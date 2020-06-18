20 on '20: New Names to Watch Out for on Defense

College football has opened up around the country, and as we await the Eagles return to Chestnut Hill it is time to look at some topics surrounding the team.

Do we highlight questions that need to be answered by the new staff? Perhaps we look at the biggest concerns with a team returning many starters and contributors but has specific questions needing to be answered at key positions?

In that light, BC Bulletin presents its "20 on '20" series where we dissect (you guessed it) 20 topics pertaining to the football program.

On Tuesday, we reviewed true freshmen who could immediately impact the upcoming 2020 football season. Today's article looks at other players who could contribute. We will not include any true freshmen, but instead look at some returning players, who could find themselves in a bigger role under Jeff Hafley. These are players who might be new due to transfer, or have a skill set that may be more of a fit for Hafley's scheme than former head coach Steve Addazio.

The first place that could see an influx of change is the secondary. Brandon Sebastian by all measures should be the starter at one corner, but the other starting corner along with nickel and dime packages could see some changes as well. Jason Maitre made six starts last season and had his moments, like his pick six against NC State. Josh DeBerry also started two games, and has good length and coverage skills that may catch his coach's eye and land him in as a regular starter. Last season he had two pass break ups for the Eagles. Elijah Jones started three games as well at corner, while Tate Haynes has starting experience as well. Deon Jones the transfer from Maryland most likely will find his way into the starting lineup as a safety opposite Mike Palmer. Connor Greico looked like he worked his way into a bigger role last year until an injury ended his season, if he is good to go he is another name to watch for in the safety spot. Jahmin Muse is a big safety, not overly quick, but could find playing time if Hafley wants someone out there to be physical and make a big hit.

Up front there is transfer Chibueze Onwuka a defensive tackle from Buffalo. The Eagles are going to need help up front after the graduation of Tanner Karafa, and the former Bull could give them some experience. Shittah Sillah (defensive end) and Izaiah Henderson (defensive tackle) are both two young defenders who could also find their way into more playing time in 2020. Mike Ciaffoni and Jaleel Berry are two other defensive linemen with playing experience who could see the field as well.

In an earlier post we already spoke about the linebackers. But it is important to note that Hugh Davis, Paul Theobald and Vinny DePalma all are names that should show up on the depth chart. Unfortunately for them, it looks like the three starting roles are currently filled with returners. However, this is football, and anything can happen.

