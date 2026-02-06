Report: Boston College Football Defensive Backs Coach Headed to Stanford

Boston College football is getting another offseason change to its coaching staff.

Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Robinson is expected to be hired by Stanford to serve as its defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator, according to a report from CBS Sports national NFL and national college football senior reporter Matt Zenitz.

“Stanford is expected to hire Boston College’s Cory Robinson as a defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports,” said Zenitz via X. “Was cornerbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars before BC. Previously worked for teams like Tennessee, the New Orleans Saints and Maryland.”

Robinson spent one season on the Heights after joining the program from the NFL. Prior to his time in Chestnut Hill, Robinson spent one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach.

In 2025, Robinson helped develop Boston College’s three leading tacklers in KP Price, Omar Thornton, and Carter Davis. Last season, the trio totaled a combined 235 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Thornton also recorded four forced fumbles.

Other stops Robinson has made during his coaching career include Tennessee (2023), New Orleans Saints (2020-22), Maryland (2019), Rutgers (2018), Temple (2017), Toledo (2016), Maryland (2015), St. Frances Academy HR (2014), and Calvert Hall (2009-13).

Robinson is a Central Connecticut State alum (‘09).

He will join a Stanford program that went 4-8 overall and 3-5 in ACC play in 2025.

Robinson is one of multiple staffers that have departed from the program this offseason.

Days after Boston College’s 34-12 season finale win at Syracuse, the Eagles let go of three staffers in defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, and wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt.

Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien hired former UCF defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof to replace Lewis as defensive coordinator, former UMass offensive line coach Kurt Anderson to serve in the same position, and Joe Dailey was promoted to wide receivers coach.

The program also lost running backs coach Savon Huggins to Penn State and offensive coordinator Will Lawing to the Chicago Bears.

O’Brien hired former Eastern Michigan offensive analyst Mike Hart to become the next running backs coach. The program has not announced a new offensive coordinator.

Also in the offseason, Boston College hired former Auburn assistant general manager of recruiting Kenyatta Watson to be the program’s general manager.

Boston College will start spring practice in March.

