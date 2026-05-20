Boston College Baseball Learns Opponent For ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

Boston College baseball has its opponent for the 2026 ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Eagles will take on the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Boston College earned the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament after going 17-13 in conference play during the regular season. The performance punched the Eagles’ ticket to the quarterfinals and gave them a double bye in the first two rounds.

Miami earned the No. 5 seed after a 16-14 ACC mark in the regular season and made it to the quarterfinals after defeating No. 12 Stanford 11-2 in the second round on Wednesday.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. During the regular season, the pair met for a three-game series in Coral Gables, Fla., from March 6-8 which Boston College won.

The Eagles took the first game of the series 8-7 in 11 innings after Esteban Garcia scored on a dropped third strike to Julio Solier.

The Hurricanes responded and took the middle game of the series 5-3 to force a rubber match. Miami’s victory was led by a three-run first inning where the team scored on a fielding error by Boston College, a bases-loaded drawn walk by Brylan West, and a sac fly by Dylan Dubovik.

In the final game of the series, the Eagles defeated the Hurricanes 9-5 to win their first ACC series of the season. Boston College scored four unanswered runs in the last five innings of the game to cement the win.

So far in the ACC Tournament, six teams have been eliminated. In the first round on Tuesday No. 16 Duke upset No. 9 NC State 21-12 to knock out the Wolfpack. After that, Stanford defeated No. 13 Cal 11-4, No. 10 Notre Dame beat No. 15 Clemson 5-4, and No. 14 Pitt dominated No. 11 Louisville 16-8.

Prior to Stanford and Miami’s game on Wednesday, Duke was eliminated to No. 8 Virginia after the Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils 6-4. The rest of the day features Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech and Pitt vs. No. 4 Wake Forest.

The other three teams to join Boston College in the quarterfinals are Florida State, which is the No. 3 seed, UNC, which is the No. 2 seed, and Georgia Tech, which is the No. 1 seed.

Georgia Tech will face Virginia on Thursday at 11 a.m. while UNC will play the winner of Notre Dame and Virginia Tech on Friday at 3 p.m. and Florida State will take on either Pitt or Wake Forest on Friday at 7 p.m.

All games of the tournament will be on ACC Network.

Full 2026 ACC Tournament Bracket:

ACC Baseball (ACCBaseball) via X

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