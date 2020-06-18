BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

20 on '20: New Names to Watch Out for on Defense

A.J. Black

College football has opened up around the country, and as we await the Eagles return to Chestnut Hill it is time to look at some topics surrounding the team.

Do we highlight questions that need to be answered by the new staff? Perhaps we look at the biggest concerns with a team returning many starters and contributors but has specific questions needing to be answered at key positions?

In that light, BC Bulletin presents its "20 on '20" series where we dissect (you guessed it) 20 topics pertaining to the football program.

Previous Topics:

No. 1: Which Position Group is the Deepest?

No. 2: What is the biggest area of concern for the Eagles?

No. 3: The QB Situation

No. 4: True Freshmen Who Could Contribute

On Tuesday, we reviewed true freshmen who could immediately impact the upcoming 2020 football season. Today's article looks at other players who could contribute. We will not include any true freshmen, but instead look at some returning players, who could find themselves in a bigger role under Jeff Hafley. These are players who might be new due to transfer, or have a skill set that may be more of a fit for Hafley's scheme than former head coach Steve Addazio.

The first place that could see an influx of change is the secondary. Brandon Sebastian by all measures should be the starter at one corner, but the other starting corner along with nickel and dime packages could see some changes as well. Jason Maitre made six starts last season and had his moments, like his pick six against NC State. Josh DeBerry also started two games, and has good length and coverage skills that may catch his coach's eye and land him in as a regular starter. Last season he had two pass break ups for the Eagles. Elijah Jones started three games as well at corner, while Tate Haynes has starting experience as well. Deon Jones the transfer from Maryland most likely will find his way into the starting lineup as a safety opposite Mike Palmer. Connor Greico looked like he worked his way into a bigger role last year until an injury ended his season, if he is good to go he is another name to watch for in the safety spot. Jahmin Muse is a big safety, not overly quick, but could find playing time if Hafley wants someone out there to be physical and make a big hit.

Up front there is transfer Chibueze Onwuka a defensive tackle from Buffalo. The Eagles are going to need help up front after the graduation of Tanner Karafa, and the former Bull could give them some experience. Shittah Sillah (defensive end) and Izaiah Henderson (defensive tackle) are both two young defenders who could also find their way into more playing time in 2020. Mike Ciaffoni and Jaleel Berry are two other defensive linemen with playing experience who could see the field as well. 

In an earlier post we already spoke about the linebackers. But it is important to note that Hugh Davis, Paul Theobald and Vinny DePalma all are names that should show up on the depth chart. Unfortunately for them, it looks like the three starting roles are currently filled with returners. However, this is football, and anything can happen. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Approves New Practice Schedules For Football, Basketball and Other Sports

The NCAA approved a few new policies that will help get college sports back off the ground after they were halted by COVID19

A.J. Black

Boston College Make Offer To '22 Playmaker Treyveon Longmire

Out of Kentucky comes an offer to a true playmaker that should excite the Eagles fanbase.

A.J. Black

Six Boston College Commits Receive Ratings On 247sports.com

The previously unranked Eagles now have their star rankings, and one is very close to a four star.

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 16, 2020

A look at some of the newest offers that Boston College gave out over the past 24 hours.

A.J. Black

20 on '20: Impact Freshmen This Upcoming Season

Looking at the true freshman to see who could be immediately could become contributors for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

20 on '20: The Quarterback Situation

There is a huge question mark hanging over Boston College and that is the eligibility of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. What do the Eagles do if his waiver isn't approved.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Former BC Tight End Pete Mitchell Nominated For College Football Hall of Fame

BC has one player nominated for the Hall of Fame, and it is former tight end Pete Mitchell.

A.J. Black

'22 Offensive Tackle Trevyon Green Sees Relationship Growing With Boston College

A huge offensive tackle out of Virginia receives a Boston College offer and we caught up with him to talk about it.

A.J. Black

Boston College Basketball Busy With Pair of Offers Today

BC staff continues to make new offers on the recruiting trail.

A.J. Black

Gauging the Fans: COVID19 and The Return Of College Football

With schools reopening, and the start of interactions with live coaches resumes, we look at how the Boston College fanbase feels about the state of college football

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974