Boston College Defensive Lineman George Rooks Talks About DC Tim Lewis’ Coaching Scheme
When the Boston College Eagles football team takes the field on Sept. 2 in Tallahassee, Fla., for the first time since Dec., the program is going to look a lot different.
Not only did the team add 23 newcomers to the roster in freshman and transfers, but also have a nearly brand new coaching staff.
The defensive side of the ball saw the biggest coaching change with every position group getting a new staffer in secondary coach Ray Brown, defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong, linebackers coach Dan O’Brien, and defensive coordinator Tim Lewis.
Boston College defensive lineman George Rooks spoke to the media after practice about the team’s new coordinator and the difference he sees in his coaching scheme versus the previous.
“Coach Lewis is a great guy,” said Rooks. “You can talk to him about anything. But Coach Lewis’ scheme is different than what we had last year, forsure. We’re doing different things, but it’s really fun. We get to blitz more, we get to stunt more, we get to move better, so it’s a pretty cool deal.”
Rooks also talked about the players he has seen step up during fall camp and how that goes into Lewis’ scheme.
“I think everybody to be honest with you,” said Rooks. “Don, me, Cam, Neto, Sed, Cedric, Kwan, Ty Clemons, all these guys are coming in and doing a really good job. I make plays and someone else is doing their job. Everybody’s just doing their job. We’re having fun. That’s the main point of our defense and Coach Lewis’ scheme. It’s going out there and having a good time.”