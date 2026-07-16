Boston College Football QB Mason McKenzie Addresses Doubts at 2026 ACC Kickoff

Midway through Boston College football quarterback Mason McKenzie’s zoom press conference with BC’s local media on Thursday, just an hour before he took center stage on the podium at 2026 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., McKenzie addressed concerns about his ability to ‘be the guy’ with a subtle grin.

McKenzie knows what it feels like to be questioned, doubted, and told that he’s not capable of doing something, even when it comes to certain factors that are completely out of his control.

“I’ve always been told I’m too small, not big enough, not fast enough, can’t throw the ball well enough,” McKenzie said. “It’s just how it’s been my whole life. But I've always been able to perform, so I take that with a grain of salt.”

He then uttered something that was akin to breaking the fourth wall.

“I hear what you guys say about me,” McKenzie said, referring to some of the reporters on the zoom. “Sometimes it’s not always the best, and that’s fine with me. It just gives me a little bit of extra motivation to go out there and prove you guys wrong as well. So I’m excited to go out there [on] September 5 and kind of show you guys what I can do for real.”

It was a bold answer to a question he has heard time and again, but McKenzies' response was not meant to be a shot at anybody.

It was simply his way of embracing the doubts in a surefire way, and he did so with an air of humility that is often rare to come by.

As an underdog his entire career, McKenzie has learned that conviction plays an essential role in going about his daily business.

“I mean, the confidence comes from preparation, and I know I prepare hard,” McKenzie said. “I’ve learned a lot since being here with coach O’Brien, so that all plays into confidence. I’ve always played well wherever I’ve been, so that breeds confidence. There’s no reason not to be confident if I’ve never really had a bad year or something like that.”

McKenzie continued: “I had three great years at Saginaw Valley, and I’m hoping to have a great year here. So I’m definitely confident in my abilities, and then just learning more and then preparing for these next opportunities is something that plays into that confidence as well.”

So much has changed for McKenzie over the past few months — even things like his breakfast options (we’re talking peanut butter sandwiches before to omelette stations now).

Mason McKenzie, at the podium, on one of the less noticeable differences between playing for a P4, D1 program vs. a D2 program:



“At Saginaw I ate peanut butter sandwiches for breakfast. Now I have a full omelette station.”



Both good protein options. — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) July 16, 2026

But he has remained true to himself the whole time, which is something his teammates have identified as well.

“I love him,” senior defensive back KP Price said. “I love who he is. I love the type of guy he is. Humble dude, and he speaks up when he has to, and he also leads by example.”

No matter what is being said on the outside, O'Brien has kept the same stance on McKenzie from the very moment he started to recruit him out of the portal back in late December.

“He’s been the number one guy since he arrived here,” O’Brien said. “We’re fired up about the possibilities with him.”

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