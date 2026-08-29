Hawaii vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 0

For the second year in a row, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off against the Stanford Cardinal in a Week 0 duel. Last year, Hawaii won by a final score of 23-20, but this year, the game is set to take place in California, and the Cardinal are set as 5.5-point favorites.

The Rainbow Warriors had a relatively successful 2025 campaign, finishing the year with a 9-4 record and a bowl game win against California. It was their best season since 2019, when they went 10-5 with a bowl win against BYU.

Can they get their 2026 started on the right foot, or will Stanford avenge last year's loss?

Hawaii vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Hawaii +6 (-115)

Stanford -6 (-105)

Moneyline

Hawaii +182

Stanford -218

Total

OVER 48.5 (-118)

UNDER 48.5 (-103)

Hawaii vs. Stanford How to Watch

Date: Saturday, August 29

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Hawaii record: 0-0

Stanford record: 0-0

Hawaii vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Hawaii is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Hawaii's last 10 games

Stanford is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Stanford's last 10 games

These two teams are 1-1 against the spread in their previous two meetings

The OVER is 1-1 in the previous two meetings between these two teams

Hawaii vs. Stanford Key Player to Watch

Davis Warren, QB - Stanford Cardinal

The Stanford Cardinal acquired a big name in the Transfer Portal, Davis Warren, the former Michigan Wolverine quarterback. He completed 134-of-209 passes last season for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2024. He missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL. If the 24-year-old can improve from his 2024 numbers and remain healthy, he is going to play a big role in Stanford's results this season.

Hawaii vs. Stanford Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting a side in this game, I'm looking to the total and I'm going to bet the OVER.

I have faith that Stanford's offense is going to be much improved this season. Davis Warren was a great pickup in the Transfer Portal, and they are returning their starting running back from last season, Micah Ford. I don't have as much faith in them improving defensively. They were just 96th in the country in opponent EPA last season and 81st in defensive success rate.

Hawaii is returning Micah Alejado at quarterback, who was beyond impressive as a freshman last season, throwing for 3,106 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. If he takes a step forward in his development this season, he's going to be one of the most fun quarterbacks to watch in college football.

Let's sit back and root for points in this Week 0 showdown.

Pick: OVER 48.5 (-118) via Caesars

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