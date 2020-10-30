SI.com
Boston College vs. #1 Clemson: Predictions and Final Thoughts

A.J. Black

Boston College will face their biggest challenge of the season when they head to Death Valley on Saturday to play #1 Clemson. The Tigers were heavy favorites in this game, but received tough news this week when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. But don't discount the Tigers yet, they still have the best running back in the country, Travis Etienne, and could simply lean on his dynamic play. Boston College has not defeated Clemson since 2010, and hasn't won in Death Valley since 2007.

Matchups

When Boston College Passes the Ball: Edge Clemson. This is strength on strength here but the Tigers get a slight edge. Clemson has some dynamic cornerbacks, and ranks 11th in pass defense. However, this could be the type of game where Phil Jurkovec shines. This should be one of the key matchups for Saturday's game. 

When Boston College Runs the Ball: Edge Clemson. Boston College's rushing attack showed up big last weekend against Georgia Tech with 264 yards on the ground. Clemson's rush defense is 20th in the country, until Boston College shows they can run the ball consistently the opposition will get the edge.

When Clemson Passes the Ball: Edge Boston College. This clearly would have been a Clemson edge before Lawrence was ruled out. However this is a giant question mark now for the Tigers as they will have to rely on one of their talented freshmen against a solid BC secondary.

When Clemson Runs the Ball: Edge Clemson. Travis Etienne is going to be the key to this game, if he can move the ball effectively and relieve any pressure on Clemson's quarterback the Tigers should cruise. If Boston College can contain him, it could be anyone's game. 

Beer of the Game: 

2020-10-30

I am going against my own personal rules here and picking a beer that I have never tried. But in the spirit of the week, and hoping all is ok with Trevor Lawrence this will be my choice. Hopefully he makes a full recovery with no lasting side effects.

Song of the Game

For many who have followed my predictions post, you know I usually pick a rap song. This season I'm changing it up, and showing off my versatility. For a season that is unusual, and frankly, weird, we are going to go with funk and soul all season long.

Fan Excitement: 8/10

Fans are looking at this game in a few different ways. Many are wondering if Lawrence's illness makes this game suddenly seem much less daunting. However others know that the Tigers are replacing Lawrence with another five star quarterback and Travis Etienne can still win a game on his own.

AJ's Prediction: The Eagles are huge underdogs going into this game, even without Trevor Lawrence playing. Boston College has all the tools, to possibly pull off the upset. However, the one tool they are missing is consistency in run defense. I expect a huge game from Travis Etienne, who will control the game for the Tigers. No upset in Death Valley tomorrow. Clemson 35 Boston College 24

Comments (11)
No. 1-8
rcmbc81
rcmbc81

Key is slowing down Clemson running game, and I don’t see us doing that. Clemson’s ability to run certainly exceeds VT’s, and we didn’t come close to stopping them. We will move the ball and score, but modestly.
Clemson 41 BC 20

bcmoderate77
bcmoderate77

31-21 Clemson with BC earning the “best 4–3 team in the country” award on packer and Durham this week

Grumpy06
Grumpy06

Clemson 52 BC 18 sorry, the Tigers ground game too much for the Eagles. Etienne 200 yards .L hope I’m wrong . On another note how about a hazy IPA for the next game?

Gasson305
Gasson305

Big game from Jurkovec and CJ Lewis
BC 30
Clemson 28

Chrisgal
Chrisgal

Belated thanks on the T.O.P. from couple weeks ago. No prediction here, but if I had Hafley's ear, I'd suggest he play "Long Train Running" by the Doobies in room before game. Digger did it before ND knocked off UCLA in 1974.....

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

38-21 Clemson, BC just makes more mistakes and can’t compensate. The game is tight for awhile, but the Clemson gameplan never puts the new QB in a spot where he has to make risky throws. The game feels closer then it shows/feels just out of reach.

Silverdollar
Silverdollar

Clemson 38- BC 24, rb and new qb run wild

Jkmanx
Jkmanx

have not predicted BC to lose a game yet... but I think in reality I have to, even with a true QB behind center... Clemson 42 Boston College 20

