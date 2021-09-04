Boston College Rolls Past Colgate 51-0

Boston College rolled to a convincing 51-0 win over the Colgate Raiders. In front of a crowd of 28,991, the Eagles piled up over 500 yards in the win. It was a warm and beautiful day at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, as fans returned for the first time in over two years. With the traditions of the marching band, "Mr Brightside" and superfans returning, the fans in attendance watched their Eagles take care of business against an overwhelmed FCS squad.

The first half started off strong for Boston College, after 50 yards of offense on the opening drive by wide receiver Zay Flowers, running back Travis Levy punched it in from three yards out. After that initial score, Boston College struggled though on offense for almost a quarter. Plagued by drops, ineffective runs, and a lack of explosives, BC couldn't get the ball moving.

But the Eagles seemed to figure things out on the offensive side of the ball. Phil Jurkovec (293 yards, 3 touchdowns) threw a series of incredible passes to Flowers, Jaden Williams and tight end Trae Barry to balloon the lead to 27-0 at halftime. Jurkovec looked efficient, and accurate, and showcased why he could be one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC this season.

Boston College came out rolling again after half time, but it took a little time. The Eagles had a 13 play drive that stalled out in the red zone, leading to a 26 yard field goal by Danny Longman kicker. Colgate had a strong drive in the third quarter, but Grant Breneman's pass was picked off in the end zone by safety Mike Palmer. BC responded immediately with a drive of their own, including a 43 yard rush by Jurkovec, and a touchdown by Pat Garwo.

The Eagles defense, while not dominant, did not break during the game. Shitta Sillah and Isaiah Graham Mobley both had a sack, and defensive tackle Izaiah Henderson looked strong in his return to the team. BC's second team made the defensive play of the game, when safety Jahmin Muse returned a pick six for the Eagles on the units first play.

With the second team offense on the field, Boston College continued to exert their will over the Raiders. Grosel led a 9 play 70 yard play drive that ended with a two yard touchdown run by Peter Stehr, and the Eagles lead ballooned to 51-0.

With the win Boston College improves to 1-0 on the season, and will face off against UMass Minutemen in Amherst next Saturday. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for analysis of the game

