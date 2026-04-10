Boston College Football 2026 Spring Practice Notebook: Day 14
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football held its final practice of spring camp at Fish Field House on Friday morning.
During practice, the team held position drills, 7-on-7s, 11-on-11s, and situational drills.
Below are all the sights, sounds, and observations from the final day of spring camp.
Observations:
11-on-11:
- QB Grayson Wilson was picked off by DB Marcus Upton.
- QB Femi Babalola had a run for a gain.
- There was a low snap that blew up a play. An offensive lineman had to jump on the ball to prevent a turnover and the play was blown dead quickly after.
- Babalola threw a completion to WR Landon Wright.
- On a 2-and-5, Babalola handed the ball off to RB Sedric Addison for a first down.
Drills:
- TE Zeke Moore, DB TJ Green, WR Johnathan Montague Jr., and WR Javarius Green all practiced returning kicks/punts.
7-on-7:
- A play was blown dead due to coverage. Mason McKenzie was in at quarterback for the down.
- WR Reed Swanson made a catch over the middle for positive yardage.
- WR Jackson Wade missed a reception from McKenzie. The throw went just wide of Wade.
- Wilson connected with RB Bo MacCormack III for a first down.
- Wilson threw a pass to Montague Jr. for a big gain.
- Wilson had an incompletion on a ball that was intended for WR VJ Wilkins. DB Charleston Coldon broke it up and nearly had an interception, but dropped the ball.
- DB Cameron Martinez recorded a pass breakup.
Red Zone 7-on-7:
- DB KP Price dropped an interception thrown by McKenzie.
- TJ Green tallied a pass breakup.
- MacCormack III caught a completion from Babalola.
- MacCormack III scored a touchdown.
- Wilson threw an incompletion to WR Javarius Green in the corner of the end zone.
- TE DJ Johnson caught a touchdown pass from Wilson.
11-on-11:
- LB Griffin Collins tipped a ball at the line of scrimmage, OL Trevon Humphrey recovered.
- RB Mekhi Dodd caught a completion from Babalola for a big gain.
- DL E'Lla Boykin tackled Babalola on a play, then was whistled dead.
- DL Christian Hudson sacked Wilson.
- Wade dropped a catch from Wilson, but made up for it on the next play with a completion.
- Montague Jr. caught a touchdown pass from Wilson. The ball was snapped just outside of the red zone.
Red Zone 11-on-11:
- Swanson caught a touchdown from McKenzie. The defense had tight coverage on him, but he came down with it.
- McKenzie rushed for a loss. DB Carter Davis had the tackle.
- Upton recorded a pass breakup on a throw by Wilson.
- RB Evan Dickens ran in a touchdown.
- RB Nolan Ray had a rush attempt on a handoff from McKenzie and was stopped at the 1-yard line. DL Chris Marable Jr. had the tackle.
- Swanson brought in a touchdown reception from Wilson. The throw was a little high as Swanson had to jump for it, but made the catch.
- There was another high snap with Babalola in at quarterback, but he controlled it and ran the ball in for a touchdown.
- DL KJ Sampson had a sack.
- Wilson overthrew Swanson in the corner of the end zone. DB Gerald Green Jr. was on the coverage.
11-on-11 at 25-yard line:
- McKenzie was sacked by DL Onye Nwosisi at BC’s 25.
- Montague Jr. dropped a deep pass from McKenzie at the opponent's 25.
- Wilson had a pass to MacCormack III at BC’s 25 for a long completion and was tackled inside the red zone.
Quotes:
- Bill O'Brien on offense vs. defense today: “The defense came ready to go. I'd say the offense was not ready. The offense made some plays, but we have to learn from that. We got to be ready to go all the time... But I saw a lot of good stuff out there, mostly from the defense.”
- Bill O'Brien on spring improvement and what's worked in practice: “The offensive line is much improved. I think that the quarterbacks have done a really good job of really understanding the operation… I think the receivers have made big strides. The running backs have been very good. The tight ends have been good.”
- Bill O'Brien on the break between spring and summer: “Post-spring practice, that two or three week period is about school. There's some lifting and some things we can do. And then they'll get a break... And then when they come back, that's when we really start the summer program.”
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1