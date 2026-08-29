Hawaii vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 0
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For the second year in a row, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off against the Stanford Cardinal in a Week 0 duel. Last year, Hawaii won by a final score of 23-20, but this year, the game is set to take place in California, and the Cardinal are set as 5.5-point favorites.
The Rainbow Warriors had a relatively successful 2025 campaign, finishing the year with a 9-4 record and a bowl game win against California. It was their best season since 2019, when they went 10-5 with a bowl win against BYU.
Can they get their 2026 started on the right foot, or will Stanford avenge last year's loss?
Hawaii vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Hawaii +6 (-115)
- Stanford -6 (-105)
Moneyline
- Hawaii +182
- Stanford -218
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-118)
- UNDER 48.5 (-103)
Hawaii vs. Stanford How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Hawaii record: 0-0
- Stanford record: 0-0
Hawaii vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Hawaii is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-4 in Hawaii's last 10 games
- Stanford is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 6-4 in Stanford's last 10 games
- These two teams are 1-1 against the spread in their previous two meetings
- The OVER is 1-1 in the previous two meetings between these two teams
Hawaii vs. Stanford Key Player to Watch
- Davis Warren, QB - Stanford Cardinal
The Stanford Cardinal acquired a big name in the Transfer Portal, Davis Warren, the former Michigan Wolverine quarterback. He completed 134-of-209 passes last season for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2024. He missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL. If the 24-year-old can improve from his 2024 numbers and remain healthy, he is going to play a big role in Stanford's results this season.
Hawaii vs. Stanford Prediction and Best Bet
Instead of betting a side in this game, I'm looking to the total and I'm going to bet the OVER.
I have faith that Stanford's offense is going to be much improved this season. Davis Warren was a great pickup in the Transfer Portal, and they are returning their starting running back from last season, Micah Ford. I don't have as much faith in them improving defensively. They were just 96th in the country in opponent EPA last season and 81st in defensive success rate.
Hawaii is returning Micah Alejado at quarterback, who was beyond impressive as a freshman last season, throwing for 3,106 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. If he takes a step forward in his development this season, he's going to be one of the most fun quarterbacks to watch in college football.
Let's sit back and root for points in this Week 0 showdown.
Pick: OVER 48.5 (-118) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets