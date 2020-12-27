FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Boston College Fans Receive Eagles Themed Gifts

Boston College fans celebrated the holidays with some new Eagles merchandise.
Christmas season has come to an end but Boston College fans were able to show off some Eagles spirit with gifts that had an Eagles flare. Here are some that were posted to social media.

Some took a more symbolic approach to the question:

While others received messages from Boston College legends.

And family members of the football team got the best present of all.

In the Black household, we got my two year old son his first BC hoodie and a baby Yoda ornament holding a BC football for the tree. He still refers to the Eagles as "touchdown", but is learning the name. Every time there is a game on, no matter the team, he is looking for "Hafley". The joys of endless zoom press conferences with him in the room!

Hope you and your family had a wonderful holiday season. 

