Projecting Boston College's 2022 Depth Chart Heading into Summer

A look at the projected starting lineup for the upcoming season

With spring practice in the books, we can now take a crack at Boston College's depth chart heading into the summer. While this is a bit tricky given injuries, freshmen and potential new transfers, here is our best crack at it. Of course this could all change by the start of the season.

Offense

Quarterback: Phil Jurkovec (Sr), Emmett Morehead (R-Fr.)

Halfback: Pat Garwo (Jr.), Alec Sinkfield (Gr.)

F Receiver: Jaelen Gill (Gr.), Taji Johnson (Jr.)

X Receiver: Jaden Williams (So.), Lewis Bond (R-Fr.)

Z Receiver: Zay Flowers (Sr.), Dante Reynolds (R-Fr.)

Tight End: George Tackacs (Gr.) , Joey Luchetti (Sr.)

Right Guard: Christian Mahogany (Jr.), Blerim Rustemi (Jr.)

Right Tackle: Ozzy Trapilo (So.), Kevin Cline (So.)

Center: Drew Kendall (R-Fr.), Dwayne Allick (So.)



Left Tackle: Jack Conley (Jr.), Jude Bowry (Fr.)

Left Guard: Finn Dirstine (Sr.), Jackson Ness (Jr.)

* Note: Expect running back Xavier Coleman (R-Fr.) to see the field a lot as well, and for Spencer Witter (TE) to see solid snaps.

Defense

DE1: Shitta Sillah (Sr.), Donovan Ezeirauku (So.)

DE2: Marcus Valdez (Gr.), Neto Okpala (So.)

DT: Cam Horsley (Jr.), Khris Banks (Sr.)

NT: Chibueze Onwuka (Gr.), Izaiah Henderson (Jr.)

SLB: Bryce Steele (So.), Jaylen Blackwell (So.)

MLB: Vinny DePalma (Gr.), Casey Phinney (R-Fr.)



WLB: Kam Arnold (Jr.), Owen McGowan (R-Fr.)



CB1: Elijah Jones (Sr.), Amari Jackson (Fr.)



CB2: CJ Burton (So.). Jalon Williams (R-Fr.)



Nickel: Josh DeBerry (Sr.)



SS: Jaiden Woodbey (Gr.), Cole Batson (R-Fr.)



FS: Jason Maitre (Sr.), Jamareeh Jones (R-Fr.)

Notes: If Maitre isn't healthy, Steve Lubischer will most likely make the two deep in the fall.

Specialists

Kicker: Connor Lytton (So.), Danny Longman (Gr.)



Punter: Sam Candotti (Fr.), Danny Longman (Gr.)

Kick Returner: Alec Sinkfield (Gr.), Xavier Coleman (R-Fr.)

Punt Returner: Alec Sinkfield (Gr.), Xavier Coleman (R-Fr.)

Boston College Content

