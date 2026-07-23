Why Boston College Football's 2026 Roster Could Change Bill O'Brien's Blueprint for the Program

The 2026 college football season is right around the corner, and Boston College football has a lot to prove since its abysmal 2-10 2025 campaign — the program’s worst mark since 2012.

After losing roughly 30 players to the transfer portal this offseason, BC head coach Bill O’Brien completely rebuilt his roster with 28 portal additions and an incoming freshman class of 23.

This is not how O’Brien necessarily wants to build his roster in future years, but he was left with no other choice this offseason and did what he thought was best for the program — essentially what the program needed in order to survive in 2026.

“I don’t think we want to live in the world of bringing in 20+ transfers every year,” O’Brien told Boston College Eagles On SI during ACC Media Days. "I felt like we had to do that based on who left the program, who graduated, all that. I just feel like that was something that we had to do.”

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I asked BoB about bringing in 20+ transfers this offseason and if the program will use that strategy moving forward or if it will be more balanced with recruiting.



"I don't think we want to live in the world of bringing in 20+ transfers every year." — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) July 16, 2026

The framework for roster construction that O’Brien envisions is ideally a 75-25 split between high-school recruits and transfers, but such a model takes time and consistency, the latter of which O’Brien has yet to fully establish on the Heights so far.

That is not the sort of thing that is expected just three years into his tenure, but it will be eventually.

“I don't think you ever want it to be 50-50, but we'll have to see how it goes,” O’Brien said. “In this day and age of college football, when guys leave, you have to be able to replace experience with experience."

He continued: "It's hard to replace a guy who leaves that's very experienced with a rookie. So hopefully we can get back to where it's more of high-school recruiting, because that's really what BC's been built on. But again, we have to do what's best for the team every year."

With so many transfers on this year’s roster — and a slew of new coaches as well, five to be exact — there are so many unknowns that BC is entering the season with. Based on his comments regarding the state of the program’s current roster, O’Brien is indirectly saying this model will not be sustainable in the future, even if some programs are able to pull it off every year.

But that is exactly why he brought in Kenyatta Watson as the general manager, and there has already been a noticeable difference in the way BC is approaching both high-school recruiting and the portal ever since. That surely was not accomplished without a generous kick of financial support from the university, either, which O’Brien spoke to at ACC Kickoff as well.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, O’Brien claimed the administration’s financial commitment “doubled” from last year, and Thamel also reported that BC had the lowest financial support in the ACC in 2025, which is unfortunately not shocking.

Significant context. We knew the investment was quite a lot more with Kenyatta and the transfer portal, but “doubling” the program’s spending is a whole new level of financial commitment.



But you need the right people in place to make it work. That’s the question. https://t.co/Y0aOR075bp — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) July 17, 2026

This is all to say that the 2026 season will be an intriguing test of BC's roster-building philosophy.

Whether O'Brien views it that way or not, the success — or failure — of this transfer-heavy blueprint could influence how the Eagles construct future rosters. Depending on the way it pans out, it could very likely change his entire strategy. That is simply the reality for most coaches in this era of college athletics.

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