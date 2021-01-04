Boston College Offensive 2021 Depth Chart: First Postseason Edition

A look at the future depth chart at the end of the season

As the 2020 season comes to a close, we are going to do our best to project the starting lineup for the 2021 Boston College football season. Obviously, there are some caveats to this list, first we don't know which seniors are coming back. There have been some trickling of names, but the full extent of who is coming back, versus who is leaving isn't known yet. We are just going to do our best with what we know.

Quarterback

QB1: Phil Jurkovec

QB2: Dennis Grosel

QB3: Matt Valecce

Others: Daelen Menard, Matt Rueve, Andrew Landry, Emmett Morehead

Boston College is currently set at starter and backup heading into the '21 season, and should feel good about the depth at this position. Jurkovec should be healthy and ready to compete in '21, which gives the Eagles a QB as good as almost anyone else in the ACC. As we saw at the end of the '20 season Grosel is ready as the backup. Sam Johnson (transfer portal) is the lone departure from this group so far.

Running Backs



HB1: David Bailey

HB2: Patrick Garwo

HB3: Travis Levy/Lewis Bond/Xavier Coleman

Others: Andre Hines, Javian Dayne, Peter Stehr, Jackson Treister

There hasn't been any change to the depth chart as of yet at this position. Levy hasn't announced a decision yet on what he is doing in '21, and no players have transferred in or out.

Wide Receivers

X1: CJ Lewis

X2: Kobay White

X3: Taji Johnson

Three good sized receivers near the end zone. Lewis is coming off a breakout year, while White is returning after a knee injury derailed what should have been his final year. Will be interesting to see how Frank Cignetti uses the pair.

F1: Jaelen Gill

F2: Jehlani Galloway

No change here.

Z1: Zay Flowers

Z2: Ethon Williams

Flowers, one of the best wide receivers in the country will start. Williams missed most of '21 with an undisclosed injury. Where will he go?

Tight End

TE1: Spencer Witter

TE2: Charlie Gordinier

TE3: Joey Luchetti

TE4: Drew McQuarrie

One of the biggest questions heading into this season. How will BC possibly hope to fill his shoes? Short answer: they can't. But Boston College needs to find a pass catching tight end. Witter did a nice job in his role in '20 but is he the answer to fill in for Long? Lots of buzz around Gordinier, maybe he fills the role? We will have to wait and see.

Offensive Line

With Zion Johnson returning there are two possibilities of how the line could look. The Eagles could return Johnson back to tackle and just try again with what they did in '20 (pending that Ben Petrula also returns)

Possible Line #1: LT: Johnson, LG: Christian Mahogany, C Alec Lindstrom, RG Petrula, RT Tyler Vrabel

But there is also a possibility that BC moves Johnson back to guard where he was much more successful and shuffles the deck again. We will create two lines, one with Petrula returning and one without.

Possible Line (w/BP): LT T. Vrabel, LG: Z. Johnson, C. Alec Lindstrom, RG C. Mahogany RT B. Petrula

Possible Line (w/o BP) LT O. Trapilo, LG Z. Johnson, C. Alec Lindstrom, RG C. Mahogany, RT T. Vrabel

Other linemen who could come into play: Jack Conley, Finn Dirstine, Kevin Pyne, Drew Kendall. Blerim Rustemi

