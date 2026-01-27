Boston College Football Releases 2026 Home and Away Schedule

Boston College football’s 2026 schedule was officially released Monday night along with all of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 17 member institutions’ respective schedules.

Coming off a 2-10 campaign with a conference record of 1-7, the Eagles start their third season under BC head coach Bill O’Brien with a road trip to Cincinnati on Sept. 5.

In Week Two, Rutgers comes to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for the Eagles’ home opener on Sept. 11. That game will also be the annual Red Bandanna game played in honor of Welles Crowther, a BC alum (‘99) and former men’s lacrosse player who was credited with saving over one dozen lives in the Sept. 11 attacks before his life was taken.

BC will stay local for the remainder of the month, hosting FCS-level Maine on Sept. 19 and Virginia Tech on Sept. 26 in its 2026 ACC opener.

The Eagles have just one more game — against Southern Methodist (SMU) on Oct. 3 — before going on a Week-Six bye that will last until the Monday after Oct. 10.

This is when the most treacherous stretch of BC’s 2026 slate arises.

On Oct. 17, the Eagles will see Pittsburgh at Alumni Stadium before flying south to visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Oct. 24, followed by a second straight road trip to Duke on Oct. 31.

ACC play continues for BC for one more week with a matchup against Florida State on Nov. 7 as the hosts before traveling to South Bend, Ind., for “The Holy War” against Notre Dame on Nov. 14.

The Eagles’ final two games of the year consist of a home bout against Syracuse on Nov. 21 followed by a season-finale contest in Miami, where BC gets to see the reigning National Championship runner-ups as the visitor.

New opponents for the Eagles next year — as in the teams on BC’s 2026 schedule that it did not face in 2025 — include Cincinnati, Rutgers, Maine, Virginia Tech, Duke, FSU, and Miami.

“It is challenging,” O’Brien said of the schedule on his podcast, ‘The Bill O’Brien Podcast with Jon Meterparel.’ “I mean but that’s what it is in college football now and that’s why we’ve worked very hard to try to improve the team. Time will tell.”

O’Brien continued: “We’ve gotta have [a] really good winter conditioning, then a good spring practice, then good summer conditioning, then good training camp. We gotta stay healthy. But we’re excited. We’re excited about the guys.”

“We’ve had a couple of team meetings, they’ve been working in the weight room. It seems like a great group of guys, a bunch of hard-working guys, competitive guys, and we’re very excited about the 2026 season. We really believe that we’re headed in the right direction.”

Boston College Football 2026 schedule:

Sept. 5 at Cincinnati

Sept. 11 vs. Rutgers

Sept. 19 vs. Maine

Sept. 26 vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 3 at SMU

Oct. 17 vs. Pitt

Oct. 24 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 31 at Duke

Nov. 7 vs. FSU

Nov. 14 at Notre Dame

Nov. 21 vs. Syracuse

Nov. 28 at Miami

