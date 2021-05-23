Three Bold Boston College Football Predictions For 2021

3. Phil Jurkovec Will Throw For 300 yards Per Game.

To kick this off, we were going to predict where the second year quarterback would fall in terms of total yards thrown in the nation. But there are too many variables in there to get what could be an accurate number. Instead, let's look at Jurkovec's numbers from last year and talk about yards per game.

Against almost an exclusively ACC schedule, with Texas State thrown in, a Syracuse game where he was playing with an injured shoulder, Jurkovec threw for 255 yards per game in just his first year as a starter. On one hand he lost tight end Hunter Long's 57 catches, but on the other he had a full spring to heal up and continue to grow in the offense. Add in three games against really poor defenses on paper to start the season, the additions of pass catching running backs like Alec Sinkfield, and Trae Barry at tight end, it doesn't seem like adding 55 yards per game average is that far of a lea.

The tea leaves are all there for Jurkovec to throw for 300 yards per game. Boston College has an offensive line that could be one of the best in the country, and a wide receiver group that is unlike anything seen at Chestnut Hill including Zay Flowers one of the most explosive. All the factors combine to make it clear that Jurkovec is in line for a special season.

Sign up for BC Bulletin Premium for in-depth recruiting news and analysis the first month is just $1.

2. BC Will Have A Top 35 Defense

The play of the defense has to be the biggest question mark heading into the 2021 season. While as a unit the team improved greatly last year, jumping from 125 in 2019 to 73 last year, they still has moments where they struggled. But this is another year in Jeff Hafley and Tem Lukabu's system, and one where the group got to train and condition, which is going to be huge.

The defensive line will certainly be the unit with the biggest concerns, but according to the staff they bulked up, which could be huge. Add in Khris Banks, and there is more added depth there, and he could be a factor this season as well. At the second and third level, Hafley continued to build with speed, adding true freshman Bryce Steele, transfers Jaiden Lars Woodbey, Isaiah Graham-Mobley and moving Kam Arnold to the linebacker slot.

With some forgiveness in the out of conference schedule against some weaker offenses, and some ACC offenses that struggled like Syracuse/Georgia Tech, the Eagles could continue to make strides forward. I still don't think they will be a game changing defense like 2015, but I think they will continue to take steps forward and won't be a major hinderance in 2021.

1. The Eagles Will Win 10 Games and End Season Ranked

Boston College nation has been waiting for a "big" season for almost fifteen years, one that could rival 2007's magical run. The 2021 season has all the markings of that season. The Eagles are about as deep top to bottom as any BC team in recent memory, and on the offensive side of the ball they are honestly deeper than the '07 team that nearly won the ACC. While there are certainly questions on the defensive side of the ball, it appears that Hafley's moves to add speed out there will pay dividends.

The schedule also favors Boston College, and there is a possibility that the Eagles will only face one ranked team all season (Clemson). With a coaching staff that has shown the moxie and boldness to win big games, that holds each other accountable, winning nine games and a good bowl game seems like an appropriate prediction to make.

You May Also Enjoy:

With 100 Days Left Until Kickoff, Betting Lines for BC Win Total

Sione Hala Transfers to Boston College

Trae Barry Transfers to Boston College, Reassessing the Depth Chart

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here