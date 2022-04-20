Skip to main content

Projecting Boston College's 2022 Depth Chart Heading into Summer

A look at the projected starting lineup for the upcoming season

With spring practice in the books, we can now take a crack at Boston College's depth chart heading into the summer. While this is a bit tricky given injuries, freshmen and potential new transfers, here is our best crack at it. Of course this could all change by the start of the season.

4-7-22 Spring-34

Offense

Quarterback: Phil Jurkovec (Sr), Emmett Morehead (R-Fr.)

Halfback: Pat Garwo (Jr.), Alec Sinkfield (Gr.)

F Receiver: Jaelen Gill (Gr.), Taji Johnson (Jr.)

X Receiver: Jaden Williams (So.), Lewis Bond (R-Fr.)

Z Receiver: Zay Flowers (Sr.), Dante Reynolds (R-Fr.)

Tight End: George Tackacs (Gr.) , Joey Luchetti (Sr.)

Right Guard: Christian Mahogany (Jr.), Blerim Rustemi (Jr.)

Right Tackle: Ozzy Trapilo (So.), Kevin Cline (So.)

Center: Drew Kendall (R-Fr.), Dwayne Allick (So.)

Left Tackle: Jack Conley (Jr.), Jude Bowry (Fr.)

Left Guard:  Finn Dirstine (Sr.), Jackson Ness (Jr.)

* Note: Expect running back Xavier Coleman (R-Fr.) to see the field a lot as well, and for Spencer Witter (TE) to see solid snaps. 

JoshDeBerry

Defense

DE1: Shitta Sillah (Sr.), Donovan Ezeirauku (So.)

DE2: Marcus Valdez (Gr.), Neto Okpala (So.)

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

DT: Cam Horsley (Jr.), Khris Banks (Sr.)

NT: Chibueze Onwuka (Gr.), Izaiah Henderson (Jr.)

SLB:  Bryce Steele (So.), Jaylen Blackwell (So.)

MLB: Vinny DePalma (Gr.), Casey Phinney (R-Fr.)

WLB: Kam Arnold (Jr.), Owen McGowan (R-Fr.)

CB1: Elijah Jones (Sr.), Amari Jackson (Fr.)

CB2: CJ Burton (So.). Jalon Williams (R-Fr.)

Nickel: Josh DeBerry (Sr.)

SS: Jaiden Woodbey (Gr.), Cole Batson (R-Fr.)

FS: Jason Maitre (Sr.), Jamareeh Jones (R-Fr.)

Notes: If Maitre isn't healthy, Steve Lubischer will most likely make the two deep in the fall. 

4-2-22 Spring-13

Specialists

Kicker: Connor Lytton (So.), Danny Longman (Gr.)

Punter: Sam Candotti (Fr.), Danny Longman (Gr.)

Kick Returner: Alec Sinkfield (Gr.), Xavier Coleman (R-Fr.)

Punt Returner: Alec Sinkfield (Gr.), Xavier Coleman (R-Fr.)

Boston College Content

2023 Boston College Football Scholarship Offers

2023 Boston College Football Commitment List

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

In This Article (1)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

PhilJurkovec
Football

Projecting Boston College's 2022 Depth Chart Heading into Summer

By A.J. Black2 minutes agoComment
4-7-22 Spring-36
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: A National Perspective on Boston College Recruiting

By A.J. Black4 hours agoComment
USATSI_17722393_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Forward Gianni Thompson Enters Transfer Portal

By A.J. Black19 hours agoComment
JeffSmith
Football

WR Jeff Smith Re-signs With New York Jets

By A.J. BlackApr 19, 2022Comment
ChristianMahogany
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Spring Football Takeaways

By A.J. BlackApr 19, 2022Comment
4-7-22 Spring-35
Football

Five Things We Learned About Boston College Football This Spring

By A.J. BlackApr 18, 2022Comment
JayWright
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Schedules Game Against Villanova

By A.J. BlackApr 18, 2022Comment
ZionJohnsonCombine
Football

Zion Johnson NFL Draft Scouting Report

By Mitchell WolfeApr 17, 2022Comment
zionjohnson
Football

NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Profiles, Previews & Analysis

By A.J. BlackApr 16, 2022Comment