Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Week 12

Boston College was off last week and currently sit at 5-4 with a bowl game all but a certain for the Eagles. But where could the Eagles land in December or January? Let's look at where various media outlets have Jeff Hafley's squad heading.

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa

Mark Schlabach- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland

Analysis: Not the biggest fan of watching the Eagles play in the frozen tundra, where they are 0-2 in recent bowl matchups. Last time they were there the turf was so bad, AJ Dillon looked like he was on ice skates. A rematch with Iowa on the tundra of Yankee Stadium? Not too keen on that. Maryland? The last team the Eagles have beaten in a bowl game (Quick Lane, 2016)

CBS & 247 Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Utah

Analysis: A bowl game that has eluded Boston College, but one that has been pretty attractive in term's of relative prestige and solid opponent. Utah has been a perennial Top 25 team, and this would be a great way to end the season. The crazy part of this? Boston College sits at 5-4, and Utah is 0-1. That is correct, the Utes have only played one game all season.

Sporting News & College Football News

Pinstripe Bowl vs. Iowa

Analysis: Seems like the Pinstripe Bowl is growing in popularity for the Eagles as a landing spot. Iowa is a good physical team, and would be a great matchup for Boston College.

