Boston College vs. Colgate: Grading the Eagles

Boston College took care of business on Saturday, downing Colgate 51-0. In a game where the offense put up over 500+ yards, and the defense pitched a shutout, grading anything lower than an A is hard. So be forewarned, grades were overall high for this game.

Quarterback: Phil Jurkovec was great. He made his throws, waited for receivers to get open and made good reads. With expectations sky high for this game, he delivered almost every time. Grade: A

Running Back: Kind of a disappointing game from this entire group, as not one back really got much going against an inferior defense. In the end the run statistics weren't all that bad, but for the first three quarters, BC couldn't get much more than 3 or 4 yards a carry. Alec Sinkfield, Travis Levy and Xavier Coleman all averaged just a hair about 3 yards a carry. Pat Garwo looked the strongest in this game, but it's hard to read into that because it was against the Raiders backups. Grade: C

Wide Receivers: Zay Flowers had another amazing game, both in the vertical and short and intermediate game. Colgate had no answer to his speed, or his ability to just get open. But it wasn't just the speedy star wide out. Jaden Williams had an incredible catch in the end zone, while CJ Lewis looked very good out there as well. Also it was a nice moment when Kobay White caught his first pass since 2019. Grade A

Tight Ends: Trae Barry had the catch and run of the game when he leapt over a defender on a 50+ yard touchdown catch. Joey Luchetti also looked every bit the part of a starter as well. Neither tight end was targeted all that much in the passing game, but did well in blocking. For what they were asked to do, they were fine. Grade A-

Offensive Line: I know some folks are going to wonder why they didn't dominate in the rushing attack, and that is a fair assessment. From where I was sitting though that looked to be more on the backs then the line itself. This group mauled Colgate up front (which they should do), allowed ZERO presnap penalties, but two holding calls. No sacks, and played extremely well. Grade A-

Defensive Line: Shitta Sillah had the biggest game of his career, which he will hopefully build upon. He looked explosive, physical and fast, and was all over the field. BC desperately needed that kind of play up front. Izaiah Henderson and Cam Horsley also had big games. Brandon Barlow and Donovan Ezeirauku (PFF graded him the highest graded freshman d-lineman) had some solid plays as well. Grade A

Linebackers: Isaiah Graham Mobley looks like he will be a solid addition on this defense, played well. Kam Arnold's suspension for the first half prevented us really from getting a feel on what he will do. Vinny DePalma and Joseph Sparacio are fine, but have to be used in the right situations. Linebackers, I believe it was DePalma were beat on Colgate's lone explosive of the day. Grade B

Secondary: Boston College showcased enormous depth at both the cornerback and safety position during this game. It seemed like Tem Lukabu and Jeff Hafley were just constantly cycling in different guys. This was not going to be a game where they would be challenged much, Colgate's quarterback really didn't have much of an arm. But this crew did exactly what they needed to, creating turnovers and knocking away passes. Grade A

Special Teams: Aaron Boumerhi is out indefinitely with a hip injury, and Danny Longman took over kicking duties. Hit a field goal, but missed an extra point. Grant Carlson was phenomenal, with a few huge punts that flipped the field. Return game was fine, but didn't have to do all that much. Grade A-

Coaching: The staff had the Eagles ready to go, and after a few sputters BC did exactly what it needed to do. They exerted their will, kept it plain on both sides of the ball and escaped with no new major injuries. Good gameplan, executed well on both sides of the ball: Grade A

Overall: Passing attack looks like it picked up right where it left off last year, but so does the rushing attack which could be a concern. Hard to gauge what the defense really will be like against an offense like Colgate, but they executed well and that is all you can ask for. Other than a few too many punts, and too few solid rushes this was an ideal outcome. Grade A

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC