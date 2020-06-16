20 on '20: Impact Freshmen This Upcoming Season

College football has opened up around the country, and as we await the Eagles return to Chestnut Hill it is time to look at some topics surrounding the team.

Do we highlight questions that need to be answered by the new staff? Perhaps we look at the biggest concerns with a team returning many starters and contributors but has specific questions needing to be answered at key positions?

In that light, BC Bulletin presents its "20 on '20" series where we dissect (you guessed it) 20 topics pertaining to the football program.

Previous Topics:

No. 1: Which Position Group is the Deepest?

No. 2: What is the biggest area of concern for the Eagles?

No. 3: The QB Situation

Last season Boston College brought in a recruiting class of fifteen to Chestnut Hill. In college football you can almost count on at least one true freshman to contribute immediately, and this year should be no exception for the Eagles. Last season it was wide receiver Zay Flowers, and defensive end Shittah Sillah who filled that role. Let's look at the current class and see who could be those players in 2020.

The first options would be the early enrollees, this year that would be offensive lineman Kevin Pyne, wide receiver Taji Johnson and running back Andre Hines. They may get a slight jump on the other freshmen but only played in five practices before COVID-19 shut down the spring. Pyne would probably have the hardest route, it is very rare that a true freshman starts on an offensive line, but it would be even tougher given that four of the five spots on the line are filled right now with returning starters. Johnson could certainly be a name to watch for. If Frank Cignetti truly wants to throw the ball more Johnson is a playmaker, and will need to see the field. He could be the Zay Flowers of 2020. There is some depth at wide receiver with Kobay White, Flowers, Ethon Williams and possibly transfer Jaelen Gill, but expect Johnson to see the field.

Hines could see the field, but he is a big running back and probably will be behind David Bailey and Patrick Garwo in camp. Then again it is a physical position, and unfortunately injuries happen, meaning he could see the field.

Charlie Gordinier is a name to watch for at tight end. Hunter Long clearly will be the starter, but Gordinier is an exciting talent and with good hands could find his way to the field sooner rather than later. The other position to watch for is the secondary. While BC has Brandon Sebastian, Jason Maitre, Elijah Jones and Mike Palmer along with transfer Deon Jones, Hafley might need to use more of his depth on nickel and dime packages. There is a rather large group to choose from too including Jason Scott, Denzel Blackwell, Jio Holmes, and Kameron Arnold.

