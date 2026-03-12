Why Ted Roof Came Out of Retirement to Coach Boston College Football

Boston College football defensive coordinator Ted Roof said that he was content with life outside of football.

After spending the previous 37 years coaching football at either the college or professional level, Roof came to terms with taking a hiatus from the sidelines in some capacity after being dismissed from UCF on Oct. 28, 2024 — the same year he was hired by the program.

Then, BC football head coach Bill O’Brien gave Roof a call, and the motivation to be in a headset on Saturdays flooded right back in.

“I was retired,” Roof said. “I was done. I was living life and realized there was life outside of football. And he called me, and we discussed this opportunity, and it was just something I couldn’t turn down. I felt like I had a lot left in the tank. And at the same time, I wanted to not only impact players, but coaches as well.”

This is not Roof’s first rodeo with O’Brien.

From 1998-2001, the two served as coordinators together at Georgia Tech, and O’Brien became Duke’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Roof’s brief tenure as the Blue Devils’ head coach (2004-07).

Roof then went to work for O’Brien when he became the head coach of Penn State in 2012.

It took over a decade for the two to reunite, but once Roof saw the vision that O’Brien had for the Eagles — putting last season’s results in the rearview mirror (the Eagles ranked 126th out of 134 in total defense) — he did not hesitate when an offer officially appeared.

“Coming to work for him, again, he’s about all the right stuff,” Roof said. “And it was a relationship-based decision.”

Roof continued: “I’ve been in all types of places, and this is really a cool spot. Like the people here make this really, really a special place. And it’s about the right stuff. The culture here, the football environment, is wonderful. The school itself, and just living here.”

Roof’s energy in the facility is contagious, and it is clear that his players have bought into what he preaches.

He is the first person to congratulate a player after making an impressive pass block or tackle, but he is also the first to correct a mistake if he sees one happen.

“Building the connection piece of our team, these guys have done a good job so far,” Roof said. “We’re not there yet, and it’s, you know, that doesn’t happen overnight. Trust ain’t built overnight. That takes a while, but, you know, they’re about the right stuff, spending time together, doing the right things, and then going through hard things together.”

Roof said one of those difficult experiences the players endured in unison was the offseason training program, which visibly took a toll on them.

“This offseason program was really taxing, challenging, and they did a good job attacking,” Roof said.

Bringing energy to the building everyday — whether it is on the field, in the weight room, or during film sessions — is not just a decision for Roof. It is an expectation that he sets for himself, and for every player that is in pursuit of the team’s goals.

“It’s how you got to play this game,” Roof said. “If you play this game the other way, you’re not going to be successful. So part of becoming a good player or a good team is playing together and celebrating your teammates’ success and being unselfish. Because when you can celebrate your teammates’ success, there’s a respect level right there.”

“So far to this point, I’ve been pleased.”