January, and first of all, they’re not all there on their own,” Swinney added. “A lot of them are being pushed there…then you have kids simply because the money’s better out of high school, and then they get there, and they’ve never lived away from home, and they go and look around [saying], ‘I don’t like these people.’ It’s 6 a.m. and it gets real, now they’re not happy, and now they’re on the move. Our process is different. So that’s why we lead the nation in retention. Our process is proven. I think it’s incredible. We’re a developmental program. Now, the world has changed. There are 105 scholarships now…we’ve signed 16 portal guys in six years. But you have to use it now. That’s not a source for us, but it’s a resource.”

It may be an underused resource for Swinney and the Tigers. On one hand, Swinney can point to the 16 draft picks last month—a program record—as a sign that talent, retention, and culture have contributed to the overall health of the program. The development of those players, on the other hand, can be disputed.

Clemson feels great about its roster retention, but the Tigers have not recruited in the way they once did. Development from key offensive positions in particular has fallen behind, and the players the program has gotten at the high school level simply have not been as good as they once were when the program was at its peak. Retention is certainly an indicator of a strong culture, but can Clemson win long-term like Dabo thinks he can—in a way that he once did?

So what’s next for Clemson?

Clemson will always have enough talent on the roster and coaching acumen, especially in a mediocre ACC, to win enough football games to make bowl games. But is Clemson still a championship program?

The Tigers snuck into the College Football Playoff two seasons ago, but fell woefully short last season. After a staffing overhaul this offseason, Swinney will see if he’s pushed the right buttons to get the program back to form.

But if Clemson once again finishes around 8-4, which would certainly fall short of the 12-team playoff at season’s end, some existential questions will need to be asked.

Is Dabo’s way of doing things the right way to win championships in the new era? If not, is he willing to pivot in the way other coaches have in recent years that have experienced more success than the Tigers?

If the answer to the second question is no, Clemson may be tasked with considering whether or not he’s the best person to lead the football program long-term. That will be a tough conversation, especially with a coach who has experienced the type of success that he has at Clemson.

More College Football from Sports Illustrated