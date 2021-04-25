Boston College To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting in Fall '21.

Boston College president Father Leahy has announced that all community members (staff, faculty and students) will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 (first reported by The Heights). This will be mandatory before the start of the '21 fall semester. Exemptions will be given to students who have medical or religious reasons.

To help students get vaccinated, the school will be administering 4,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the next week. Vaccines will be given out to faculty and staff at Conte Forum. Boston College is now one of many local universities including Northeastern and Emerson which is requiring the vaccine.

“The months since COVID-19 surfaced more than a year ago have been challenging, but our campus community has responded with generosity, commitment, and grace,” Leahy wrote in the letter. “I ask that we continue to help and care for one another as the spring semester comes to an end and planning for another academic year moves forward.”

This is big news for Boston College athletics. This should effectively mean that all players and coaches will be required to get vaccinated as well. While football was effective in preventing any positive cases all last season, other sports were not as successful. Men's and women's basketball both had multiple pauses due to positive cases, while baseball recently had four players quarantined due to possible exposure.

You May Also Enjoy:

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hunter Long To Participate in NFL Draft Virtually

Big Board 2022 Recruiting Class: Defense (premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro