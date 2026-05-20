Boston College Baseball's ACC Tournament Quarterfinals Game Moved
Boston College baseball has yet to take the field in Charlotte, N.C., however has already had a change in its schedule.
The Eagles quarterfinals game on Thursday against either Miami or Stanford has been moved to 3 p.m. ET due to weather.
“Due to anticipated inclement weather, the start times for Thursday’s quarterfinal games at the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship have been adjusted to keep the action on schedule,” said the ACC in the official press release. “The top-seeded Yellow Jackets will now take the field earlier in the day, as No. 1 seed Georgia Tech faces No. 8 seed Virginia at 11 a.m. ET. Later Thursday afternoon, No. 4 seed Boston College takes on the winner of No. 12 seed Stanford/No. 5 seed Miami at 3 p.m. ET.”
The Eagles earned the No. 4 overall seed after going 17-13 in ACC play during the regular season. With the performance, Boston College earned a double bye and automatically advanced to the quarterfinals alongside No. 1 Georgia Tech, No. 2 UNC, and No. 3 Florida State.
Boston College will learn its opponent for the matchup later in the afternoon as the second round game between No. 5 Miami and No. 12 Stanford started at 1 p.m.
Georgia Tech’s quarterfinals game against No. 8 Virginia, which was originally slated for 3 p.m. on Thursday, has been moved to 11 a.m.
Both games will still be on ACC Network.
All of Wednesday’s games are slated to start on time.
Updated 2026 ACC Baseball Tournament Schedule:
(All times ET)
Tuesday, May 19
Game 1 – No. 16 Duke vs. No. 9 NC State, 9 a.m.
Game 2 – No. 12 Stanford vs. No. 13 California, 1 p.m.
Game 3 – No. 15 Clemson vs. No. 10 Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Game 4 – No. 14 Pitt vs. No. 11 Louisville, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
Game 5 – No. 16 Duke vs. No. 8 Virginia, 9 a.m.
Game 6 – No. 12 Stanford vs. No. 5 Miami, 1 p.m.
Game 7 – No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
Game 8 – No. 14 Pitt vs. No. 6 Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
Game 9 – No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 1 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Game 10 – Game 6 Winner vs. No. 4 Boston College, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Friday, May 22
Game 11 – Game 7 Winner vs. No. 2 North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. No. 3 Florida State, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Saturday, May 23
Game 13 – Game 9 vs. Game 10 Winner, 1 p.m., ACC Network
Game 14 – Game 11 vs. Game 12 Winner, 5 p.m., ACC Network
Sunday, May 24 - Championship Game
Game 15 – Saturday Winners, Noon, ESPN2
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1