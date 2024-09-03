Boston College Dominates Trenches to Pull Off Upset vs. Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Much like there are different ways to cook a hamburger, there are different ways to pull off an upset win.
One recipe for an upset is to control the line of scrimmage (i.e. dominate the trenches), win the time of possession battle, don’t turn the ball over and put pressure on the opposing quarterback. That’s exactly the recipe Boston College followed to upset No. 10 Florida State in Monday night’s season-opening game.
Following an upset loss last weekend in Ireland, the Seminoles became the 4th Preseason AP Top 10 team to start 0-2 in the last 10 seasons with a 28-13 loss at home to Boston College.
“It’s extremely disappointing,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said in his post-game press conference. “There are a lot of factors go into it, but in all phases, we just weren’t good.”
Boston College’s offensive line dominated a Florida State defensive line that has gotten a lot of speculation about their NFL prospects.
“This was supposed to be their strength,” ESPN color commentator Louis Riddick said about the Seminoles’ defense during Monday night’s broadcast. “Supposed to have multiple high draft picks on it. When they get off the bus, they look like NFL players. Tonight, they have no answer.”
College football has entered an era where all 11 offensive starters can change from year to year, but continuity and camaraderie can’t be discounted. Boston College returned three of its five starters along the offensive line, quarterback, running back, tight end and leading receiver. NFL teams would love for that kind of continuity because it leads to impressive results.
Against the defending ACC champion, the Eagles ran for 263 yards on 52 carries (5.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while maintaining possession for a total 39 minutes, 9 seconds (including all but 49 seconds of possession in the first quarter). And that includes the yards lost while kneeling three times in the red zone to end the game. That’s about as dominant as an offensive line can get in today’s game.
"They ran the ball, we didn’t."- Florida State coach Mike Norvell
Quarterback Thomas Castellanos was sacked three times and had one hit recorded against him, but some of those sacks came on designed quarterback runs. He ended the game with 106 yards and two touchdowns while completing 63 percent of his passes. He added an additional 73 yards and one touchdown running the ball.
And if you needed a better indication that Castellanos and O’Brien were in sync, Castellanos bobbing his head to Bruno Mars’s while O’Brien is talking is about as good as you can get.
Former Seminole Treshaun Ward also had a big day against his former team. He averaged a team-best 6.4 ypc. Kye Robichaux led the Eagles with 85 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown.
Perhaps the most important offensive stat of all is the zero turnovers Boston College committed.
On the other side of the ball, the Eagles’ defensive line was just as dominant as their offensive counterparts.
Boston College’s defense held the Seminoles to only 21 rushing yards on 16 carries (1.3 ypc) and had three sacks, a QB hit and three pass breakups (one of which was reminiscent of O’Brien’s days in Houston with JJ Watt). Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei rarely had a pass attempt (42 total in the game) without a Boston College defender closing in or one of his own lineman’s back in his face. It’s a great improvement from a defense that 13 total sacks a year (including six in one game against Virginia).
One stat line that should excite every Boston College fan is defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku’s stat line against Florida State: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 QB hit. That’s a half sack away from matching his 2023 total and he now has 15.5 sacks in his collegiate career.
Ezeiruaku is the Eagle’s best pass rusher and could have a big year under new defensive coordinator Tim Lewis and his pro-style scheme.
Looking Ahead
Boston College will host FCS foe Duquesne (0-1) next Saturday. Duquesne started its season with a 49-10 loss to Toledo last week and the Eagles should be heavy favorites in that game. That would lead to the Eagles traveling to No. 11 Missouri on Sept. 14 with a chance to shake up the top 25 rankings even more.