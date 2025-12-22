The 20 Unwritten Rules of NFL Gift Giving
As an exercise in gifting readers with a story they’re familiar with—but told in more depth, with nuance and complexity—Sports Illustrated reached out to 40 NFL players. Some retired 40 years ago, others haven’t retired at all. Of those, 25 responded. Some called. Most responded via text message. All made the basics, expectations and standards of NFL gifting clear.
You can read the full story here, but below are the 20 unwritten rules of NFL gift giving.
1: Players consider giving gifts while active something of an art form. The act, then, must be taken seriously.
2: This art form is passed down through generations, peer pressure and—more recently—publicly available contract information. All prominent players must take part.
3: For quarterbacks and elite skill-position players, holiday gift giving is expected.
4: For all players, holiday gift giving is well-received.
5: Gift giving in pro football is delineated by position. Most position groups hold a white elephant or Secret Santa exchange. Sometimes, that applies to the entire offense or entire defense.
5a: These are not required.
6: The position groups that players said participate the least: wide receivers and defensive backs.
6a: “The divas,” one current player says.
7: Gift giving in pro football is also delineated within position groups.
7a: Retired quarterback Jordan Palmer writes, “I don’t think backups are expected to participate.” That didn’t stop him, though. If a team employee went beyond expectations to help him, Palmer handed over envelopes of cash.
8: Interestingly but perhaps not surprisingly, money spent remains a taboo topic in most locker rooms. Players are not supposed to inquire or speak about the costs of the gifts they have received.
8a: That’s partially because the cost of any gift is only part of the evaluation of that gift.
9: If a superstar buys gifts, within this calculus, that are deemed too cheap, too thrifty or too terrible, they most certainly will be made aware of their transgression.
10: The most common gifts 10 years ago: LED televisions, tablets, Beats by Dre headphones, ATVs, paid vacations, watches, guns and barbecuing equipment. This was the expectation.
11: The most common gifts now: watches, personalized jewelry, massive Yeti coolers filled with high-end meat products, off-road vehicles, sunglasses, boots for winter, recovery devices, luxury handbags, luxury handguns, golf clubs and paid vacations. This is the expectation.
12: The difference? Money. In 2015, Matthew Stafford made $9.5 million in Detroit, which was lower than the previous three seasons. In ’16, for a better comparison, he made $17 million. In 2024, he made more than $36 million—and that was a discounted rate. Players with rising salaries must give gifts that correspond to their respective earnings in price.
13: Some gifts stand above all others. Like: Joe Burrow’s custom Japanese katana swords (2024), Russell Wilson’s Amazon stock (’19), Brock Purdy’s Toyota trucks (also ’24) and Justin Herbert’s travel packages (custom luggage, airline gift cards). Such gifts are encouraged.
14: Some gifts, like custom chains laden with diamonds—given by running backs such as Josh Jacobs (2024) and Derrick Henry (’21 offseason after a 2,000-yard season)—gleam. Such gifts are not returned.
15: Some gifts are packaged and delivered outside of the holiday season. These are rare. These are admissible. Daniel Jones, after departing from the Giants, for instance, sent limited-edition tequila bottles to every offensive lineman who had blocked for him in New York.
16: This process is not without risk, and all competitive-related risk must be considered and evaluated. Jordan Palmer picks up from there: My brother (Carson) got all his guys Segways when they first came out. Then Bobbie Williams almost died, just trying to step onto it—the day before a huge game. Literally coulda died right there in the parking lot.
17: Ten of those 25 who responded to SI said they found some teammates too cheap.
18: None would name the teammate in question, which is not allowed.
19: Regifting is not encouraged, but that comes with an asterisk.
20: Regifting is allowed. Former offensive lineman Ted Larsen is also the only player SI spoke with who copped to regifting an opulent QB gift—an espresso machine he left in the box and gave out in a white elephant exchange several years later. The person he gave this to, Larsen says, “Had the same reaction. Like, ‘Wow. Thank you. This is the gift that keeps on letting people down.’”