Boston College vs. #1 Clemson: Predictions and Final Thoughts

Boston College will face their biggest challenge of the season when they head to Death Valley on Saturday to play #1 Clemson. The Tigers were heavy favorites in this game, but received tough news this week when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. But don't discount the Tigers yet, they still have the best running back in the country, Travis Etienne, and could simply lean on his dynamic play. Boston College has not defeated Clemson since 2010, and hasn't won in Death Valley since 2007.

Matchups

When Boston College Passes the Ball: Edge Clemson. This is strength on strength here but the Tigers get a slight edge. Clemson has some dynamic cornerbacks, and ranks 11th in pass defense. However, this could be the type of game where Phil Jurkovec shines. This should be one of the key matchups for Saturday's game.

When Boston College Runs the Ball: Edge Clemson. Boston College's rushing attack showed up big last weekend against Georgia Tech with 264 yards on the ground. Clemson's rush defense is 20th in the country, until Boston College shows they can run the ball consistently the opposition will get the edge.

When Clemson Passes the Ball: Edge Boston College. This clearly would have been a Clemson edge before Lawrence was ruled out. However this is a giant question mark now for the Tigers as they will have to rely on one of their talented freshmen against a solid BC secondary.

When Clemson Runs the Ball: Edge Clemson. Travis Etienne is going to be the key to this game, if he can move the ball effectively and relieve any pressure on Clemson's quarterback the Tigers should cruise. If Boston College can contain him, it could be anyone's game.

Fan Excitement: 8/10

Fans are looking at this game in a few different ways. Many are wondering if Lawrence's illness makes this game suddenly seem much less daunting. However others know that the Tigers are replacing Lawrence with another five star quarterback and Travis Etienne can still win a game on his own.

AJ's Prediction: The Eagles are huge underdogs going into this game, even without Trevor Lawrence playing. Boston College has all the tools, to possibly pull off the upset. However, the one tool they are missing is consistency in run defense. I expect a huge game from Travis Etienne, who will control the game for the Tigers. No upset in Death Valley tomorrow. Clemson 35 Boston College 24